Ford of Englewood
Customer Reviews of Ford of Englewood
Avoid this place
by 09/09/2021on
Avoid this place. The day I left the dealership with a new ecosport 2021, it was one problem after another. They changed the battery, the sensor, reloaded the software for the interface screen. Went to Hackensack, another Ford dealership they found out that when the battery was replaced the cables were left loose. They also reloaded the software for the screen. Englewood service manager refused to write on the reports the multiple problems I was experiencing with the car. He told me, i can only write what my boss tells me to write. I don't want to lose my job. He also told me during a previous visit. I don't know why the sales manager did not exchange your car. End results, after 5 visits to englewood dealership, 2 visits in hackensack (they were so courteous and they also wondered why englewood would not exchange the car), I now have to go to another dealership as the interface screen is no longer working and hackensack is backed up. Blank screen. No radio, no back camera, no charger. Englewood shame on you. The worse place to go to. The sales manager tried to intimidate me and hang up the phone on me when I asked him to exchange the car. Subsequent visits, I went to his level as it was the only way to communicate with him. A real sleazy car salesman.
Never Again
by 08/27/2020on
I made arrangements to have my leased vehicle turned in with the sales manager. When I showed up with my son to turn in the car, I was told they will not take the car because they have no space. I explained that I had made arrangements, but the person in question was off that day. I asked if I could leave the car in the spot outside the dealer and was told that if I left it there, they would call the police. I called my contact the next day and was told that I would hear back from him. No phone call. I emailed to follow up, no response. I found another dealer that was happy to work with me, an hour away. They told me that Ford will come pick up the car within two days, so there was absolutely no reason for this local dealer to give me such a hard time. I am disgusted by the way I was treated and will never go back. I had my car serviced there more than once and considered leasing a new Ford from them, but now I would rather walk everywhere than do business with this dealer.
Great customer service,
by 10/13/2018on
I recently purchased a 2004 Jeep Wrangler from Englewood Ford. The vehicle presented as listed on their website and had a Carfax already provided. Ramon our sales associate was honest , patient and a very pleasant person. He allowed me ample time to inspect and test drive the vehicle. When it came time to make a deal, they were realistic in their pricing and willing to negotiate. A truly pleasant experience, as it should be.
Service
by 08/06/2018on
Rolando is the best. Super helpful and I wont go anywhere else for service because he keeps me updated and doesn’t keep me waiting longer than necessary.
President
by 08/05/2018on
My first opportunity to have Englewood Ford service my professional vehicle was rewarding. Rolando (service advisor) gave me a sense of confidence that my concerns would be addressed.
Always reliable
by 07/04/2018on
I love Englewood Ford. I come from Upper West Side because they are timely and fairly priced. Moreover all the folks who work there are super nice.
Bruce
by 06/29/2018on
Great experience. Rolando is a great help.
GReat all around
by 06/29/2018on
Sal and his team go the distance to make sure the customer is always happy. I will be buying another car from here soon.
Englewood Ford --- Ford Escape Hybrid
by 05/07/2018on
Wonderful service...always called to let us know the progress of the repairs needed.
Ford of Englewood "The Best"
by 12/25/2017on
Rolando and Tom always take care of my 2012 Mustang when I bring it to service,great people,definitely recommend Ford of Englewood.By far the best Ford that has assisted my car needs.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Great dealership
by 12/15/2017on
The staff was very nice to deal with, the work to my truck got done efficiently. I will be using them exclusively for all my needs in the future.
NA
by 12/04/2017on
The service was incredible. Both Rolando and Tom were terrific and answered all of my questions. They delivered the work much faster than I expected and accurately diagnosed the problem. I am very happy I found this place and will continue to do all of my work here. Many thanks!
Oil Change on My Ford 2010 Fusion
by 11/20/2017on
I had a coupon for $39.95 and the Service Manager said The Total will be $44.95 that was tax included. After the Oil Change the total was $48.04 because he forgot to add the extra tax which was $3.09. So the Grand Total came to $48.04 ~~ Ford has been changing my oil ever since I bought the car from them. I am so Mad that I will be going somewhere else now for my next oil change.
Load Off My Shoulders!
by 10/01/2017on
Excellent, professional team. Fast diagnosis. Timely repair.
Exceptional Service
by 09/23/2017on
Great customer service. Ramon went above and beyond to accommodate our expectations. We are more than pleased with everyone at Englewood Ford. Thank you.
New car purchase
by 09/19/2017on
It was a pleasure doing business at Ford of Englewood. Jim and Sal were very accommodating and we never felt pressured to purchase a new vehicle, however, we did purchase an Escape SE, which we really enjoy driving.
Best Ford Dealer Ever!!!
by 06/29/2017on
From start to finish the professionalism that was given by Dominic and the staff was top notch. We were in and out in 1hr 30 min with a new Ford Explorer Sport. Would def recommend this dealership to anyone looking to trade in your car or buy one.
buyer
by 05/29/2017on
Extremely professional and kept to our agreement as transaction concluded. All phone calls returned as and when promised. All issues and questions covered without any stress.
Retired
by 12/20/2016on
Every time I have used you I have been satisfied
Escape 2017
by 11/05/2016on
I had an excellent experience at Ford of Englewood and Mr. Sal Aiello always does an excellent work on accommodating my wishes. Mr. Aiello is knowledgeable, down to earth friendly who treats his customers like family, and very nice.
Excellent Service
by 08/01/2016on
My car had problems during a work trip while I was 300 miles from home. Rolando in service was professional, accommodating and went above and beyond to help me get my car serviced. I highly recommend this dealership.
