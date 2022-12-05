Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. BMW of Atlantic City

BMW of Atlantic City

BMW of Atlantic City
Visit dealer’s website 
6037 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Atlantic City

4.7
Overall Rating
4.74 out of 5 stars(394)
Recommend: Yes (353) No (22)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Sale

by Renee F on 05/12/2022

Amazing service from Mark K. Great welcome from Steve, the GM and Dan the sales manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
394 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Beaming satisfaction

by Beamer on 05/12/2022

Scheduling my maintenance service was a breeze and Connor Houghtin, Service Advisor, was outstanding. He was very professional, efficient, and friendly. My Beamer is beaming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Sale

by Renee F on 05/12/2022

Amazing service from Mark K. Great welcome from Steve, the GM and Dan the sales manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worth the Wait

by Allspice on 05/12/2022

We ordered a new BMW in December, 2021 and finally drove it out of the lot in May, 2022. Despite the wait, we are so happy with our beautiful “Blue Baby!” It is a sharp looking four-door sedan with a moon roof and is a total smart car. We are still learning about what it does. So far, we have no dislikes about our new car. The reason we deducted a star from our rating has nothing to do with the car. The finance person was very personable and fair with us. However, we were very surprised when our sales person tried to pull a fast one. In December we were given a price for our trade-in that was on the low side because of repairs that needed to get done. Since we knew we would be waiting quite a while for the new vehicle we went ahead and took care of our car so that we could drive it safely on an as needed basis. Imagine our surprise when we were told that, despite repairing the vehicle for thousands of dollars, we were fortunate to be offered the original amount quoted to us six months ago. We had to enter that old-fashioned routine of bickering for the amount we expected based on car value resources. Finally, we reached an agreement, but that left us with a bad feeling. We are leasing our car and are happy with the maintenance agreement.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceeded my expectations!

by Andy on 05/12/2022

Could not have asked for a smoother sales experience. I’ve endured some real unpleasant experiences throughout my time buying cars before at other dealerships. BMW of Atlantic City went above and beyond my expectations. Dave Hernandez was amazing throughout the whole deal. I live just over 100 miles away so I wanted to make sure that if I took the drive over there it was going to be worth it. Sure was, because I left with the car the same day. Dave and I laid all the cards out on the table. No BS, just upfront and to the point. He’s really personable and attentive. You can tell that from him and everyone else there, that they weren’t just trying to make an easy sale and beat you over the head. They really care, make you feel welcomed, try to help, and achieve to make you happy. I would gladly take the trip and buy from there again in the future. They’ve definitely made a repeat customer out of me. I hope everyone who goes there has a great experience like I did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Purchase

by New BMW Owner on 05/12/2022

Dave helped me with every step of my build/purchase. He was knowledgable and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thought we’d never get it!

by Michael Pedicin on 05/11/2022

Service department went way beyond my expectations to identify and fix this very confusing and serious issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and new Batt

by 3 hrs are U kidding me on 05/11/2022

3 hrs 4 this work is 2 long there is no way it takes this long 4 this work

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!!

by Barry Buchowski on 05/09/2022

Bill in service was great and always a pleasure to work with!! He makes getting my car serviced something to look forward to and not a dread!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Was in good hands

by Stacy on 05/09/2022

Dave my service rep was informative and helpful. Left feeling like I was in good hands.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Super efficient, friendly, and comprehensive!

by KH on 05/07/2022

Connor from Service and Patrick from Parts went out of their way to be especially helpful. I look forward to many years of business with BMW of Atlantic City. Fantastic!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service experience

by Donald VanDunk on 05/07/2022

Conner was very professional and personable he got me in and out very timely. He was thorough and friendly. In spite of the horrible weather the overall experience was enjoy. Great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

AND THEY WASHED THE CAR

by Charles on 05/04/2022

Excellent service clean facility and friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Employees. Good coffee too.

by Beverly on 05/04/2022

Dave Huff was an excellent service manager. He is honest and personal explains everything perfect. Dominick is also wonderful. Both are an asset to BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Easy as can be!

by Will be back on 05/04/2022

My car servicing at BMW of Atlantic City was as easy as can be. Scheduling the appointment was fast. Dave, my service sales person was very clear and explained the process and answered all my questions. My car was ready as promised and I was on my way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and thorough!

by Satisfied customer on 05/04/2022

Did everything requested and was done earlier than expected!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

129000 miles and going strong

by Michael Shannon on 05/02/2022

Always good service. Thorough communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Chris on 04/30/2022

Robert was very informative about my repair. I would highly recommend service at BMW of Atlantic City.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Expi

by Roger on 04/30/2022

All went well..Connor my service rep was excellent..I’ll be back for all my servicing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Another great experience

by Betsy on 04/30/2022

Appointment made online, dropped off my car to a charming advisor. Picked up a few hours later-problem fixed and car freshly washed. Easy, efficient and zero hassle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

serice

by HW on 04/29/2022

Great service, very helpful & professional! A+++++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Unexpected service

by MSW on 04/29/2022

Efficient & professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
videos
about our dealership

If you're in the market for a BMW, you need to come into BMW of Atlantic City in Atlantic City today. We stock a large selection of new and used BMW cars!

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for