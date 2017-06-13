Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Volvo Cars of Edison

Volvo Cars of Edison

Visit dealer’s website 
842 US Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Volvo Cars of Edison

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+ DEALERSHIP SUPER FRIENDLY

by SwedeSpeed1 on 06/13/2017

Simply put, this dealer embodies what it means to put the customer first. from the very first moment I walked in and met KEVIN BAY, my family and I felt so assured that we were being treated properly. Never did we feel compelled to make the purchase nor did we feel like we would not be taken seriously if we decided not to. Kevin made negotiations go smoothly and we were able to come to precisely where we wanted to be. The support staff was also very pleasant and made sure we were comfortable the whole time, even taking time out to watch our three year old as we made the purchase. I would highly recommend this dealership, that's also part of the Volvocounrty.com family and the Long Motor Company. In case you're wondering we purchased a 2017 XC90 T6 Inscription AWD colors we chose were Crystal White Pearl Metallic on Amber Interior. We also got the Convenience, Climate with HUD, Center Booster Seat, and 4-Corner Air Suspension on the XC90. In closing please call KEVIN BAY at Volvo of Edison if you're considering a Volvo...you certainly won't regret it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super easy!

by mrk7367 on 11/07/2011

I never bought a car this fast. I had the quote over the internet and went in to the dealer, within 30 mins. I was out with a signed contract. They met all they said, and promised. I strongly recommend this dealer, and would go back for my second car if I need one!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent!

by jeep325 on 12/04/2009

I purchased two used cars from Volvo of Edison, over a 2 year period. They weren't even Volvo cars. They were not expensive cars - $5000 and $6000. Excellent sales - we were treated respectfully and politely as if we were buying a top of the line Volvo. Both cars had problems with the inside heat, and although both cars were "as is", V-of-Edison repaired both of them with utmost courtesy and at their own cost. I've purchased new and used cars from other dealers and I've never been treated better, or received a better deal, or been more satisfied, than at Volvo of Edison.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Volvo of Edison is a great Place to do Business

by savvyshopper on 07/11/2009

I bought a used car from them recently of a different Make and they all made the process very easy and enjoyable. Within a few days of purchase I needed to have an item that wasn't warranteed fixed and they offered to pay for half of the repair. I quoted them an estimate which was less then half of what the repair actually turned out to be, but they stuck to their word and sent me a check for half the cost. I dealt with a salesman named Kevin B. and he had the best personality of any car salesman I ever met. He's very personable, polite and will meet you at your price. After shopping for a car since the middle of May, it was refreshing to happen upon him. If you're in the market for a car, give them a try.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
2 cars in stock
0 new0 used2 certified pre-owned
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for