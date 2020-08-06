4 out of 5 stars service Rating

took car for "the works" oil change. At that time, I was told that the rear driver's side brake was not working. It was not closing or releasing completely. I made appt. to have problem corrected Jan.19. My 2010 Mustang has only 18,000 miles. Car looks like new - we take excellent care of it. I was told it needs 2 new rotors and brake pads on both wheels. They did not even attempt to resurface the rotors. They said calipers were alright. All brake places I know of, try to resurface the rotors first; and mic them up to see if they are still good; not to just put 2 new rotors on the car and charge a high expense that I don't need. I was charged $396.51 to do this work. For this price, I could have gotten all 4 wheels done for a brake job. I am not pleased with the way Larsen Ford does things. They should try to save the customer $; not over-charge and do things that are not necessary. This does not make customers happy, especially when I feel I was ripped off. Read more