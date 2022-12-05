4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We ordered a new BMW in December, 2021 and finally drove it out of the lot in May, 2022. Despite the wait, we are so happy with our beautiful “Blue Baby!” It is a sharp looking four-door sedan with a moon roof and is a total smart car. We are still learning about what it does. So far, we have no dislikes about our new car. The reason we deducted a star from our rating has nothing to do with the car. The finance person was very personable and fair with us. However, we were very surprised when our sales person tried to pull a fast one. In December we were given a price for our trade-in that was on the low side because of repairs that needed to get done. Since we knew we would be waiting quite a while for the new vehicle we went ahead and took care of our car so that we could drive it safely on an as needed basis. Imagine our surprise when we were told that, despite repairing the vehicle for thousands of dollars, we were fortunate to be offered the original amount quoted to us six months ago. We had to enter that old-fashioned routine of bickering for the amount we expected based on car value resources. Finally, we reached an agreement, but that left us with a bad feeling. We are leasing our car and are happy with the maintenance agreement. Read more