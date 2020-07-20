Customer Reviews of Pumpkin Fine Cars & Exotics
Wonderful Car Buying Experience
by 07/20/2020on
High praise for Pumpkin Fine Cars, particularly Mariah and Issac. I recently purchased a vehicle and despite the challenges of using out-of-state financing, the NJ DMV being closed, and the other COVID restrictions we are all dealing with, Mariah and Issac handling everything in a timely and professional manner. Franck was also awesome, taking the time to talk to my wife and I about the car we were buying in great detail. It was clear to us that he loves matching people with cars. As for the car, well...we could not be happier with it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Pumpkin
by 06/29/2020on
Franck and his team are wonderful. I bought a great truck at a great price. The buying experience was the best I have ever had in 35 years of buying cars. Personal, friendly and thorough. The Pumpkin team really made it easy. I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking for a quality used vehicle.
The Best in the Business
by 02/14/2020on
Franck and his team are an absolute pleasure to do business with. Honest, fair, reputable and no pressure. Everything you hope for but rarely get in a used vehicle buying experience. And his selection of vehicles is exceptional. Every one is immaculate.
mark experence
by 01/08/2020on
great cars and service. if you really looking for somthing thats worth your while see for yourself
Great experience
by 12/11/2019on
Probably the easiest purchase of a vehicle I’ve ever done. Frank and ALL his staff make you feel like you’re family. It’s a completely different car buying experience that you’re used to. I highly recommend them.
Nicest Cars Salesmen Around!
by 10/07/2019on
I had the honor of dealing with Franck and Gina directly for most of my sale process. I was very pleasantly surprised with how easy and nice it was to buy a car (first time buyer)! They did not pressure me at all, gave me all the facts and made sure I was comfortable every step of the way.
Pleasant experience
by 09/30/2019on
Wow - a pleasant experience....something you don't normally say when buying a "used" car. The staff at Pumpkin are friendly & professional with a team approach. I found Frank to be knowledgeable, very proud of his inventory & very fair in the entire process. My 2016 car is perfect & my friends think I bought brand new. I would not hesitate to recommend Pumpkin Cars & hope I have the opportunity to purchase from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Stress free, no pressure experience.
by 09/12/2019on
Great experience, could not do enough to please you. Prices and car selections for everyone's needs. Bought a 2016 ford, such low mileage and was spotless. Still had 2 year mfg. warranty. Had my new tags within days. Frank and his staff treat you like family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
great customer service!!
by 07/06/2019on
all staff very polite and easy to work with. up front and honest with pricing. Very fair offer on trade in. will recommend to friends and family and will purchase from in future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership in the area!
by 05/25/2019on
This is the 3rd vehicle I have purchased from Pumpkin. Always fabulous service....the experience is so enjoyable and efficient. The staff is gracious, courteous and expeditious! I could not recommend any higher!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love my Pumpkin car!!
by 05/17/2019on
Very easy to work with. Super competent staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love my Pumpkin car!!
by 04/27/2019on
very helpful, polite , overall great service and great car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BMW 3 Series Purchase
by 04/26/2019on
Awesome Car buying experience. Frank not only gave me a great deal on my trade in, but he set me up with a beautiful BMW at an amazing price. This is the second time I have purchased a car from Frank and his team and each time has been a great experience. Would recommend to anyone looking for an easy no hassle car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love my new Truck
by 04/11/2019on
We looked a lot and nobody was nicer or had nicer vehicles than Pumpkin. They were very pleasant to work with and the Nissan Crew cab was in as perfect condition as could be. It is a 2014 but looked brand new. I would highly recommend them. Thanks Pumpkin!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love my Pumpkin car!!
by 04/11/2019on
purchising my 2017 Ford F150 was the most pleasurable experience that I have had dealing with a car dealership !! Franz Freon and his made the whole experince easy and NO high pressure sales pressure at all !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love my Pumpkin car!!
by 04/06/2019on
Amazing people, amazing cars, and overall a really good experience. Couldn't be happier!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership in the area!
by 04/02/2019on
This is the only place I shop when looking for a new car. There are so many high end vehicles to choose from-its like walking through a candy store. So many choices!!! Franck is wonderful to deal with,he spent over 6 hours helping me choose the right car to fit all my needs. Stop by_you won't be disappointed!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchasing a car
by 03/22/2019on
After searching several dealerships for the right vehicle for us we settled on Pumpkin and will definitely be back when we need one again! We were over the usual 'process' from most dealers and didn't have that experience here. Franck and his team are the absolute best, can't say enough good things about them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchasing a car
by 03/18/2019on
This was the best car buying experience I have had. No pressure and everyone was very sweet to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BMX X3 Purchase
by 03/14/2019on
Nothing short of Fabulous! Franck and his entire team were professional, efficient, friendly and honest. Franck found our dream car and the purchase was ever so smooth. Highly recommended and will definitely be coming back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Pumpkin Cars is a pre-owned car boutique without the boutique prices. We have the only "new" used cars you'll ever find from Franck Freon-someone who knows &deeply cares. Before creating his dealership, Franck raced cars professionally & won the legendary 24 hours of Daytona, had many podium finishes for 10 consecutive years at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, many years of success at the 12 hours of Sebring &several other races worldwide.No one comes close to his feel &understanding for cars which is why no one can buy cars like he can. His pristine pre-owned car inventory&exceptional customer service is unmatched.Franck created the dealership in 1998 with one goal in mind:Offer high quality vehicles & a high level of expertise & personalized genuine care.To achieve this,all cars are purchased personally by Franck&undergo a rigorous Certification process before hitting the showroom floor. Need a car? Choose expertise, right pricing, pristine quality & service that no one but Pumpkin offers.
1 Comments