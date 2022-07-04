Customer Reviews of BMW of Atlantic City
Excellent service
by 04/07/2022on
We purchased our vehicle last weekend and our sales advisor, Mark was excellent. Every staff member of BMW Atlantic City were awesome and made the buying process much easier than expected.
Customer Service +A
by 04/08/2022on
Recently had my BMW serviced on 4/7/2022, and it couldn’t have been a smoother process/ interaction. Thanks to Service Advisor Connor Houghton, he exceeds true professionalism to its highest standards. Connor was very helpful and kept me in the loop with my vehicle, along with very knowledge. Thank you Connor for the outstanding customer service. Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Side mirror and break services
by 04/07/2022on
Good customer service. Loaner car service useful during car service situation. Overall service great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/07/2022on
We purchased our vehicle last weekend and our sales advisor, Mark was excellent. Every staff member of BMW Atlantic City were awesome and made the buying process much easier than expected.
First Car Buying Experience
by 04/07/2022on
It was a very smooth process for the first time I bought a car. The sales team was very helpful and made it easy to come to a final decision.
Excellent Service
by 04/06/2022on
Used the valet service for routine maintenance of my X-6. The audio and video inspection of the vehicle was very informative and the service advisor was very responsive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and thorough
by 04/06/2022on
All the people who work there extend themselves to make it a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer!
by 04/05/2022on
So pleased with my Service experience today. The constant communication and care that my advisor Connor provided was fantastic! Just want to say thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Peasy
by 04/02/2022on
Connor was professional and not pushy to up sale me anything that wasn’t necessary. Will go back and ask for him trusted!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely satisfied
by 04/02/2022on
Connor in the service department took especially good care of me.. he was professional, honest and cordial.. I would definitely recommend him and the entire service department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good and plenty
by 04/02/2022on
Very nice young salesman polite and helpful however because paperwork is not done properly the car wasn’t really ready when I came to pick it up it took me two hours plus to get the car other than that nice guys
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 04/01/2022on
Had car trouble the day before scheduled service appointment. Jennifer was so accommodating. She took my car in a day earlier and arranged for me to get to work and I was only a few minutes late. It was a very stressful situation and she made it so much easier. She went above and beyond!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 04/01/2022on
Fast and easy. If it wasn’t for the insurance company holding them up I would have been out of there faster. Mark put me in the right direction with another insurance company that gave me a quote right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fabulous and exceptional customer service!
by 04/01/2022on
I had Michael Romos as my salesperson at BMW Atlantic City. I was treating in my 2018 BMW X5 and looking to purchase my dream car BMW M440i. Lucky for me Atlantic City BMW had one in stock on the showroom floor. Michael was wonderful to work with. He was so professional, personable , super friendly, knowledgeable about the brand and a true pleasure to work with. My transaction was stress free and I am extremely happy with my purchase and the customer service that I received. BMW truly treats me as a valued customer , as expected. If you are looking to purchase a BMW please reach out to Michael Romos. He is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 03/31/2022on
I had a problem with my bmw and everything I told them they review and got back to me quickly. They told me the issue and the price, gave me options to pay that off and everything they are great. They also got my car back to me quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Descent Service! Horrible Prices!!!
by 03/31/2022on
Dave Haaf is a Great Service Person, but how does an Alternator go Bad in under 70,000 Miles in a BMW?!!? Why does it Cost almost $900 to Repair an Alternator that is Remanufactured?!!? This is getting Crazy with BMW! It is not like it is a Porsche or Ferrari. Come on BMW!!! Get a Grip.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great Sales Team
by 03/31/2022on
I recently ordered and purchased a car with Bill and Mark at BMW Atlantic City and they were both very helpful and professional throughout the whole process and helped me get the best deal possible on both my trade-in and the car itself.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mike Ramos is the BoMb !! Great experience!
by 03/30/2022on
I will never shop anywhere else and that is all thanks to Mike Ramos! Buying a car is usually so stressful and you hate dealing with sales people but Mike changed that for us. He was honest, relatable and so easy to talk to. Overall an absolutely great experience, very happy with my new X3 M40!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Vehicle sales
by 03/30/2022on
Excellent service excellent attitude beautiful and clean dealership my salesman bill LaRose was really nice and did a great job I truly recommend bill and the dealership for any vehicle purchases great job bill thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Special treatment
by 03/29/2022on
If you are looking for a non stressful experience purchasing a vehicle I highly recommend B M W of Atlantic City . No pressure only professionalism . Maybe I was lucky to have Mark Kaminski as my salesperson or maybe the whole staff has his interpersonal skills
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Roy
by 03/29/2022on
Resolving the issue of an undependable car with the sale of a dependable one
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BMW of AC serice
by 03/28/2022on
Very professional service dept and knowledgeable service advisors
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
If you're in the market for a BMW, you need to come into BMW of Atlantic City in Atlantic City today. We stock a large selection of new and used BMW cars!
1 Comments