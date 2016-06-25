Liberty Subaru
Customer Reviews of Liberty Subaru
professional & knowledgable
by 06/25/2016on
I visited several dealers before deciding to purchase from Liberty. My decision was based on the professionalism and knowledge of his product by my salesman, Mike Gallo. He's been selling for this dealership for a while and was able to answer all my questions. He listened to what I wanted in a car and recommended a different trim than what I had in mind that was better suited for what In wanted. The negotiation process was clean and simple. I did my homework so I knew invoice and current selling prices. There was no pressure and I know I got a good deal. I am not a fan of going to a multitude of dealers to play one against the other and I definitely avoid sales people that play games.
Wonderful Experience
by 06/24/2014on
I feel very fortunate to have had Damon M from Liberty Subaru get me behind the wheel of an Outback. Damon put me at ease and he was very knowledgeable, patient and kind. I never once felt pressured into making a decision, as I have at other car dealerships in the past, and am truly overjoyed with my decision. I look forward to driving my Outback everyday and am very pleased to have had Damon M on my side. He continues to call and see how things are going. That to me is going above and beyond. I highly recommend Damon M if you need help making a purchasing decision. Respectfully, Troy P.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good bunch
by 01/04/2013on
Helpful, friendly, got my car at a price I could live with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TOTAL WASTE OF TIME
by 11/11/2011on
walked into dealership and was totally ignored by the 5 diddling with their computers and ignoring me. finally, someone noticed, nice enough but when time came for price, took him an hour and then he returned with one number scrawled on a piece of paper. please....total waste of my time....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Beware - Shady
by 08/13/2007on
Requested an internet sales quote on a Tribeca. The price was right, so I went to the dealership and learned that they "made a mistake" on the internet quote and that the actual price was over $2,000 higher. I left right away.
Mixed
by 07/30/2007on
Bought a Forester in 03, and got a good price along with a low-pressure sales guy. Liked it a lot. Then, you get to the "F&I" guy, who was exactly the opposite. He gave me a hard time about the amount I wanted to finance vs. the amount HE wanted me to finance. He wanted me to finance more because his cut would obviously be more, and he was insistent to the point of rudeness that the amount I wanted to finance was not allowed. He basically lied about the minimum amount I could finance, and it wasn't until I got Chase financing involved (they provide the financing) that he backed down. Generally, he was unprofessional, unpleasant, used inappropriate language like [violative content deleted] in conversation, and turned out to be a good way to ruin an otherwise painless transaction. To me, the icing on the cake was the management was not responsive to my complaint, even though they promote their "stellar dealer" status. I wrote a letter to the owner of the "family-owned" dealership, and got nothing. An acknowledgment would have been nice. So, as a result I have since taken my Forester to Towne Motors for service, even thought it is twice as far and not as convenient. When it is time to replace my Subaru w/ another, I will go to Towne as well. This is how small business loses. - One customer @ a time.