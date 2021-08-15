Route 22 Honda
Customer Reviews of Route 22 Honda
Very satisfied..!!
by 08/15/2021on
Victor “Bear” Santos made my time at Route 22 Honda in Hillside a great experience. He was extremely knowledgeable and helpful to me in making my decision to lease a vehicle. I highly recommend this establishment..
Unethical Sales Practice
by 11/08/2021on
This place conducts unethical sales. After making a deal and running my credit the salesperson decided to break the deal and increase the price. He then had the guts to tell me I’m rude after I told him the increase is his problem to solve since he shook on the deal and ran my credit. Am I not right? At this point, I decided to walk away. On my way out, I stopped at the front desk requesting to speak with a manager. The unethical sales rep then approached my brother and me to pick a fight. His exact comment was, “Come talk [non-permissible content removed] to my face.” It gets even better; the general manager Howard Numan doesn’t even care about the situation. He called me back several days later and didn’t even want to dive into my side of the story or how he would improve his business. He kept taking his staff’s words before mine. This is scary! They have my personal information which is worrisome. I’m now extremely worried about fraud. There is an overall unethical problem in this place which I strongly believe starts with the general manager – Howard Numan. He doesn't seem to really care about the customer. Don’t trust this place. This place is a recipe for identity theft.
Worse Place I’ve ever been!
by 06/24/2021on
Route 22 Honda is by far the worse dealer ship I’ve ever been to!!!!! From the Head Manager Howard Newsman. Down To the Service manager & their advisors, Peter & Paul! I dropped my Car off last year for a oil change my 2015 Honda Civic in which they didn’t put my oil cap back on the right way which caused my engine to blow. In which my car NEVER drove the same I then had no choice but to buy another car… In which I still took my 2020 Honda to get serviced which was the WRONG IDEA because i took It for my axle and when they returned it my whole engine shield fell from the bottom of my car because the lack of work that was done to my car. Which lead me to get my car towed all the way from Woodbridge to Hillside for something that should have been done the right way the first time. When trying to speak to the service manager due to the lack of professionalism between the dealership & car service Paul gave me the run around every time!!!!!!! Then I got in touch with Howard Newsman who was also unprofessional & rude from the time of returning my call to hanging up on me TWICE! Do not take your car to route 22 Honda! They are rude, unprofessional & MEAN !!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience!
by 12/28/2020on
Very satisfied with the service I received here. I have went to a lot of car dealership and dealt with a lot of sales representative and Khaled made me feel very welcomed and not rushed.
Exceptional service
by 12/28/2020on
Great experience highly recommend our sales representative Khaled. Very patient and knowledgeable!
Sticks to Their Word! Great sales and communication.
by 11/30/2020on
Carlos H and Jonathan showed exemplary customer service. They kept their word and stuck to it. It didnt stop there, they kept in touch regarding when the Type R was arriving. Great Service all around!! Thanks Route 22 Honda, Hillside, NJ
Sale review.
by 07/17/2020on
MY experience with route22 honda was absolutely pleasurable. Sandie my sale representative was very knowledgeable and professional. I would highly recommend her, the best representative so far. She's a five star rep that would make your experience with route22 Honda buying a car easy. No pressure, No mess. Guarantee satisfaction.. Thank you Sandie, you're the best.
Mixed Review
by 04/02/2019on
Mixed review. From the Sales aspect, my husband and I had a wonderful experience at Rt. 22 Honda. After visiting and haggling back and forth with two other dealerships, we made a deal with this one. These folks went above and beyond to assist us. We showed up a half hour before closing, not even sure if they'd have time to accommodate us. The salesperson Markell Milstrey was patient, thorough, and listened MORE than he spoke. He gave my husband and I the time we needed to make a decision. He worked with us til the very end (we didn't leave until 11:30pm). He was personable and professional, as was his Supervisor Gio Rangel. At the end of it, we signed our first lease, and got a very reasonable deal...with some extras that we weren't expecting. I drove away from the dealership feeling GREAT about our decision. Thank you Markell & Gio. Here is where the review went from 5 stars to 3: The finance aspect of the deal was sour. The finance manager (Rimela) sold me optional service contracts, which she told me I had to buy then and there if I wanted to purchase them. I elected to purchase, since I already knew from previous experience that I could cancel later on. After examining the cost and weighing my options, I opted to cancel. Her description of the services were misleading, and the overall cost for them were minimized. I was told that I could cancel anytime, BUT my payments would remain the same and a credit would be applied to my balance resulting in a shorter lease term. While this may be fine for some, I would have appreciated knowing this up front. Monthly payment is extremely important for most people I know. In any case, BUYER BEWARE. Do yourself a favor and do your homework regarding optional service contracts ahead of time. It was also not explained to me that the purchase of an optional service contract CAN BE purchased separately at 0%. I am still attempting to resolve my issue with the dealership, but as it stands, I will be paying extra up front for the majority of my 3-year lease. Otherwise, good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 07/31/2018on
We met Pate Charles when visiting Rt.22 Honda. She is an excellent Sales Rep with knowledge about the features of Honda Mini Vans and helped us with our choice. We selected the 2018 Odyssey EXL and have been very pleased with our selection. Thanks to Pate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good People @ Rte 22 Honda
by 03/14/2018on
I was in the market for a 2018 Honda Pilot Touring AWD specifically the color Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Black Leather interior. I went shopping on Monday, Feb. 19th and my assigned Sales Consultant Stephen Steve Sheehan initiated our appointment with a welcoming, friendly, and warm greeting. We discussed the particular vehicle I was interested in purchasing, I test drove an in-stock 18 Honda Pilot Touring and we went over the numbers. Route 22 Honda keeps its word of 110% price match guarantee. I was able to trade in my previous vehicle without a hitch. Steve was extremely professional, considerate, friendly, respectful, reliable, patient and went beyond the call of duty to make sure I was satisfied with my vehicle purchase. He did his due diligence of returning my calls and text messages, even on his days off. Sales Manager Aaron Stevens was also very professional, friendly, humorous and made sure I received the particular vehicle I had my eyes set on. In addition, Financial Specialist Adel was professional, patient and went over all the financing figures and answered all of my questions. From the beginning to the end, the process of purchasing my 2018 Honda Pilot from Route 22 Honda was exceptional, stress-free and pressure-free. Steve was exceptionally helpful, dedicated, dependable and knowledgeable and is valuable asset to Route 22 Honda. I am so happy Aaron and Steve were assigned to sell me my new Honda Pilot Touring! I plan to send anyone and everyone interested in a new Honda Steves way. Thanks to Steve and with the help of Aaron, I was able to purchase and drive home in the vehicle I wanted! A Happy Customer ~ Shawna
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professionalism
by 03/03/2018on
I recently met Ace at Route 22 Honda; my experience was better than I expected. Ace is extremely knowledgeable and accommodating, I would definitely recommend his services to friends and family when looking to purchase a new vehicle.
Awesome Customer Service
by 03/02/2018on
Ralph the sale person was awesome. He was very well spoken and made me feel welcome. He went above and beyond to get me the car i wanted. Thank you Ralph and Route 22 Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 02/28/2018on
Ralph Mosley was very helpful honest and patient i will definitely come back to purchase other cars in the future as well as recommend route 22 Honda to friends and family
Best experience ever
by 02/28/2018on
My first time at Rt22 Honda I purchased a honda Accord, Ralph took he's time to explain everything to me he treated me like family im so grateful to have met him.
Careless
by 01/30/2018on
I bought Honda CRV 2018 from route 22 honda and they told me that you can cancel your extended warranty any time . I have decided to cancel it next day so I visited them and did all paperwork for extended warranty cancellation. I have waited almost 6-8 weeks as they told and now they are saying that they have lost the paper and never informed to Honda. This really careless service and they don't want to return money .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Car Bad Experience
by 01/28/2018on
I bought my 2018 on 1/6/2018. On 1/18 I realized that my Tire Low Pressure light was on. I took my car to the Honda service center in Hillside. The technician Maynor, told me that the mechanic reported that it was nothing wrong with the tire and they reset my light. On 1/26 I was about to travel out of state and realized that I had a flat tire on the rear drivers side. I called roadside assistance and had it fixed, made an appointment for Monday morning on 1/29 but because I was leaving town it was urgent that I get the tire repaired. I took it back to Honda yesterday and saw the same technician again and I told him my issue and that it’s important that I have my tire fixed as I am going out of town and need reliable wheels. He assured me that the tire was repaired. Come to find out there was a screw in my tire the whole time. At that time I told him that I had the Global protection and that I felt that I needed a brand new tire instead. He assured me that his mechanic told him that the tire was fine and that the leak was fixed. I should have insisted on a brand new tire but I trusted the word of the technician. This morning on 1/28 I am out of town and my tire “low pressure light” came on again. Now my concern is if I will have trouble driving back. This is the scenario that I was trying to avoid the first time. I don’t understand how I bought the car brand new Honda would feel comfortable giving me a repaired tire opposed to a brand new one for my brand new car, especially when I have the Global protection. Needless to say that I am both furious and concerned as I have to drive back from out of town with tires that are faulty on a brand new car. I will be coming into the Honda Service office the first Thomas Monday morning. This experience has left me very upset as I have been a loyal customers of Honda since 2005.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales
by 12/11/2017on
I recently bought a car from 22 Honda and I have one of the best salesman ever his name is Matt. He was the best I recommend anyone that’s looking to buy a vehicle to go see Matt. Matt really took the time out to help me find the right car!!!
Ms. Sandie Henry, Hillside NJ Honda Sales
by 10/31/2017on
Mr. Sandie Henry was great at her job which resulted in my husband and I leaving in a car of our choice. Her efforts to help us get what we wanted made the deal happen quickly. Thanks Ms. Sandie
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service given by Adriana
by 10/31/2017on
About a week ago I went with my mom to get a car and were fortunate enough to have Adriana help us in both English and Spanish. She communicated with my mom and was open to comply with my mom's requests. Adriana's ability to listen and explain things made our experience easier. We referred friends and family to her and two of them closed deals. Great experience thanks to Adriana. Keep up the good job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Love my new car!!!!!
by 10/24/2017on
My salesperson, Jean Shim, was absolutely amazing! From offering beverages and food to keeping me happy and satisfied! She was very sweet and was genuine. She really fought and tried to help me out with everything. This was my first time buying a car on my own and she was very patient and I really appreciated that! I definitely recommend this dealership and overall experience with her to anyone! Thank you so much! I couldn't be happier with my new vehicle!! :)
THE MOST AMAZING EXPERIENCE EVER THANKS TO ADRIANA!!
by 10/13/2017on
On Oct 10 I went with my husband, I didn't have that much faith coming out with a car so my expectations were low. Because we been looking for the longest to get a car but it's just been really difficult. Until we went to honda rt22 in hillside. Honestly, it was the best experience ever. ADRIANA was the best! She made everything amazing and stress free. She helped us since the minute we got inside. We came out with a brand new honda accord sport 2017. It's beautiful!! I give this place a 10 star if I could!! I definitely recommend this place, especially with Adriana being there!!
