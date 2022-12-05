Customer Reviews of BMW of Atlantic City
Super Sale
by 05/12/2022on
Amazing service from Mark K. Great welcome from Steve, the GM and Dan the sales manager.
Beaming satisfaction
by 05/12/2022on
Scheduling my maintenance service was a breeze and Connor Houghtin, Service Advisor, was outstanding. He was very professional, efficient, and friendly. My Beamer is beaming.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Sale
by 05/12/2022on
Amazing service from Mark K. Great welcome from Steve, the GM and Dan the sales manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Worth the Wait
by 05/12/2022on
We ordered a new BMW in December, 2021 and finally drove it out of the lot in May, 2022. Despite the wait, we are so happy with our beautiful “Blue Baby!” It is a sharp looking four-door sedan with a moon roof and is a total smart car. We are still learning about what it does. So far, we have no dislikes about our new car. The reason we deducted a star from our rating has nothing to do with the car. The finance person was very personable and fair with us. However, we were very surprised when our sales person tried to pull a fast one. In December we were given a price for our trade-in that was on the low side because of repairs that needed to get done. Since we knew we would be waiting quite a while for the new vehicle we went ahead and took care of our car so that we could drive it safely on an as needed basis. Imagine our surprise when we were told that, despite repairing the vehicle for thousands of dollars, we were fortunate to be offered the original amount quoted to us six months ago. We had to enter that old-fashioned routine of bickering for the amount we expected based on car value resources. Finally, we reached an agreement, but that left us with a bad feeling. We are leasing our car and are happy with the maintenance agreement.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Exceeded my expectations!
by 05/12/2022on
Could not have asked for a smoother sales experience. I’ve endured some real unpleasant experiences throughout my time buying cars before at other dealerships. BMW of Atlantic City went above and beyond my expectations. Dave Hernandez was amazing throughout the whole deal. I live just over 100 miles away so I wanted to make sure that if I took the drive over there it was going to be worth it. Sure was, because I left with the car the same day. Dave and I laid all the cards out on the table. No BS, just upfront and to the point. He’s really personable and attentive. You can tell that from him and everyone else there, that they weren’t just trying to make an easy sale and beat you over the head. They really care, make you feel welcomed, try to help, and achieve to make you happy. I would gladly take the trip and buy from there again in the future. They’ve definitely made a repeat customer out of me. I hope everyone who goes there has a great experience like I did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Purchase
by 05/12/2022on
Dave helped me with every step of my build/purchase. He was knowledgable and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thought we’d never get it!
by 05/11/2022on
Service department went way beyond my expectations to identify and fix this very confusing and serious issue.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change and new Batt
by 05/11/2022on
3 hrs 4 this work is 2 long there is no way it takes this long 4 this work
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!!
by 05/09/2022on
Bill in service was great and always a pleasure to work with!! He makes getting my car serviced something to look forward to and not a dread!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Was in good hands
by 05/09/2022on
Dave my service rep was informative and helpful. Left feeling like I was in good hands.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Super efficient, friendly, and comprehensive!
by 05/07/2022on
Connor from Service and Patrick from Parts went out of their way to be especially helpful. I look forward to many years of business with BMW of Atlantic City. Fantastic!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service experience
by 05/07/2022on
Conner was very professional and personable he got me in and out very timely. He was thorough and friendly. In spite of the horrible weather the overall experience was enjoy. Great job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
AND THEY WASHED THE CAR
by 05/04/2022on
Excellent service clean facility and friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Employees. Good coffee too.
by 05/04/2022on
Dave Huff was an excellent service manager. He is honest and personal explains everything perfect. Dominick is also wonderful. Both are an asset to BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Easy as can be!
by 05/04/2022on
My car servicing at BMW of Atlantic City was as easy as can be. Scheduling the appointment was fast. Dave, my service sales person was very clear and explained the process and answered all my questions. My car was ready as promised and I was on my way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and thorough!
by 05/04/2022on
Did everything requested and was done earlier than expected!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
129000 miles and going strong
by 05/02/2022on
Always good service. Thorough communication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 04/30/2022on
Robert was very informative about my repair. I would highly recommend service at BMW of Atlantic City.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service Expi
by 04/30/2022on
All went well..Connor my service rep was excellent..I’ll be back for all my servicing
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Another great experience
by 04/30/2022on
Appointment made online, dropped off my car to a charming advisor. Picked up a few hours later-problem fixed and car freshly washed. Easy, efficient and zero hassle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
serice
by 04/29/2022on
Great service, very helpful & professional! A+++++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Unexpected service
by 04/29/2022on
Efficient & professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
If you're in the market for a BMW, you need to come into BMW of Atlantic City in Atlantic City today. We stock a large selection of new and used BMW cars!
1 Comments