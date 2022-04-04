Freehold Chrysler Jeep
Jeep Purchase
by 04/04/2022on
Great experience through the whole buying process from the time I walked into the dealership until I was done with signing. Anthony walked through the whole process easily and we finished the transaction in ~90 min. Anthony the sales person and Jose the manager where fantastic to work with. I would recommend if your in the market for a Jeep to visit this dealership!
Got the car I’ve always wanted thanks to Anthony!
by 02/22/2022on
With the help of Anthony I was able to drive away in my Jeep Cherokee I’ve been wanting for the longest. He went out of his way to make sure I didn’t have to settle for less and thanks to his efforts I’ve never been more pleased with a vehicle purchase. Highly recommend him and this team!
Got my new Gladiator from Kevin
by 02/22/2022on
Kevin was awesome! Even after the car was delivered, he was always responsive and answered any of my questions. Very happy with the service!
Belle is the Best!!
by 03/14/2020on
I just purchased a 2016 Chrysler 300S.Looking to purchase a grand Cherokee but than I found so many nice cars there.Belle took care of me her and her team is very respectful and professional.Will be buyI guess from them again!! A lot of cars to choose from
Lease
by 02/27/2020on
My second lease with Freehold Jeep and I will be back in 42 months for my third . Everyone was so helpful , the process was so easy and so quick !
Awesome trade in for new lease
by 02/23/2020on
Eric L and the crew at Jeep we’re very helpful in my recent lease trade in. They quickly found a car with the specs that I wanted, made me a reasonable offer and I was in and out of the dealership in a reasonable amount of time. Thanks for all if the help!
Jeep Grand Cherokee. Great experience!!
by 02/16/2020on
Had an excellent experience at this dealership. I leased the car I wanted with no hassle. Arisbell is an a fantastic salesperson who was very nice and proesssional. Cannot recommend her enough. The rest of the staff were also excellent!
Jeep Gladiator 2020
by 02/15/2020on
Ask for Team Bobby Shaw (product specialist) and Harry (manager) what a great (no stress) experience purchasing my new 2020 Gladiator... excellent deal... all questions were answered... no pressure... they took the time to find me the perfect jeep... I could not be happier and will recommend Freehold (Bobby and Harry) to all my friends!! Thanks guys for making jeep shopping fun!
Great Team to Work With
by 01/31/2020on
I am a repeat customer of this dealership. Starting with Belle the Brand Consultant, and all the other team members, they are great to work with. If you are shopping for a new car, this is one dealership you must visit. Fair, honest, and committed to excellence!!!
Smooth transaction
by 01/08/2020on
John Harry an Kristina were awesome when I came in I told John I didn’t have to much time an wanted to buy my lease out an have 2 payments left an want to finance the rest John right away got on it an did everything as fast as possible bringing out 2 different managers to come help speed everything up.
Best experience ever
by 01/07/2020on
Manny was is a true pleasure to work with. He actually cares about his customers. We told him exactly what we wanted and within 10 minutes we were test driving the exact Jeep we came for. He made the entire experience great from start to finish. It was so easy buying out Jeep at this dealership. Thanks Manny
Happy Customer
by 01/05/2020on
A big 'Thank You' to Harry, Michael and Jeremiah. They did a great job and made my Jeep buying experience smooth and easy. They listened to my wants and went above and beyond to make sure I got the Jeep I wanted. They were very professional and genuinely happy for me.
Freehold Jeep
by 12/28/2019on
Will helped me with a trade for new lease and the process was smooth and stress free. Highly recommend freehold Jeep and their welcoming staff.
Grand Cherokee lease
by 12/21/2019on
Leased a new Grand Cherokee. They were the only dealership to provide me with a quote in writing, they matched my best offer and our sales representative William Helicher was exceptional: polite, professional, knowledgeable, no pressure or games, responded quickly when I needed him, a genuinely nice guy. Very satisfied I'll be back for my next lease.
Ask for Belle as your salesperson! Love my Jeep
by 12/11/2019on
The after negotiating phase was great! Salesperson texted me weekly updates on order status and when my Jeep was delivered she texted me a photo of my Jeep, which was a fantastic after Thanksgiving surprise. When I returned early from vacation her and I texted back and forth and made accommodations to pick up my new Jeep early. The paperwork process was professional, quick and easy. Everyone was fantastic and the follow up has been super!
Great experience
by 12/08/2019on
I had a great experience at the freehold Chrysler dealership John (sales) Sasha (manager) helped me get into the car I wanted at a fair price. The refused to left me leave upset
Great dealership
by 11/24/2019on
Belle Mateo and rest of Jeep employees were extremely helpful and made by buyout of my lease easy and simple. I definitely recommend to my friends and family
Jeep Lease
by 11/17/2019on
Will and the Manager Matt were outstanding. When they didn't have the exact truck I wanted, they helped me find the right truck at the right price. Great dealership that earned mine and my family's business.
Great experience
by 10/25/2019on
It was the easiest car buying experience I ever had
WOW!! Easy and stress free experience
by 10/17/2019on
Yesterday I purchased my first jeep and I could not be more pleased with my experience!!! The staff was so helpful & I never once felt pressured to buy anything. Oberto was my car salesman and what a pleasure he was. Very educated on all the Jeep products & features. I trusted him to give me honest facts & answers. Once my heart was set on the Jeep Compass, the finance team did a phenomenal job with step by step direction on my next moves. All of my different options were clearly explained to me and there were no hidden costs & bizarre fees (like many other dealerships I’ve been to in the past). Sasha was also helping in wrapping things up. Only positive things to say about him!! Very approachable & I always felt extremely comfortable asking him any questions at all!! All in all my experience at freehold Jeep was all positive and I have nothing but 5 stars for this whole staff & crew. They really know how to work together & get the job done with ease ( right down to the signing of all those papers, great man as well)!!!! Class A act at Freehold Jeep, I’d recommend them hands down. I will see you guys in a few years😉 thank you thank you!!! Sincerely, One very happy & appreciative Customer
PROUD CAR OWNER AND HAPPY CUSTOMER
by 10/08/2019on
Jeep in Freehold was AMAZING. Actually, Belle was amazing. She was attentive and friendly and always made me feel welcome. I had a very unique and specific situation all around. I had been turned down by other dealerships in the area and I even had an extremely unpleasant interaction at another location. Belle reached out and heard me out. She invited me to the Freehold location and she helped me every step of the way. I was put into an amazing Kia Optima 2015 and they helped me out of my other car situation. I was thankful they helped and provided a solution. I am now in a reliable car that I LOVE and I am happy with my experience and my purchase. The manager who I dealt with (I can't remember his name but he looks like the actor who plays Rachel's boss in Friends) and Christine (she handled the financial aspect) were also great but I am sorry guys my favorite part was Belle. She is a great sales associate.
