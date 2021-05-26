Customer Reviews of Metro Honda
Grateful for the help!
by 05/26/2021on
I forgot that after 3 years you can trade in your car! I only came to get something done to my then car but my fave sales manager hit me up like, it’s time! Shout out to Nick Redondo! He’s literally the best. If you’re lucky when you visit 440 Metro Honda, ask for Nick! He’ll hook you up! 🙏🏼🙌🏽💯
Do not buy a warranty and do not count on any kind of service from Metro
by 11/22/2021on
I bought a used Honda, and bought their extended warranty. A few months after purchasing the car the transmission started thunking and lurching between the lower gears. After leaving me to die in the waiting room all day even though I had an appointment, they finally came back at the end of the day and said "Honda says you have to change the transmission fluid and drive it around three times. Also, this isn't covered under the warranty so it will cost you $700." When I picked up the car I noticed the odometer had not moved since I dropped the car, though the scope of work included driving the car around 3 times to let the 3 changes of transmission fluid circulate. A few days later the problem came back, and this time my wife brought the car back. The mechanic said the solution was to reset the transmission computer... so they charged me 700 for the wrong service that didn't fix the problem, and then lied about doing the fluid change in the first place. Peter, the manager, agreed to send a refund for half the money, but he deliberately mis-addressed the check! He actually said "oh, you don't need to include the apartment number" and now the check got lost once it was delivered to the building, I have not received it, and he won't send a replacement. He avoids our calls. The takeaways: They don't respect appointments and don't respect your time They will charge you for work that you do not need They will lie about doing work they state they have performed. These guys are [non-permissible content removed] and they will waste your time. Avoid this place at all costs.
Canceled appointment after arriving, TWICE!!!
by 09/14/2021on
This is the worst service place in the tri state area!!! Don’t ever go here if you want to actually be serviced! I live in Brooklyn, made appointment for services because the local mechanics were booked for weeks, and in middle of the way they called to cancel with an excuse that they are understaffed. I made an appointment a few days later, called them to confirm that i will be serviced, and they said “sure, come over.” I arrived after an hour drive, and they again said they are overbooked and understaffed. It didn’t matter that they already canceled my appointment once, or that I specifically called to confirm that they will service my car or the fact that I came all the way from brooklyn. Would’ve given zero stars if it was possible. Brandon is the guy who would not take care of my car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
DON'T COME HERE
by 07/21/2021on
PLEASE DO NOT COME HERE!!!!!!! Once they close you out, they leave you in the dark. Came here a few months ago and purchased a 2018 accord and one of the sales associates told me he had the spare key, the previous owner just had to drop it off. Also that he would make an appointment to get my rear brakes done because as a certified pre-owned car the rotors were looking a worn. Called, texted, and went there several times only to be ignored or "we'll take care of it some other time." Went there today because I was tired of the back and forth and spoke to Benny today and he literally told me "I could promise you the stars and the moon, but if its not written in the deal, you're out of luck." .
Terrible Experience
by 06/25/2021on
Do not use this dealership. The service is terrible. My car has been in repair for OVER A MONTH! Despite numerous request they will not provide me with a loaner vehicle despite the fact they have had my car for over a MONTH.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Royally and Legally cheating their customers.
by 03/17/2021on
I bought my first car in US in Metro Honda, they cheated me $4000 royally & legally, due to my mistake in trusting the sales person Kathy Patel, I signed the document. I thought it is the mistake or cheat of the sales person Kathy Patel but then realized the management is also involved in it. They spend around 4 hours with me to sell the car. But their GM or Director of sales is not ready to sit and talk regarding the issue even for 10 mins. They were too rude and humiliated me when I had conversation with their GM John P**. Whoever wants the trusted dealership for your Honda cars, please don’t buy your car here.
Oil change , car check
by 02/24/2021on
This dealer is very fast when it comes to get your car checked out. Make an appointment and they’ll take care of you .
Great Service and a fair deal
by 11/22/2020on
Nick was great-this is the second car he’s sold us and we were equally pleased to do business with him and Metro Honda again.
Wonderful service
by 11/10/2020on
Always satisfied, Steven always make sure to listen to my concerns .
Great customer service
by 11/06/2020on
While one is never sure whether car mechanics or dealerships are actually charging you for necessary services, what one can evaluate is how they deal with you. Metro Honda is consistently good on this front. Their employees are always courteous and professional.
Expedited very fast
by 11/03/2020on
Great experience. Expedited our purchase of our brand new CR-V promptly with no issues. Will highly recommend to friends and family.
Great Experience buying CRV
by 11/01/2020on
Bought my 1st car... That too a CRV... It was a seamless experience.. All thanks to Moe.. Very helpful and patiently answered all my queries... Definitely Recommended...
Purchase and Service
by 10/31/2020on
I purchased my vehicle here less than a year ago and the service was great. Every time I service my vehicle the employees are all kind and courteous.
Review
by 10/30/2020on
Really great people , get the job done and exactly how it has to be
Quick service
by 10/30/2020on
Quick service, friendly people and good waiting room.
Honda CRV service
by 10/30/2020on
Easy and hassle free ... I was in and out of dealership in mins.... team was very helpful .. overall good experience.
Great deals
by 10/30/2020on
Great deals great cars
Great , quick service
by 10/30/2020on
Rep was knowledgeable, service was prompt and efficient.
Maintenance my CRV 2016
by 10/29/2020on
Super service and nice job. Definitely recommend to my friends.
Great service
by 10/29/2020on
Metro Honda always take very care of me never no issue , never no long wait
Service
by 10/29/2020on
Fast and good service.
