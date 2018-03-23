1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

One of the worst dealer ship I have ever visited. They put a Nissan certified car on their website. It was priced for $14000. I booked an appointment via internet. Sarah later called and booked the appointment. I asked her clearly what are the "additional" charges other than $14000. She said motor vehicle registration fees + sales tax + documentation fees$419. When I reached the dealership, I met Evgeny, he helped me to review the car to my satisfaction. I took some time to review the car. Throughout this process I asked him the same question couple of times- what are the additional charges? He said the exact same thing Sarah said. I almost decided to buy the car because the pricing looked ok to me. The only thing that was annoying to me was that the steering wheel was vibrating even while driving. So I thought to have it inspected by an independent mechanic. So I took time off from my office and took the car to pep boys auto near to their dealer in route 440. I spent $93 dollars for it. While we were waiting at pep boys, I asked him again what are the additional fees to ensure I am not ripped off at the end. He said the same thing. I was even asking if few hundred dollars discount could be provided on $14000 just to have some satisfaction. He said, it is already at a low price, the dealership will not provide more discount. Now the dealer and him know that I want this car because I spent some money on it. Now the ripping off comes, we sat for final formalities. Now Evgeny adds an "additional" $1850 saying that cost is for certification which was never told to me. I asked him, "why you didn't tell me??!" He says "you never asked me!" . What??? How many times would I ask... Then some rude guy, I think he is manager there, he started negotiating to me that, this is the price, it is at market price and even if you trade in you will get the same price and adding the usual dealer stories that someone is already waiting for this car. He was very rude that he keeps saying that he sold so many used cars and that I am giving hard time and asking me to either buy or leave. The treatment was absolutely rude. I felt that they are hiding so many things. I wasted around hundred dollars unnecessarily!!! which they did not bother to refund. I would strongly suggest everyone not to go to this shop unless you are ready to accept surprises, extra prices and most of all the worst experience/ treatment that a customer had to endure.i was in a complete mental stress after going through this. Read more