Pumpkin Fine Cars & Exotics

Pumpkin Fine Cars & Exotics
Franck Freon is always ready to show our customers the hassle-free way to buy a car!
3084 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Pumpkin Fine Cars & Exotics

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(68)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Car Buying Experience

by M F on 07/20/2020

High praise for Pumpkin Fine Cars, particularly Mariah and Issac. I recently purchased a vehicle and despite the challenges of using out-of-state financing, the NJ DMV being closed, and the other COVID restrictions we are all dealing with, Mariah and Issac handling everything in a timely and professional manner. Franck was also awesome, taking the time to talk to my wife and I about the car we were buying in great detail. It was clear to us that he loves matching people with cars. As for the car, well...we could not be happier with it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
68 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Pumpkin

by Eric from Manahawkin on 06/29/2020

Franck and his team are wonderful. I bought a great truck at a great price. The buying experience was the best I have ever had in 35 years of buying cars. Personal, friendly and thorough. The Pumpkin team really made it easy. I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking for a quality used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best in the Business

by Rodger and Cathie on 02/14/2020

Franck and his team are an absolute pleasure to do business with. Honest, fair, reputable and no pressure. Everything you hope for but rarely get in a used vehicle buying experience. And his selection of vehicles is exceptional. Every one is immaculate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

mark experence

by mark L on 01/08/2020

great cars and service. if you really looking for somthing thats worth your while see for yourself

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Len Jackson on 12/11/2019

Probably the easiest purchase of a vehicle I’ve ever done. Frank and ALL his staff make you feel like you’re family. It’s a completely different car buying experience that you’re used to. I highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nicest Cars Salesmen Around!

by Candice D on 10/07/2019

I had the honor of dealing with Franck and Gina directly for most of my sale process. I was very pleasantly surprised with how easy and nice it was to buy a car (first time buyer)! They did not pressure me at all, gave me all the facts and made sure I was comfortable every step of the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant experience

by Pleasant Experience on 09/30/2019

Wow - a pleasant experience....something you don't normally say when buying a "used" car. The staff at Pumpkin are friendly & professional with a team approach. I found Frank to be knowledgeable, very proud of his inventory & very fair in the entire process. My 2016 car is perfect & my friends think I bought brand new. I would not hesitate to recommend Pumpkin Cars & hope I have the opportunity to purchase from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stress free, no pressure experience.

by Best buying experience on 09/12/2019

Great experience, could not do enough to please you. Prices and car selections for everyone's needs. Bought a 2016 ford, such low mileage and was spotless. Still had 2 year mfg. warranty. Had my new tags within days. Frank and his staff treat you like family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great customer service!!

by KevinSchaller1 on 07/06/2019

all staff very polite and easy to work with. up front and honest with pricing. Very fair offer on trade in. will recommend to friends and family and will purchase from in future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealership in the area!

by JosephGeromini on 05/25/2019

This is the 3rd vehicle I have purchased from Pumpkin. Always fabulous service....the experience is so enjoyable and efficient. The staff is gracious, courteous and expeditious! I could not recommend any higher!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Pumpkin car!!

by John on 05/17/2019

Very easy to work with. Super competent staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Pumpkin car!!

by MicheleD on 04/27/2019

very helpful, polite , overall great service and great car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW 3 Series Purchase

by John on 04/26/2019

Awesome Car buying experience. Frank not only gave me a great deal on my trade in, but he set me up with a beautiful BMW at an amazing price. This is the second time I have purchased a car from Frank and his team and each time has been a great experience. Would recommend to anyone looking for an easy no hassle car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my new Truck

by Dave on 04/11/2019

We looked a lot and nobody was nicer or had nicer vehicles than Pumpkin. They were very pleasant to work with and the Nissan Crew cab was in as perfect condition as could be. It is a 2014 but looked brand new. I would highly recommend them. Thanks Pumpkin!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Pumpkin car!!

by DanReilly on 04/11/2019

purchising my 2017 Ford F150 was the most pleasurable experience that I have had dealing with a car dealership !! Franz Freon and his made the whole experince easy and NO high pressure sales pressure at all !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Pumpkin car!!

by Gianna on 04/06/2019

Amazing people, amazing cars, and overall a really good experience. Couldn't be happier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Pumpkin car!!

by Gianna on 04/06/2019

Amazing people, amazing cars, and overall a really good experience. Couldn't be happier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealership in the area!

by MaureenMaxwell on 04/02/2019

This is the only place I shop when looking for a new car. There are so many high end vehicles to choose from-its like walking through a candy store. So many choices!!! Franck is wonderful to deal with,he spent over 6 hours helping me choose the right car to fit all my needs. Stop by_you won't be disappointed!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchasing a car

by Tim on 03/22/2019

After searching several dealerships for the right vehicle for us we settled on Pumpkin and will definitely be back when we need one again! We were over the usual 'process' from most dealers and didn't have that experience here. Franck and his team are the absolute best, can't say enough good things about them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchasing a car

by HappyCustomer on 03/18/2019

This was the best car buying experience I have had. No pressure and everyone was very sweet to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMX X3 Purchase

by DonnaM123 on 03/14/2019

Nothing short of Fabulous! Franck and his entire team were professional, efficient, friendly and honest. Franck found our dream car and the purchase was ever so smooth. Highly recommended and will definitely be coming back again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

12 cars in stock
0 new12 used0 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Pumpkin Cars is a pre-owned car boutique without the boutique prices. We have the only "new" used cars you'll ever find from Franck Freon-someone who knows &deeply cares. Before creating his dealership, Franck raced cars professionally & won the legendary 24 hours of Daytona, had many podium finishes for 10 consecutive years at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, many years of success at the 12 hours of Sebring &several other races worldwide.No one comes close to his feel &understanding for cars which is why no one can buy cars like he can. His pristine pre-owned car inventory&exceptional customer service is unmatched.Franck created the dealership in 1998 with one goal in mind:Offer high quality vehicles & a high level of expertise & personalized genuine care.To achieve this,all cars are purchased personally by Franck&undergo a rigorous Certification process before hitting the showroom floor. Need a car? Choose expertise, right pricing, pristine quality & service that no one but Pumpkin offers.

what sets us apart
We are so proud to have recently received The Press of Atlantic City's Readers' Choice- BEST OF THE PRESS AWARD 2017 along with Dealer Rater's 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award!!
We don't sell cars in the traditional sense. It's not a "move them in & move them out" type of operation.Everyone is treated like family here. It's about finding the right car for the right person. We don't sell cars.. we help people buy them.
Every vehicle is hand-picked &checked by the owner Franck. He buys his cars by his sight &approval only. His attention to detail &the precision he takes in making each purchase is an irreplaceable result of a career in professional high speed racing
No one can match owner Franck Freon's unique & intricate car expertise- The racing legend spent his life racing successfully at 200 mph on 3 continents leaving a huge mark on the professional racing circuit in France, Japan & the US.
No one else has all their cars parked indoors in a unique INDOOR SHOWROOM, a concept started by Franck back in 1998 because he is so fussy about his vehicles that his complete inventory must remain garage-kept.
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Instant Financing
Shuttle Service
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
French

