A+ DEALERSHIP SUPER FRIENDLY
by 06/13/2017on
Simply put, this dealer embodies what it means to put the customer first. from the very first moment I walked in and met KEVIN BAY, my family and I felt so assured that we were being treated properly. Never did we feel compelled to make the purchase nor did we feel like we would not be taken seriously if we decided not to. Kevin made negotiations go smoothly and we were able to come to precisely where we wanted to be. The support staff was also very pleasant and made sure we were comfortable the whole time, even taking time out to watch our three year old as we made the purchase. I would highly recommend this dealership, that's also part of the Volvocounrty.com family and the Long Motor Company. In case you're wondering we purchased a 2017 XC90 T6 Inscription AWD colors we chose were Crystal White Pearl Metallic on Amber Interior. We also got the Convenience, Climate with HUD, Center Booster Seat, and 4-Corner Air Suspension on the XC90. In closing please call KEVIN BAY at Volvo of Edison if you're considering a Volvo...you certainly won't regret it.
Super easy!
by 11/07/2011on
I never bought a car this fast. I had the quote over the internet and went in to the dealer, within 30 mins. I was out with a signed contract. They met all they said, and promised. I strongly recommend this dealer, and would go back for my second car if I need one!
Excellent!
by 12/04/2009on
I purchased two used cars from Volvo of Edison, over a 2 year period. They weren't even Volvo cars. They were not expensive cars - $5000 and $6000. Excellent sales - we were treated respectfully and politely as if we were buying a top of the line Volvo. Both cars had problems with the inside heat, and although both cars were "as is", V-of-Edison repaired both of them with utmost courtesy and at their own cost. I've purchased new and used cars from other dealers and I've never been treated better, or received a better deal, or been more satisfied, than at Volvo of Edison.
Volvo of Edison is a great Place to do Business
by 07/11/2009on
I bought a used car from them recently of a different Make and they all made the process very easy and enjoyable. Within a few days of purchase I needed to have an item that wasn't warranteed fixed and they offered to pay for half of the repair. I quoted them an estimate which was less then half of what the repair actually turned out to be, but they stuck to their word and sent me a check for half the cost. I dealt with a salesman named Kevin B. and he had the best personality of any car salesman I ever met. He's very personable, polite and will meet you at your price. After shopping for a car since the middle of May, it was refreshing to happen upon him. If you're in the market for a car, give them a try.