1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I bought a used Honda, and bought their extended warranty. A few months after purchasing the car the transmission started thunking and lurching between the lower gears. After leaving me to die in the waiting room all day even though I had an appointment, they finally came back at the end of the day and said "Honda says you have to change the transmission fluid and drive it around three times. Also, this isn't covered under the warranty so it will cost you $700." When I picked up the car I noticed the odometer had not moved since I dropped the car, though the scope of work included driving the car around 3 times to let the 3 changes of transmission fluid circulate. A few days later the problem came back, and this time my wife brought the car back. The mechanic said the solution was to reset the transmission computer... so they charged me 700 for the wrong service that didn't fix the problem, and then lied about doing the fluid change in the first place. Peter, the manager, agreed to send a refund for half the money, but he deliberately mis-addressed the check! He actually said "oh, you don't need to include the apartment number" and now the check got lost once it was delivered to the building, I have not received it, and he won't send a replacement. He avoids our calls. The takeaways: They don't respect appointments and don't respect your time They will charge you for work that you do not need They will lie about doing work they state they have performed. These guys are [non-permissible content removed] and they will waste your time. Avoid this place at all costs. Read more