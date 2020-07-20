Pumpkin Cars is a pre-owned car boutique without the boutique prices. We have the only "new" used cars you'll ever find from Franck Freon-someone who knows &deeply cares. Before creating his dealership, Franck raced cars professionally & won the legendary 24 hours of Daytona, had many podium finishes for 10 consecutive years at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, many years of success at the 12 hours of Sebring &several other races worldwide.No one comes close to his feel &understanding for cars which is why no one can buy cars like he can. His pristine pre-owned car inventory&exceptional customer service is unmatched.Franck created the dealership in 1998 with one goal in mind:Offer high quality vehicles & a high level of expertise & personalized genuine care.To achieve this,all cars are purchased personally by Franck&undergo a rigorous Certification process before hitting the showroom floor. Need a car? Choose expertise, right pricing, pristine quality & service that no one but Pumpkin offers.