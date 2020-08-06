Larson Ford
Customer Reviews of Larson Ford
Unprofessional
by 06/08/2020on
I did not buy a vehicle from this dealership simply because the salesmen will in my case, tell you they are there for you and will do all they can to work with you and will call you after a truck is done being serviced for several problems and call when complete only to have some come in 2 days later and completely unprofessionally set up another appointment to look at the truck without a courtesy call and take a deposit and not even again provide a call to the first person to look at it! Obviously the sales pitch was in place but unless you plan on buying that day don’t depend on any word of mouth from the salesmen. Needless to say even if they have a truck I like I will not be taking the hour plus ride each way to look at it.
Service for Ford Focus
by 02/27/2022on
Thank you to Service Manager Chris Mercer and theServiceTechs for their knowledge and expertise in servicing my vehicle. Their customer focus is excellent, and recommendations for future service work to be done is greatly appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenace JH 03-DEC-2021
by 12/10/2021on
Very satisfied with service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Family
by 07/21/2021on
Very Professional staff. I have been a Ford owner for many Years. Larson is a family run Business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 09/07/2020on
Purchased 2013 F-150 at Larson Ford new in 2013 all service done at Larson. Had vehicle serviced on August 28th 2020 oil change, front brakes & new battery to replace original one. There is never a hard sell to get work done that is not required or needed. All employees are pleasant and helpful. Any service performed is done on time and correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unprofessional
by 06/08/2020on
Oil Change
by 12/05/2019on
Fast service and nice service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience with purchasing a used vehicle
by 10/22/2019on
I had found a particular vehicle via the internet and after an inquiry, was immediately contacted by Michelle to help with any questions or price concerns. After determining that the vehicle at Larson Ford was at the top of my list and given some acceptance of my budget and requests on the vehicle on the phone; I drove down to check it out. I was quickly approached by Karlos without the typical sales pushing and given access to the vehicle and an opportunity to test drive it. Upon returning, we sat down and quickly progressed the offer I had received when previously speaking with the manager, Michelle, and purchased the vehicle. I ran into a hassle with my insurance company but Karlos and other sales staff were very patient, straightforward, and helpful in resolving and finalizing my purchase. It is great to deal with honest, decent people in an industry that seems to be full of the opposite. As an added bonus, Larson Ford is delivering my vehicle to my house as I'm unable to pick it up. Thanks!
8th TIME a CHARM
by 07/26/2019on
I just leased my 8th vehicle from Larson Ford which says everything about how I feel I've been treated over these past 20 years. When asked where can I get a car, many say "I've got a guy". Well, me too. I've dealt with Mark Mura for many of those 20 years and have been exceedingly satisfied. He knows what I want and just as importantly, knows what I don't want. I am no technology wiz, so Mark takes the time to explain all of the bells and whistles so that I can use the features that I am paying for more effectively. The folks at Larson are professional and personable. Paul, Rob, Tim, Tracy and the rest are always courteous and make the time and effort to thank me for my business and loyalty to Larson Ford. They have earned it!
Ford Edge service
by 06/27/2019on
In addition to normal service I was also getting new tires from Ford. They told me they had the tires in stock when in fact they only had 1 of them in stock. I had to come back the following day to get my other tires put on the car. Not sure how they thought they had them but really didn't have them but it was a bit annoying as I waited for an additional hour as they told me the tires were on a truck getting delivered at some time but didn't know exactly when. The tires eventually got there and I called the following morning to verify that they did in fact have the tires before I drove the 10 miles to get the work done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service and sales
by 01/19/2019on
From the time of my ourchase right through my first service rock star service. The purchase was a smooth Nd quick. The service they said 30 minutes and in 30 minutes my truck was finished. They also have a no appointment need oil service as well
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Larson Ford
by 11/22/2018on
Great experience, was no nonsense and quick'n easy. I hate the whole dealer ecperiance but this was enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
owner
by 07/09/2018on
Service was for regular checkup with no problems going in. Service call was handled professionally with Mitch my service representative who explained suggested maintenance needs and was very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Dealership and Salesperson
by 05/31/2018on
From the first time I visited Larson Ford to every visit after, the people are truly pleasant and make you feel welcome and are always helpful. Robert Barranger is by far that best sales person I have worked with at any dealership. I would not change dealers or work with anyone else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Towed in escape
by 04/26/2018on
John was great! My car broke down on parkway and got towed to Larson. They fixed it and even fixed a related problem!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
repairs on my 2010 Mustang
by 01/20/2018on
took car for "the works" oil change. At that time, I was told that the rear driver's side brake was not working. It was not closing or releasing completely. I made appt. to have problem corrected Jan.19. My 2010 Mustang has only 18,000 miles. Car looks like new - we take excellent care of it. I was told it needs 2 new rotors and brake pads on both wheels. They did not even attempt to resurface the rotors. They said calipers were alright. All brake places I know of, try to resurface the rotors first; and mic them up to see if they are still good; not to just put 2 new rotors on the car and charge a high expense that I don't need. I was charged $396.51 to do this work. For this price, I could have gotten all 4 wheels done for a brake job. I am not pleased with the way Larsen Ford does things. They should try to save the customer $; not over-charge and do things that are not necessary. This does not make customers happy, especially when I feel I was ripped off.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Larson Ford cares!!
by 07/11/2016on
top notch service as always!! Professional staff is courteous and attentive to your needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderfully run service department
by 06/30/2016on
My experience was easy and hassle free. The service department is run so well that I never get stressed or frustrated. I appreciate the professionalism and courtesy that the service department demonstrates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chewed Wires
by 05/11/2016on
I bought a Ford Focus and I have had animal chewed wires twice in car. The service department has done great job fixing the car. And for no charge they put on a item to scare away animals. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Larsen Ford a Professional and Reputable Dealership
by 05/04/2016on
Quick, professional and friendly service! Highly recommended. Very Reputable and honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service.
by 12/06/2015on
Everyone was very helpful. My service advisor listened to me well. Very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dead Battery
by 10/29/2015on
Dead battery, Louis was Johnny on the spot. Car diagnosed and fixed within 45 minutes. Very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
