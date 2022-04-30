Lexus of Atlantic City
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Atlantic City
Superior Experience
by 04/30/2022on
Sales Rep Helen was a great! Very knowledgeable and up front about everything.
Superior Experience
by 04/30/2022on
Sales Rep Helen was a great! Very knowledgeable and up front about everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Our sales person John was absolutely awesome.
by 04/27/2022on
We have in the past purchased from Lexus Mt Laurel. The new sales person I felt with was horrible. Lexus of AC was definetly worth the ride from Marlton. Our sales person John was absolutely awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Easy
by 04/21/2022on
Everything was quick and easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Client since 1995
by 03/28/2022on
Been buying from the dealership for many many years or sales staff has always been honest and forthright and helped me find a new car just recently that I am very very happy with and if you think their sales department is great their service department is even better thank you for taking such good care of me and my dad because my family bought from the dealership for many years to
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent sales experience
by 03/01/2022on
My sales representative, Helen B., made my new car purchase a pleasant and easy experience, explaining every step. She demonstrated, and set-up, the many features my Lexus offers, answering questions and assuring me she would be there to assist in the future. Her knowledge and professionalism is top notch. I highly recommend Lexus of Atlantic City for your next car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 02/22/2022on
Had a great time shortest time to purchase, John Pulsifer was an excellent human being and a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 01/17/2022on
Very quick and professional service to buy my new Lexus. Salesman John was extremely helpful and everything was ready when I came to pick up my new car. Traded in my current Lexus I bought from John 3 years ago. Highly recommend Lexus AC and John
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
First Class
by 01/04/2022on
Dave Steele is a sincere gentleman and professional. I am in the same business as Dave, and I continue to come back to Dave for his professionalism and sincere care for customer service. Both Helen and Dave are the definition of the way customer service should be and car sales as well. Bravo and thank you Dave!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 11/26/2021on
John Pulsilet our sales person was pleasant efficient and was accommodating What else do you need in a salesman
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 11/15/2021on
Dave and Helen are amazing to work with. Very professional and easy to work with. Great staff and great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great sales assistance
by 10/12/2021on
Been dealing with Lexus AC for just short of 30 years and cannot ever think of a time where they disappointed me. Jason Chiorazzo exemplifies the high standard of personalized attention that is paid to the needs of each customer. He listens and provides accurate ideas and solutions that are actionable without hyperbole.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Experience from start to finish!!
by 09/13/2021on
We purchased a RX350 today and couldn’t be happier! Our saleswomen, Helen, was very knowledgeable and super friendly! I would highly recommend visiting this dealership!! They made the entire transaction as painless as possible!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Professional and courteous service
by 09/11/2021on
This dealership and it's staff have always been excellent in it's service and responsiveness to the customer.
Awesome Work
by 08/28/2021on
I had a great experience here , Helen was great with her work and we sealed a deal without any hassles and timing was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love my Lexus
by 07/31/2021on
I have bought from Lexus of AC before and have always found them to give great customer service. I especially am impressed by the sales agent, Bill Watkins. This is my second time dealing with him. He is patient, nice, and answers all my questions no matter how elementary. He is a pleasure to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Place
by 07/28/2021on
Me and my husband just leased Nx 300 F Sport. First off the car is gorgeous and the drive is excellent. Our sale guy was John He was very personable and professional and knowledgeable! I’m so glad we went to this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Leasing Experience
by 07/22/2021on
Leased a 2021 ES 350 yesterday. It is our third lease with Lexus of Atlantic City. Great experience. All staff worked with us to find an ES we wanted in spite of COVID related inventory shortage. Special thanks and praise for John Pulsifer, our sales rep. He helped above and beyond the call of duty! Recommend Lexus of AC fully and without reservation. Thanks to everyone. Dr. Phil Miraglia
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Helen was outstanding! No questions were left unanswered. Highly recommen!
by 07/01/2021on
Team effort from sales to service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best car sales person I have ever encountered
by 06/24/2021on
This is my first Lexus and I was very impressed with the entire operation. Helen Bitzberger was the best! She was very pleasant, professional, helpful, and knowledgeable. She made the whole purchasing experience pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
All the bells and whistles
by 06/16/2021on
John was wonderful to work with. He let me take 2 test drives in Early Feb and kept in touch with me until I was ready in June. He was very thorough in reviewing all the features of the RC350L
End of lease buyout
by 06/11/2021on
We had a very good experience ending my lease and buying a great used car! Mr. Lewis took good care of us.
Welcome to Lexus of Atlantic City located at 3169 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, NJ!
The thrill of owning a Lexus starts with us! We are an 'Elite of Lexus Dealer' !
At Lexus of Atlantic City, we take as much pride in our customer service as we do in our vehicles. When you arrive, we'll go the extra mile to make sure your experience at our dealership is beyond compare.
Sales Hours:
M-R 9am-8pm
Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm
Service Hours:
M-F 8am-6pm
Saturday 8am-5pm
If you’re in the market for a new or pre-owned luxury vehicle in New Jersey, Lexus of Atlantic city located in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, should be your first stop. As a multiple recipient of the prestigious Elite of Lexus Award during our 25 years in business, we've proven that we know how to treat our customers. A pleasant experience at our store or website is our passion. Our approach to customer service is to be friendly and informative.
1 Comments