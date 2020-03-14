sales Rating

Yesterday I purchased my first jeep and I could not be more pleased with my experience!!! The staff was so helpful & I never once felt pressured to buy anything. Oberto was my car salesman and what a pleasure he was. Very educated on all the Jeep products & features. I trusted him to give me honest facts & answers. Once my heart was set on the Jeep Compass, the finance team did a phenomenal job with step by step direction on my next moves. All of my different options were clearly explained to me and there were no hidden costs & bizarre fees (like many other dealerships I’ve been to in the past). Sasha was also helping in wrapping things up. Only positive things to say about him!! Very approachable & I always felt extremely comfortable asking him any questions at all!! All in all my experience at freehold Jeep was all positive and I have nothing but 5 stars for this whole staff & crew. They really know how to work together & get the job done with ease ( right down to the signing of all those papers, great man as well)!!!! Class A act at Freehold Jeep, I’d recommend them hands down. I will see you guys in a few years😉 thank you thank you!!! Sincerely, One very happy & appreciative Customer Read more