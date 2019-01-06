Customer Reviews of Boardwalk Acura
Best car I've ever driven
by 06/01/2019on
Dealer was helpful, took a week for the dealer transfer but I'm so pleased with the car. I've own Bmw, and many other cars. This is my favorite by far. The car is stunning, thanks to me piccione and sunny for getting the deal done !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I just bought a car
by 05/31/2019on
The sale person Kelvin was always on point and a great person to work with. He took all his time to show me and my wife how the car works after buying the vehicle. His manager Sony also Great I give these two guys a Big A+ and I recommend them too any one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Purchsse
by 05/31/2019on
I leased a new 2020 TLX and after extensive research no other dealer was able to match Boardwalk Acura. Kevin did a fantastic job in finding me the exact car that I wanted. I am extremely pleased with the overall experience. I would suggest stopping here if shopping for an Acura. Ask for Kevin. He is the real deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/31/2019on
Just leased a new TLX and the process could not have been easier. Maria and Sunny were very helpful and I would recommend stopping in to see them if you are in the market for a new Acura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Experience with Recent buy of Acura RDX
by 05/29/2019on
It is the best dealership to work with . this being our third vehicle that we bought over time. Excellent sales team , very direct , honest with transparency that we have not found anywhere else . We worked with Don and Sonny with such an ease and comfort , car was bought in 45 m
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Acura RDX
by 05/10/2019on
Sales people were friendly, negotiable with price....would've preferred to have been asked to run my credit report first as opposed to giving me an initial monthly payment with 9% financing. It would've made the process go a bit quicker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, fast, & friendly
by 05/03/2019on
My wife and I purchased a 2019 Acura RDX from Maria this week. Maria called us to come down and see what they had to offer as our leased truck was coming due in a few months. Maria walked us through models we were interested in and we found the perfect car quickly. All questions and concerns we had were answered clearly and we love our new RDX. We had a great buying experience and will be back for our next vehicle purchase. Thank you Maria.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Blue Demon
by 04/30/2019on
Great experience. One bump that was my misstep, not the dealer's. Still, even that was handled professionally and kindly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Acura ILX blue aspec
by 04/25/2019on
One of my best experience I ever had. It was my first time buying a car and boardwalk Acura made it exciting. Everyone in the dealership is very friendly, professional, and understanding. Excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales review
by 04/05/2019on
The team from salesman to manager made it so painless. Love my new Acura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10/10 would recommend
by 03/27/2019on
We looked for a third vehicle for a while, the salesman and the finance person were both trying to help us get the best deal but also get us exactly what we wanted and they definitely succeeded. we love our new car, thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome dealership
by 03/02/2019on
My sales lady Maria was a very pleasant person to work with. She will definitely help you out. The manager there is awesome he was able to give me an awesome deal.I would definitely recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deals and Great People - Really!
by 12/03/2016on
Great experience at Boardwalk Acura twice in the past few months. First, my son leased a 2016 Acura MDX Tech and received an extremely great deal. Then today Dec 2nd, I just bought a 2017 Acura TLX Tech for the wife. It was an easy pleasurable transaction. It was a deal that really couldn't be beat, and believe me I shopped it. Sonny Botto, the sales manager, is really one of the best people in the car business that you'll ever meet (in my opinion) and I have met more than enough. Susan in the service department is also one of the best in the business. Before you buy any where else give them a try, I am almost positive you will be glad you did. Thanks again guys we love the cars. Sincerely, Scott & Laura
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
