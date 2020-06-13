1 out of 5 stars service Rating

On April 16 of this year, I brought in my 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee to be serviced. I brought it in for the Manufacturer's recall and to find out why my Check Engine light was on. I was initially informed that I had to pay $1,300 to purchase parts and service various sensors. Being that the car is nearly 10 years old, I refused to pay any extra money to fix the vehicle, thinking that it may be time to purchase a new one. The General Manager, John M, called me into his office and assured me that he would make sure the problem was solved. He nearly halved the price of the service to just over $700, which leads me to believe that any other customer would have been ripped off if they had just quietly paid the $1,300. He kept assuring me that if I had the work done, and it did not solve my issue, he would continue to attempt to correct the issue no matter how many times I brought the vehicle back for the same problem. I informed him that the previous mechanic had already replaced the parts that they were claiming I needed to replace, but he insisted that perhaps the previous mechanic had used refurbished and non-OEM parts. I hesitantly agreed to proceed with the work, which took several hours to complete. I paid the $700+ and drove my car off the lot that night. The next morning, as I was driving it to the NJ Inspection station, which happens to only be about 20 minutes from my house, the Check Engine light again turned on. I immediately called John the manager, and he told me to bring it in on the following Wednesday, April the 23rd. I brought the car in that morning, and I was told that it would take about 3 hours. I decided to wait at the dealer, since I had some work to do anyway. Over 4 hours later, I approached a service writer to find out about the progress of my vehicle, the same service writer that I handed my keys to and who filled out my paperwork. He could not find my paperwork or my keys, so he called someone in the actual service center and began to speak in Spanish to the mechanic, thinking I would not understand. Apparently, they had not started any work on the vehicle. The service writer hung up and presented me a bill of another $1,200+. I immediately lost my temperament. I had just waited four hours, thinking they were working on my vehicle, fixing the issue they promised to fix last week after I had already paid. Not only did they not fix the issue, but they didn't even start any work and wanted me to pay another $1,200. The writer gave me several excuses and said that this issue was different than last week's (even though the same Check Engine light was still on). He also told me a story about how another customer right before me had just come in to replace his light bulbs and then drove his car off the lot and onto the highway where his transmission failed and then had to be replaced, as if that story was supposed to make me feel better about their work. The writer then asked me to have a seat, as he spoke to the manager. The manager never once came out to speak to me or invite me into his office like he had done the previous week, before I paid him the money to do the work. I guess it doesn't really matter once you have the customer's money. This is their idea of professionalism. As I had stated in the beginning, I was in the market for a new vehicle. I wanted to fix this issue so that I could take the vehicle in for inspection and then sell it. The dealership offered to use the $700 that I paid for the service towards the purchase of a new vehicle. As if after this experience, I would be dumb enough to buy a vehicle at this place. If I can't trust them with $700, why would I ever trust them with a $40,000 purchase? Maybe that's their hook to get more business. Take the customer's money, don't fix the problem, and then reimburse them through the purchase of a new vehicle from them. Great business model The dealership never loses. Well, they sure lost my business. I will be purchasing my vehicle elsewhere, and I will be warning all my friends and family about this place. DO NOT DO BUSINESS HERE! Read more