Cynthia DeTullio
by 09/16/2020on
I was very pleased with the overall experience shopping at Chapman Lincoln. My salesman, Dennis went over and above for me, even during COVID! He searched for my perfect combination and I love my new Nautilis! I am a returning customer and I highly recommend Chapman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love My Ford
by 11/17/2019on
Everyone was professional and friendly. Would recommend Chapman Ford to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TomNJ2019
by 09/22/2019on
Bought a new 2019 Ford Escape. Outstanding service from everyone at Chapman (EHT) especially Mike P. Buying a new vehicle was not one of my favorite things to do over 50+ years but Chapman made it a smooth professional experience. I'll be back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealship
by 07/04/2019on
Alicia was a great person to deal with not pushy and very knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Respectful and courteous
by 06/15/2019on
I am always treated with respect and courtesy and I appreciate that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 06/10/2019on
Very fast dependable and caring about your needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Explorer Excellence
by 06/02/2019on
What a great vehicle and easy leasing experience. This is my first time leasing a vehicle, after buying many different cars/suvs over the years. The employees at Chapman ford were kind, respectful and great at explaining my options. Great place to buy a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nothing but problems
by 11/06/2018on
I scheduled an appointment for a full synthetic oil change and for my back up camera to be looked at. I come to pick up my car and it took them 7 hours to do an oil change and never got to look at my camera. I was advised my appointment time is only a drop off time and does not mean they will get to my vehicle. Advised they were backed up with diagnostics on other cars. I look at my oil change bill and it was cheaper than I was advised on the phone. This is due to them putting synthetic blend in my car and not full synthetic. I was also rushed out the door with no apology and was not given my results of the multi point inspection that comes with the oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mr. Davis
by 10/08/2018on
Staff was overall knowledgeable, kind and friendly. I had a much better experience here than the other dealer I had went too. I felt no pressure to buy when I was speaking with Alan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 ford Escape
by 07/23/2018on
i had a very good experience at Chapman Ford in EHT with Mani Khan we have bought several cars from him and had good experiences.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/23/2018on
We have been using Chapman ford for our vehicles for a few years now. Mani has been our sales guys for our last two vehicles and he always tries to help us out the best he can to get us into a vehicle we will love!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All is well
by 07/20/2018on
Rob was my advisor and as usual he was on point. He explain about my truck recall and schedule a appointment for me that fits my schedule.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gerald Decker
by 06/20/2018on
Satisfactory service to remedy a problem overlooked at immediately prior service visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2008 Edge
by 06/15/2018on
Pleasant experience. Friendly employee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new purchase
by 05/29/2018on
Courteous and very welcoming.... spotless dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of F 150
by 05/28/2018on
Great! Our sales associate along with the entire sales team were very professional, polite, and responsive to questions and concerns.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/25/2018on
I was very satisfied with the work and the amount of time it took to do it.they didn't pressure me to buy anything else .they just told me what the car needed in the future
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Miss Nicole Saudargas
by 05/21/2018on
I would like to thank Ben for his welcoming and friendly attitude. The service done on my truck was exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor
by 05/20/2018on
This is the 4th time I took my 2017 vehicle to the dealership. The service advisor was very professional. The mechanic that was asked to explain what he thought the issues was was extremely unprofessional and very condescending. He should not deal with the public. I have a brother that is a Master Mechanic but will not work on my car because it’s under warranty. He explained to me when the cars are transported they are lowered sometimes the muffler is pushed where the heat shroud is damaged and causes condensation in the muffler. Water. Holds up in the muffler. Your mechanic told me that I ran my car hard that caused the build up he also said “ah it’s not that loud don’t worry about it! “ Totally unprofessional. This is the last car I will ever buy from Chapman.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tom MKS
by 05/18/2018on
They worked hard to get me the best financing and took care of all the details of the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/17/2018on
The customer service rep. was very friendly and asked me all the right questions. She followed up as soon as she knew what the technician had determined.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes