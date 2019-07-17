Skip to main content
Porsche Englewood

105 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Porsche Englewood

25 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A very pleasant experience

by Buyer on 07/17/2019

Patient,Professional and Personable. Nothing else is required.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

If you want it to be Pesonal

by Jeff on 07/13/2019

Everyone that walks in seems to be treated very personally and with great personality (William and David among others) and enjoyment of the viewing or buying process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Dealership Amazing People

by ChrisK on 12/20/2018

All you would ever want in a car buying experience. Professional, knowledgeable and personable. The sales team is responsive, listens and gets the job done. Won't buy a Porsche anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Like family!

by Deb on 09/19/2018

Everyone so friendly, helpful, professional, knowledgeable. Enjoyed the entire experience of buying my dream car from Town Porsche in Englewood! Thank you Marlon and all involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant and Professional in Every Way

by JoeRod on 08/29/2018

I've purchased over 50 cars in my lifetime and this recent purchase ranks as one of the best experiences. George is knowledgeable, courteous and accommodating to facilitate the best win-win deal possible for both parties. Feels like a close-knit and highly motivated team as this was my first purchase experience with Town Motor. I'm expecting to be a regular from now on!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Aestuab on 03/19/2018

Our sales person Maurice Manente was very professional, excellent and trustful. I just feel a bit pushed when I get to the signing documents in regards for the maitenance packages. This is the second time I run the process, and it make us feel the same way in both ocasions. Packages are of course usefuls and a need, but at some point as a client you feel a bit product pushed because of the way they are sold.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

NewPurchase

by BeKoolAlways on 03/02/2018

I hate car dealerships so if I say it was a charm it was. John Lee was fantastic and kept me in the loop on all details. Got me everything as promised!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Town Porsche Is Great!

by cgourmos on 09/06/2017

Amazing Automobile all around. William Gakos my sales rep made this the best experience I have ever had with a vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No pressure

by Apk2032 on 08/02/2017

Everyone at the dealership wanted me to be sure and never once pushed me. Porsche are all very unique and all the time and patience offered is fantastic at Town. Hats off to Scott. He has a great team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So Professional

by Joeg0831 on 05/05/2017

It was a pleasure to work them on my trade in and purchase. It's an amazing experience owning a used Porsche. This is my 3rd trade up and every time I'm astonished by the value or resale. The upgraded car is amazing. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Vinnie_P on 02/24/2017

Town Porsche sales associates were friendly, professional, helpful and a pleasure to work with. They offered me an excellent deal on my new 718 Caymen. I took delivery in Feb 2017 and could not be more excited. A true class act.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review of my recent Porsche purchase

by ElyssaS on 12/25/2016

Earlier this week I purchased a 2017 Porsche Macan from Town Motors. Everything about the purchase was excellent. The dealership, salesman Frank, finance department and Eric the general manager was terrific.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

A few Hiccups, but all made right

by mjkahn81 on 10/06/2016

Delivery of my car was delayed 6 weeks because of the japan earthquake that stalled production of the PCM. There was also a nagging issue with the wifi not working in the car. HOWEVER, ultimately the manager and the staff at Town made everything right, lived up to the commitments and concessions they promised they would make as a result, and i ended up being satisfied with the service. Not to mention i love my new car. I would recommend sending someone to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Town Porsche

by wmuuse1 on 08/09/2016

I had a great purchase experience at Town thanks to William Gakos and Anthony Cipriano. They were friendly and answered all of my questions and made my purchase fast and pleasurable. I recommend the team at Town very highly and have recommended them to my friends and colleagues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great First Impression!

by PantaNYC on 07/23/2016

As a first time Porsche buyer, I started off with my custom build online & after weeks of playing around with the configuration. I finally decided I was satisfied with my build and ready to contact dealerships , most said that my build was difficult to obtain and refused to negotiate. That was until Town Porsche. My point of contact was Will Gakos and from the moment I explained what I wanted, Will made zero excuses. He immediately obtained my build allocation and offered me a fair price. I left a deposit and a few weeks later Will reached out and said your'e 911 is here, wow!. I was truly impressed by Will's professionalism and attentiveness throughout the entire process. On the day of delivery I was not only greeted by Will but the entire diverse staff at Town Porsche was welcoming. It was a hot summer day and immediately upon arrival Will offered me a cold beverage, what can i say, its the little touches that goes a long way. If you're in the market for a Porsche I would definitely recommend Will Gakos @ Town Porsche.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great

by macan2017white on 07/06/2016

Had a great experience with the dealer. Rosemarie was great. she made the experience very enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

pleasant experience buying a Porsche

by V_Aynilian on 02/03/2016

I was very pleasantly happy dealing with our salesman Will, who was pleasant and informative about buying a new car. He was not pushy or rushed in giving a first time buyer like me a walk & talk thru of the car. Everything was done in a gentlemanly and polite manner. I received what I wanted as well as some discounting of the purchase price. I would recommend this dealership highly for those interested in a Porsche. All the staff was also very cordial V.A.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Porsche!

by MPK1970 on 11/29/2015

We have been loyal Volkswagen customers, and had every intention to replace our Audi A6. A visit to Town Porsche changed our objectives entirely; not only for having been introduced to a true gem of engineering, but more so because of the exceptional dedication and care of the staff at Town. The sales process was focused, individual and with everyones objectives and concerns in mind, including those of our children. In a service world where often the "sales push" is felt, Jonathan at Town made a true difference.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

awesome service

by mrmozart1018 on 10/20/2015

i just purchased my porsche cayenne GTS and received amazing service. The sales staff catered to my every need. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to purchase a new or used porsche

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best Experience ever!!!!

by AvreeLauren on 10/19/2015

Salman was very knowledgable and helpful in putting me into the perfect Cayenne for my budget. I will be back again once my lease ends in 2 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience

by ginoman on 10/06/2015

The sales team was terrific and I highly recommend Town Porsche.....Michael Pantoliano made the process smooth and easy...no games...no hype....straightforward discussions....and the lease deal was exceptional....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
