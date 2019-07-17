Porsche Englewood
Customer Reviews of Porsche Englewood
A very pleasant experience
by 07/17/2019on
Patient,Professional and Personable. Nothing else is required.
If you want it to be Pesonal
by 07/13/2019on
Everyone that walks in seems to be treated very personally and with great personality (William and David among others) and enjoyment of the viewing or buying process
Amazing Dealership Amazing People
by 12/20/2018on
All you would ever want in a car buying experience. Professional, knowledgeable and personable. The sales team is responsive, listens and gets the job done. Won't buy a Porsche anywhere else!
Like family!
by 09/19/2018on
Everyone so friendly, helpful, professional, knowledgeable. Enjoyed the entire experience of buying my dream car from Town Porsche in Englewood! Thank you Marlon and all involved.
Pleasant and Professional in Every Way
by 08/29/2018on
I've purchased over 50 cars in my lifetime and this recent purchase ranks as one of the best experiences. George is knowledgeable, courteous and accommodating to facilitate the best win-win deal possible for both parties. Feels like a close-knit and highly motivated team as this was my first purchase experience with Town Motor. I'm expecting to be a regular from now on!
Sales
by 03/19/2018on
Our sales person Maurice Manente was very professional, excellent and trustful. I just feel a bit pushed when I get to the signing documents in regards for the maitenance packages. This is the second time I run the process, and it make us feel the same way in both ocasions. Packages are of course usefuls and a need, but at some point as a client you feel a bit product pushed because of the way they are sold.
NewPurchase
by 03/02/2018on
I hate car dealerships so if I say it was a charm it was. John Lee was fantastic and kept me in the loop on all details. Got me everything as promised!
Town Porsche Is Great!
by 09/06/2017on
Amazing Automobile all around. William Gakos my sales rep made this the best experience I have ever had with a vehicle purchase.
No pressure
by 08/02/2017on
Everyone at the dealership wanted me to be sure and never once pushed me. Porsche are all very unique and all the time and patience offered is fantastic at Town. Hats off to Scott. He has a great team.
So Professional
by 05/05/2017on
It was a pleasure to work them on my trade in and purchase. It's an amazing experience owning a used Porsche. This is my 3rd trade up and every time I'm astonished by the value or resale. The upgraded car is amazing. Thank you.
New Car Purchase
by 02/24/2017on
Town Porsche sales associates were friendly, professional, helpful and a pleasure to work with. They offered me an excellent deal on my new 718 Caymen. I took delivery in Feb 2017 and could not be more excited. A true class act.
Review of my recent Porsche purchase
by 12/25/2016on
Earlier this week I purchased a 2017 Porsche Macan from Town Motors. Everything about the purchase was excellent. The dealership, salesman Frank, finance department and Eric the general manager was terrific.
A few Hiccups, but all made right
by 10/06/2016on
Delivery of my car was delayed 6 weeks because of the japan earthquake that stalled production of the PCM. There was also a nagging issue with the wifi not working in the car. HOWEVER, ultimately the manager and the staff at Town made everything right, lived up to the commitments and concessions they promised they would make as a result, and i ended up being satisfied with the service. Not to mention i love my new car. I would recommend sending someone to this dealership.
Great experience at Town Porsche
by 08/09/2016on
I had a great purchase experience at Town thanks to William Gakos and Anthony Cipriano. They were friendly and answered all of my questions and made my purchase fast and pleasurable. I recommend the team at Town very highly and have recommended them to my friends and colleagues.
Great First Impression!
by 07/23/2016on
As a first time Porsche buyer, I started off with my custom build online & after weeks of playing around with the configuration. I finally decided I was satisfied with my build and ready to contact dealerships , most said that my build was difficult to obtain and refused to negotiate. That was until Town Porsche. My point of contact was Will Gakos and from the moment I explained what I wanted, Will made zero excuses. He immediately obtained my build allocation and offered me a fair price. I left a deposit and a few weeks later Will reached out and said your'e 911 is here, wow!. I was truly impressed by Will's professionalism and attentiveness throughout the entire process. On the day of delivery I was not only greeted by Will but the entire diverse staff at Town Porsche was welcoming. It was a hot summer day and immediately upon arrival Will offered me a cold beverage, what can i say, its the little touches that goes a long way. If you're in the market for a Porsche I would definitely recommend Will Gakos @ Town Porsche.
great
by 07/06/2016on
Had a great experience with the dealer. Rosemarie was great. she made the experience very enjoyable.
pleasant experience buying a Porsche
by 02/03/2016on
I was very pleasantly happy dealing with our salesman Will, who was pleasant and informative about buying a new car. He was not pushy or rushed in giving a first time buyer like me a walk & talk thru of the car. Everything was done in a gentlemanly and polite manner. I received what I wanted as well as some discounting of the purchase price. I would recommend this dealership highly for those interested in a Porsche. All the staff was also very cordial V.A.
First Porsche!
by 11/29/2015on
We have been loyal Volkswagen customers, and had every intention to replace our Audi A6. A visit to Town Porsche changed our objectives entirely; not only for having been introduced to a true gem of engineering, but more so because of the exceptional dedication and care of the staff at Town. The sales process was focused, individual and with everyones objectives and concerns in mind, including those of our children. In a service world where often the "sales push" is felt, Jonathan at Town made a true difference.
awesome service
by 10/20/2015on
i just purchased my porsche cayenne GTS and received amazing service. The sales staff catered to my every need. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to purchase a new or used porsche
The Best Experience ever!!!!
by 10/19/2015on
Salman was very knowledgable and helpful in putting me into the perfect Cayenne for my budget. I will be back again once my lease ends in 2 years.
Awesome experience
by 10/06/2015on
The sales team was terrific and I highly recommend Town Porsche.....Michael Pantoliano made the process smooth and easy...no games...no hype....straightforward discussions....and the lease deal was exceptional....