Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lexus of Atlantic City

Lexus of Atlantic City

Visit dealer’s website 
3169 Fire Rd, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lexus of Atlantic City

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(92)
Recommend: Yes (46) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superior Experience

by Matt on 04/30/2022

Sales Rep Helen was a great! Very knowledgeable and up front about everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
92 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superior Experience

by Matt on 04/30/2022

Sales Rep Helen was a great! Very knowledgeable and up front about everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our sales person John was absolutely awesome.

by Tiziana and Bill on 04/27/2022

We have in the past purchased from Lexus Mt Laurel. The new sales person I felt with was horrible. Lexus of AC was definetly worth the ride from Marlton. Our sales person John was absolutely awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy

by David shaw on 04/21/2022

Everything was quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Client since 1995

by Judy on 03/28/2022

Been buying from the dealership for many many years or sales staff has always been honest and forthright and helped me find a new car just recently that I am very very happy with and if you think their sales department is great their service department is even better thank you for taking such good care of me and my dad because my family bought from the dealership for many years to

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent sales experience

by Janet S on 03/01/2022

My sales representative, Helen B., made my new car purchase a pleasant and easy experience, explaining every step. She demonstrated, and set-up, the many features my Lexus offers, answering questions and assuring me she would be there to assist in the future. Her knowledge and professionalism is top notch. I highly recommend Lexus of Atlantic City for your next car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Ayoola on 02/22/2022

Had a great time shortest time to purchase, John Pulsifer was an excellent human being and a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Marilyn on 01/17/2022

Very quick and professional service to buy my new Lexus. Salesman John was extremely helpful and everything was ready when I came to pick up my new car. Traded in my current Lexus I bought from John 3 years ago. Highly recommend Lexus AC and John

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Class

by The Real HZ on 01/04/2022

Dave Steele is a sincere gentleman and professional. I am in the same business as Dave, and I continue to come back to Dave for his professionalism and sincere care for customer service. Both Helen and Dave are the definition of the way customer service should be and car sales as well. Bravo and thank you Dave!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service

by Judi Cohen on 11/26/2021

John Pulsilet our sales person was pleasant efficient and was accommodating What else do you need in a salesman

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Dr Charles Krome on 11/15/2021

Dave and Helen are amazing to work with. Very professional and easy to work with. Great staff and great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales assistance

by BobR on 10/12/2021

Been dealing with Lexus AC for just short of 30 years and cannot ever think of a time where they disappointed me. Jason Chiorazzo exemplifies the high standard of personalized attention that is paid to the needs of each customer. He listens and provides accurate ideas and solutions that are actionable without hyperbole.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Experience from start to finish!!

by Bob on 09/13/2021

We purchased a RX350 today and couldn’t be happier! Our saleswomen, Helen, was very knowledgeable and super friendly! I would highly recommend visiting this dealership!! They made the entire transaction as painless as possible!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional and courteous service

by Bernard Blanks on 09/11/2021

This dealership and it's staff have always been excellent in it's service and responsiveness to the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Work

by Diego E on 08/28/2021

I had a great experience here , Helen was great with her work and we sealed a deal without any hassles and timing was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Lexus

by Toby Tessler on 07/31/2021

I have bought from Lexus of AC before and have always found them to give great customer service. I especially am impressed by the sales agent, Bill Watkins. This is my second time dealing with him. He is patient, nice, and answers all my questions no matter how elementary. He is a pleasure to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Place

by Michelle on 07/28/2021

Me and my husband just leased Nx 300 F Sport. First off the car is gorgeous and the drive is excellent. Our sale guy was John He was very personable and professional and knowledgeable! I’m so glad we went to this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Leasing Experience

by Great Leasing Experience on 07/22/2021

Leased a 2021 ES 350 yesterday. It is our third lease with Lexus of Atlantic City. Great experience. All staff worked with us to find an ES we wanted in spite of COVID related inventory shortage. Special thanks and praise for John Pulsifer, our sales rep. He helped above and beyond the call of duty! Recommend Lexus of AC fully and without reservation. Thanks to everyone. Dr. Phil Miraglia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helen was outstanding! No questions were left unanswered. Highly recommen!

by Barbara on 07/01/2021

Team effort from sales to service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car sales person I have ever encountered

by Terry Lunn on 06/24/2021

This is my first Lexus and I was very impressed with the entire operation. Helen Bitzberger was the best! She was very pleasant, professional, helpful, and knowledgeable. She made the whole purchasing experience pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

All the bells and whistles

by Mary kreiser on 06/16/2021

John was wonderful to work with. He let me take 2 test drives in Early Feb and kept in touch with me until I was ready in June. He was very thorough in reviewing all the features of the RC350L

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

End of lease buyout

by Kathy and Mark on 06/11/2021

We had a very good experience ending my lease and buying a great used car! Mr. Lewis took good care of us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
26 cars in stock
14 new8 used4 certified pre-owned
Lexus RX 350
Lexus RX 350
5 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus RX 350L
Lexus RX 350L
3 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Welcome to Lexus of Atlantic City located at 3169 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, NJ!

The thrill of owning a Lexus starts with us! We are an 'Elite of Lexus Dealer' !

At Lexus of Atlantic City, we take as much pride in our customer service as we do in our vehicles. When you arrive, we'll go the extra mile to make sure your experience at our dealership is beyond compare.

Sales Hours:

M-R 9am-8pm

Friday 9am-6pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

Service Hours:

M-F 8am-6pm

Saturday 8am-5pm

If you’re in the market for a new or pre-owned luxury vehicle in New Jersey, Lexus of Atlantic city located in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, should be your first stop. As a multiple recipient of the prestigious Elite of Lexus Award during our 25 years in business, we've proven that we know how to treat our customers. A pleasant experience at our store or website is our passion. Our approach to customer service is to be friendly and informative.

what sets us apart
*complimentary loaner vehicles to customers who service their vehicles with us *complimentary car washes for life *café bar and work space with Wi-Fi *coloring books and puzzles for the kids *our own putting green
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Vietnamese
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for