Metro Honda

Metro Honda
540 Rte 440, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Metro Honda

4.4
Overall Rating
4.44 out of 5 stars(223)
Recommend: Yes (59) No (9)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Grateful for the help!

by Julian on 05/26/2021

I forgot that after 3 years you can trade in your car! I only came to get something done to my then car but my fave sales manager hit me up like, it’s time! Shout out to Nick Redondo! He’s literally the best. If you’re lucky when you visit 440 Metro Honda, ask for Nick! He’ll hook you up! 🙏🏼🙌🏽💯

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
223 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Do not buy a warranty and do not count on any kind of service from Metro

by Andrew on 11/22/2021

I bought a used Honda, and bought their extended warranty. A few months after purchasing the car the transmission started thunking and lurching between the lower gears. After leaving me to die in the waiting room all day even though I had an appointment, they finally came back at the end of the day and said "Honda says you have to change the transmission fluid and drive it around three times. Also, this isn't covered under the warranty so it will cost you $700." When I picked up the car I noticed the odometer had not moved since I dropped the car, though the scope of work included driving the car around 3 times to let the 3 changes of transmission fluid circulate. A few days later the problem came back, and this time my wife brought the car back. The mechanic said the solution was to reset the transmission computer... so they charged me 700 for the wrong service that didn't fix the problem, and then lied about doing the fluid change in the first place. Peter, the manager, agreed to send a refund for half the money, but he deliberately mis-addressed the check! He actually said "oh, you don't need to include the apartment number" and now the check got lost once it was delivered to the building, I have not received it, and he won't send a replacement. He avoids our calls. The takeaways: They don't respect appointments and don't respect your time They will charge you for work that you do not need They will lie about doing work they state they have performed. These guys are [non-permissible content removed] and they will waste your time. Avoid this place at all costs.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Canceled appointment after arriving, TWICE!!!

by A M on 09/14/2021

This is the worst service place in the tri state area!!! Don’t ever go here if you want to actually be serviced! I live in Brooklyn, made appointment for services because the local mechanics were booked for weeks, and in middle of the way they called to cancel with an excuse that they are understaffed. I made an appointment a few days later, called them to confirm that i will be serviced, and they said “sure, come over.” I arrived after an hour drive, and they again said they are overbooked and understaffed. It didn’t matter that they already canceled my appointment once, or that I specifically called to confirm that they will service my car or the fact that I came all the way from brooklyn. Would’ve given zero stars if it was possible. Brandon is the guy who would not take care of my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

DON'T COME HERE

by Vincent on 07/21/2021

PLEASE DO NOT COME HERE!!!!!!! Once they close you out, they leave you in the dark. Came here a few months ago and purchased a 2018 accord and one of the sales associates told me he had the spare key, the previous owner just had to drop it off. Also that he would make an appointment to get my rear brakes done because as a certified pre-owned car the rotors were looking a worn. Called, texted, and went there several times only to be ignored or "we'll take care of it some other time." Went there today because I was tired of the back and forth and spoke to Benny today and he literally told me "I could promise you the stars and the moon, but if its not written in the deal, you're out of luck." .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Terrible Experience

by Adam B on 06/25/2021

Do not use this dealership. The service is terrible. My car has been in repair for OVER A MONTH! Despite numerous request they will not provide me with a loaner vehicle despite the fact they have had my car for over a MONTH.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Grateful for the help!

by Julian on 05/26/2021

I forgot that after 3 years you can trade in your car! I only came to get something done to my then car but my fave sales manager hit me up like, it’s time! Shout out to Nick Redondo! He’s literally the best. If you’re lucky when you visit 440 Metro Honda, ask for Nick! He’ll hook you up! 🙏🏼🙌🏽💯

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Royally and Legally cheating their customers.

by prabu on 03/17/2021

I bought my first car in US in Metro Honda, they cheated me $4000 royally & legally, due to my mistake in trusting the sales person Kathy Patel, I signed the document. I thought it is the mistake or cheat of the sales person Kathy Patel but then realized the management is also involved in it. They spend around 4 hours with me to sell the car. But their GM or Director of sales is not ready to sit and talk regarding the issue even for 10 mins. They were too rude and humiliated me when I had conversation with their GM John P**. Whoever wants the trusted dealership for your Honda cars, please don’t buy your car here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change , car check

by J Madison on 02/24/2021

This dealer is very fast when it comes to get your car checked out. Make an appointment and they’ll take care of you .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service and a fair deal

by Shawn on 11/22/2020

Nick was great-this is the second car he’s sold us and we were equally pleased to do business with him and Metro Honda again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful service

by Jamie on 11/10/2020

Always satisfied, Steven always make sure to listen to my concerns .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by ST on 11/06/2020

While one is never sure whether car mechanics or dealerships are actually charging you for necessary services, what one can evaluate is how they deal with you. Metro Honda is consistently good on this front. Their employees are always courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Expedited very fast

by Natalia on 11/03/2020

Great experience. Expedited our purchase of our brand new CR-V promptly with no issues. Will highly recommend to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience buying CRV

by Tushar on 11/01/2020

Bought my 1st car... That too a CRV... It was a seamless experience.. All thanks to Moe.. Very helpful and patiently answered all my queries... Definitely Recommended...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Purchase and Service

by Amanda S on 10/31/2020

I purchased my vehicle here less than a year ago and the service was great. Every time I service my vehicle the employees are all kind and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Angel on 10/30/2020

Really great people , get the job done and exactly how it has to be

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick service

by mpkossen on 10/30/2020

Quick service, friendly people and good waiting room.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda CRV service

by Ramakant Sharma on 10/30/2020

Easy and hassle free ... I was in and out of dealership in mins.... team was very helpful .. overall good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great deals

by Monel Aliote on 10/30/2020

Great deals great cars

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great , quick service

by Edwin on 10/30/2020

Rep was knowledgeable, service was prompt and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance my CRV 2016

by Jimmy on 10/29/2020

Super service and nice job. Definitely recommend to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Sean on 10/29/2020

Metro Honda always take very care of me never no issue , never no long wait

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Service review on 10/29/2020

Fast and good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Metro Honda is not your average dealership. We offer everything good you would expect and then a whole lot more. We make it easy for you to find an exciting new vehicle, pay the lowest possible price, secure instant auto financing, and access service and parts quickly and affordably. We even offer a VIP Advantage Program for added benefits. Many people from Bayonne, Newark, Hoboken, Staten Island, and Manhattan have made Metro Honda their dealership of choice, and we would love to work with you as well.

When you visit us, you will find the complete lineup of new Honda vehicles, as well as a massive and varied inventory of pre-owned vehicles. Our professional financing team is committed to getting all car buyers approved for a loan, and our state-of-the-art service center is staffed by some of the best technicians in the area. No matter what kind of automotive assistance you want and need, you can count on finding it at our dealership without any trouble at all.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (7)
English
Italian
Arabic
Tagalog

