5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Simply put, this dealer embodies what it means to put the customer first. from the very first moment I walked in and met KEVIN BAY, my family and I felt so assured that we were being treated properly. Never did we feel compelled to make the purchase nor did we feel like we would not be taken seriously if we decided not to. Kevin made negotiations go smoothly and we were able to come to precisely where we wanted to be. The support staff was also very pleasant and made sure we were comfortable the whole time, even taking time out to watch our three year old as we made the purchase. I would highly recommend this dealership, that's also part of the Volvocounrty.com family and the Long Motor Company. In case you're wondering we purchased a 2017 XC90 T6 Inscription AWD colors we chose were Crystal White Pearl Metallic on Amber Interior. We also got the Convenience, Climate with HUD, Center Booster Seat, and 4-Corner Air Suspension on the XC90. In closing please call KEVIN BAY at Volvo of Edison if you're considering a Volvo...you certainly won't regret it. Read more