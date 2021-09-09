1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Avoid this place. The day I left the dealership with a new ecosport 2021, it was one problem after another. They changed the battery, the sensor, reloaded the software for the interface screen. Went to Hackensack, another Ford dealership they found out that when the battery was replaced the cables were left loose. They also reloaded the software for the screen. Englewood service manager refused to write on the reports the multiple problems I was experiencing with the car. He told me, i can only write what my boss tells me to write. I don't want to lose my job. He also told me during a previous visit. I don't know why the sales manager did not exchange your car. End results, after 5 visits to englewood dealership, 2 visits in hackensack (they were so courteous and they also wondered why englewood would not exchange the car), I now have to go to another dealership as the interface screen is no longer working and hackensack is backed up. Blank screen. No radio, no back camera, no charger. Englewood shame on you. The worse place to go to. The sales manager tried to intimidate me and hang up the phone on me when I asked him to exchange the car. Subsequent visits, I went to his level as it was the only way to communicate with him. A real sleazy car salesman. Read more