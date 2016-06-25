3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a Forester in 03, and got a good price along with a low-pressure sales guy. Liked it a lot. Then, you get to the "F&I" guy, who was exactly the opposite. He gave me a hard time about the amount I wanted to finance vs. the amount HE wanted me to finance. He wanted me to finance more because his cut would obviously be more, and he was insistent to the point of rudeness that the amount I wanted to finance was not allowed. He basically lied about the minimum amount I could finance, and it wasn't until I got Chase financing involved (they provide the financing) that he backed down. Generally, he was unprofessional, unpleasant, used inappropriate language like [violative content deleted] in conversation, and turned out to be a good way to ruin an otherwise painless transaction. To me, the icing on the cake was the management was not responsive to my complaint, even though they promote their "stellar dealer" status. I wrote a letter to the owner of the "family-owned" dealership, and got nothing. An acknowledgment would have been nice. So, as a result I have since taken my Forester to Towne Motors for service, even thought it is twice as far and not as convenient. When it is time to replace my Subaru w/ another, I will go to Towne as well. This is how small business loses. - One customer @ a time. Read more