This Nissan Dealership can NOT make a Nissan Key
by 05/16/2021on
This is a difficult review for me to write because Julio Bulnes and Tom DiNapoli did such a great job. This issue is with the Route 22 Nissan. They say that are a Nissan Dealer, but can not even make a key for a Nissan Pathfinder. I purchased a used 2019 Pathfinder and it had only one key. They told me that I would have to come back because they outsource. They’re having keys made by some guy in a white van. I had to schedule an appointment to this guys schedule and take a picture of the key for my car. In the meantime, I had a Viper remote start put in the car. Once I was able to schedule an appointment the guy showed up with the wrong key. The key works, but it has buttons on it that do nothing. I told him about the remote starter, and he said it was not a problem, because he was just adding a key. It took him awhile to get the emergency key to work. He kept putting it in the lock and trying to force it to turn, then he would take the key back into the van and file some more and try again until it finally worked. Once he was done, I tested everything only to find out the remote started did not work. He said that he had to delete all the keys and I would have to go back to Viper to get it reprogrammed. So now I have the wrong key which looks stupid and my remote starter does not work. I will never buy from Route 22 Nissan again. Who know what else they outsource to a guy in a white van.
Where do I begin???
by 02/13/2020on
The best experience EVER!!! Okay, to make a very long story short I have to say the patience, persistence and willingness to make wonders happen sums up my experience. Harold Pierre (Salesman) and Anthony Amorin (Finance manager). I'm still here in disbelief at how wonder these 2 guys have been to me. I have never had this type of 5 star treatment. I recommend these guys for whatever the highest recognition is, that they receive it.
Bad service
by 01/14/2020on
Oil change took forever and my tire pressure was not checked as I requested. I had to put air in all four of my tires the following day.
Bad service
by 12/30/2019on
I was in nissan union 22 hillside dealership place for my car oil change but because of pathetic service it took me more than 3 hours alothough my appointment was 1200 pm and i was was 1130 am right on time but unfortunately i have a very bad experience and its just a oil change Thanks to. God i dont have bigger problem i will not come to this place
Great professionals
by 07/01/2019on
After dealing with so many dealers in NYC and some in NJ I decided to go to Routed 22 Nissan. That was the best decision I had ever made the salesperson Ahmed was a true professional they made everything easier and faster. The sale manager was an outstanding closer made the deal possible. I got the price that I wanted. I will recommend them 100%. I leased a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S.
Worse place to take your car
by 06/19/2019on
I have a Sentra SV 2018. Only 27k miles . The techs make up excuses before even do the diagnostics. % hours to diagnose and delivery the car with all the issues complained it. Worst dealer to take your car. I just had a seat belt light on and the car was jerking. They did not fix none of the issues mentioned by me. After 3 days, i had issues with parking braking switch whats was preventing my car to start, so i took my car again to Nissa RT21 , Hillside, NJ. They only checked the brake switch and fixed but the rest of the issues persists. After 5 days a had the engine light on, CVT issues and the seat belt light on is still on. I nee to travel to Texas and took my car to local dealer , CVT were rebuild and the seat light on is fixed now.
Disappointing and inconvenient; Does not recommend
by 05/03/2019on
I turned in my leased Toyota Corolla, and got a financed Nissan Rogue, and had a horrible sales person and sales manager experience. First we made a deal after spending many hours, and I asked if they are sure we can make that deal, after they reassure me yes, then force me to get insurance for the new car which I do not own yet. Later the contract was drafted wrong and almost walked away from the deal. I should have walked away when I realized they are [non-permissible content removed]. I told them how I felt this was a bad experience and that they shouldn't force me to get insurance on a car that is not technically mine yet. Now Toyota calls me saying that Route 22 Nissan or their sister company (route 22 Toyota) in Hillside, NJ is not covering the over mileage, which they had promised me they will cover. Guess who is stuck owing the 3,000 dollar over mileage? me... Now I have to figure out what to do. I had purchased a car before from this dealer and had a good experience that's why I went back, but obviously their team has been changed for the worst. They used to have decent staff. Avoid this place. [non-permissible content removed] written all over it
Great salesman
by 02/26/2019on
Edison made us feel at home at the dealership. 100% recommended
Employee assistance
by 01/19/2019on
Hello! Earlier this week I came to have my breaks service at the Route 22 location and I had a great customer experience. I had the pleasure of being assisted by a sweet & helpful employee by the name of Krystal (Chavarria). She was very helpful, patient & even funny yet all in a professional and very helpful capacity. I wis to love to see other replicas of her in other work places. Thank you!
Highly Disappointing!
by 01/13/2019on
Sales person Herold knows how to make a customer uncomfortable! Instead of trying to sell the car or get the best deal, he wanted to discuss maths and numbers without trying to put any efforts or understanding what a customer would prefer or how close he gets to build best deal for the customer. Dealing with him is beat avoided! Hope Nissan will invest in better customer centric sales persons who want to sell cars instead of asking customers irrelevant questions while showing no intent to sell the car.
Employee Recognition
by 12/18/2018on
Giving out kudos to Mario Ramos. Each and every time I come to RT22 Nissan for service, Mario goes above and beyond to ensure me on the great services offered to me. He is definitely a outstanding team player for Nissan. There should be many more of Mario Ramos in the industry.
Horrible customer service
by 10/23/2018on
Went there to get an oil change which are normally free and after the last visit when a tech broke a bolt off my tire, I was promised free maintenance everything care from there on from the new service manager who kept stating he was new and to give them a chance. The lady we dealt with name is Nicole who was completely rude and nasty and insisting that we need to hurry up into her office because she is behind was the first red flag and then stated we needed to pay $30 for a tire rotation to get a free oil change. My husband then proceeds to state to her that we get free oil changes since our last visit did not go well by the new manager there and she stated to my husband that there is nothing noted about and that we have to pay $30 or get out of her office so she can help the next person. At which we then asked to speak to manager, the one who promised us the free maintenance care who also was unprofessional stating that is not their policy and I kindly reminded them it wasn’t policy to break a bolt off our brand new car and blame Nissan for it either stating they put it on wrong when we been with Nissan for over 5 years, the same dealership and everything and just got a brand new 2018 Nissan Altima special edition package and they broke a bolt off the car. But we will never come back to this dealership thanks to the service department and their unprofessional business practices. You have lost two customers and will be going somewhere else.
Amazing
by 08/07/2018on
We bought a car yesterday. Mr. William Ortiz helped us buy the best car we wanted. And he was really patient with us.
Best experience with a salesman
by 06/03/2018on
We went today to purchase a vehicle. Our salesman was Nathaniel Johnson. He made our experience outstanding. Even though i came in there with my children, he sat and talked football with my 8 year old son while getting us the best deal. I would strongly reccomend that you use him when you go there. His professionalism was second to none.
Milagros y César fueron mis vendedores
by 05/05/2018on
Milagros fue mi vendedora ella fue de mucha ayuda porque nos ayudo a buscar el carro que queríamos y hiso todo en su poder al igual que cesar, para que pudiéramos comprar el mismo gracias a ellos hoy soy un cliente satisfecho
Elio is a life saver!
by 05/01/2018on
I came in to look at numbers for a trade in and left with a 2017 nissan versa with 15 miles only all thanks to elio !! I love my new car its a perfect fit for me ! Thank you so much elio !! Highly recommended elio he did an awesome job !
L e o
by 04/30/2018on
I would personally like to thank L E O for his extra special way he took care of me. The best experience I had in all the years dealing with Nissan ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️To you keep up the great job
Never go there
by 04/26/2018on
I have very bad experience with this place. I return my old lease Honda car and they told me you don” t have to pay anything just give as car you good to go and take a new car. I ask them so many times before I sign the paper work and I told them I have access mileage and that time they said don’t worry just give us key now I received bill from Honda . When I call them they don’t listen you never call back and I spoke with someone they hang up my phone. That’s how they behave with customers I really disappointed with this location.
Product Specialist William Ortiz
by 03/14/2018on
William Ortiz and Cesar helped me to purchase my 2016 Sentra and did an excellent job with it. I will be recommending all of my family and friends to go see William for all of their Automotive Sales needs.
Lies. Ripoff
by 02/28/2018on
Alicia King started off being helpful from the beginning of sales of a 2017 Nissan Altima then during the middle of the sales when I started asking questions about the financing, monthly car payments that when the lies started rolling out her mouth...she was very vague with the answers....once I got home to actually review the bill of sales contract and did a little research of my own I then realize me and my finaceé was being totally being ripped off....The next day I called her to inform her I will be bringing back the car due to the high interest rate and the hidden fees that we were being charged, she was nonchalant about it and said ok, return the car back. Once I returned the car back the manager Giovanny Sanchez confronted my finaceé and said if I known you were going to return the car back I would of never gave you the damn car. I was applauded by this type of behavior and to add more insult to injury we had to wait over an hour for Alicia King to come in to return the car keys to her, and exchanged to having our old car keys returned to us. Not once did the staff try to accommodate us to see if they can get us a better finance deal, they rather lose our business so they can get the next sucker coming in the door to get their money..I would not recommend my family and friends to come to this dealership. If you do decided to come over here...buyers be aware and please do all your research and READ all the fine print on all the documents...
Sales Specialist, William Ortiz
by 02/23/2018on
Was a joyful experience on my first car purchase ver in my life.The whole process and smooth and very friendly.My needs were considered and matched to the minute detail.William was very patient and helped alot in finalising a good deal.
