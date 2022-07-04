5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had Michael Romos as my salesperson at BMW Atlantic City. I was treating in my 2018 BMW X5 and looking to purchase my dream car BMW M440i. Lucky for me Atlantic City BMW had one in stock on the showroom floor. Michael was wonderful to work with. He was so professional, personable , super friendly, knowledgeable about the brand and a true pleasure to work with. My transaction was stress free and I am extremely happy with my purchase and the customer service that I received. BMW truly treats me as a valued customer , as expected. If you are looking to purchase a BMW please reach out to Michael Romos. He is the best! Read more