Not Genuine and Not Trustworthy,they don't repair correctly.Horrible Servic
by 03/24/2022on
They're a not genuine and not trustworthy. They scheduled me for an appointment today and refused to take my vehicle for service after visiting them. My car was serviced by them few months ago and went on the same issue again since they've not properly done there work. They refused to service my vehicle today because i responded to the Honda Survey genuinely. Donna Scala (Service Advisor) don't know how to talk to the customers, they told me my vehicle is not welcomed , told me to take keys and walkout for the scheduled appointment...They do exactly opposite to the Honda's core principals.Totally disappointed with her the way she handled me. I waited for one hour to talk to the Service Manager to see if he could be of anyhelp. Finally the Neil Wood (Service Manager/Director) came after one hour and behaved in same way. The manager/director role is to address the issues, but he does exactly opposite and he's of no help. He said he can't have my vehicle inspected. They wasted my time. Totally not a good place if you want your vehicles to be serviced good. On the other hand, I had issue with the sales person. They took the deposit, ran the credit check and after a week, they started saying the car color is not available. Not a good place to shop the vehicles either Please think twice before going to this place. They don't even deserve a single star. Please report them to HONDA if you come across same issues to you.
Unethical Business practices
by 08/21/2018on
I purchased a vehicle four years ago which was fine. I went this weekend to purchase a. Honda 2018 HRV with true car price. I was led to Honda finance department and this guy told me leasing is a better option. He implied that the 5000 we put down for deposit, would go to prepaying the monthly lease. He made us sign signatures on iPad, which had no details. Told me he was a retired cop and so I believed him, after I got home I'm seeing extra charges and marked up cost of the car of 8,000. I called the dealership, the finance manager does not call me back or pick up, everyone transfers me, and the sales manager and salesman punts me to the finance guy whose not even answering my calls. This place is a scam and I can't believe a Honda dealership allows this to happen. It makes me lose faith in the car brand. Do not ever go here. No matter how much they seem like good guys, they're [non-permissible content removed].
First and last at this dealership
by 07/10/2018on
First time in this dealership and last time. Arrived looking in the showroom at new cars. I was approached by salesman asking if I needed help. Told him I was looking for used car. He tried to talk me into buying new car but I said I was sticking with used. His attitude changed and said he only sells new cars and I need to go to the used car building. He gave me directions to the building and off I went. I was greeted promptly by a salesman and we went to his desk. After being there for over 30 minutes and not seeing a car I was looking for I started getting annoyed. The salesman just kept talking. At one point he finally went to bring a car around but came back stating the car is a new arrival and is blocked in. He asked if I wanted to make a deal on it. I didn't even see it. He proceeded to say the sale price is the price and that he has to make a living. He admitted people have come back to him complaining that they could have received a better price. He agreed and chuckled that he has to make a living. He explained what a certified car means twice for over ten minutes and again asked if I want to make a deal. I explained to him several times what I was looking for and he continued to ramble about all of the inventory. At this point I got up and began to leave. He asked me how much I wanted to spend and what I was looking for. It was truly unbelievable. I then looked around and saw a salesman sleeping at his desk and saw another salesman walk by with a dirty shirt with stains all over the front. The facility was a mess. Plywood walls with tape hanging off. At first I thought it was under construction but then saw how the metal/glass work stations were positioned and realized this is how it was. Never again will I be back.
Fraudulent and Rude Sales practices - Never ever
by 07/15/2017on
Worst dealership ever. Can't give negative or zero stars, otherwise would go for that. I with my young family waited over 4-5 hours and after getting to the finance person, they gave me a interest rate of c. 5% despite a decent score; then they trapped into buying the extended warranty saying Bank would give lower the interest rate charge in that case. Also, the finance individual lied I cannot refinance the vehicle. After naively agreeing to their terms, I inquired with the Bank in question directly and they confirmed they do not recommend such additional warranty purchases and I am free to refinance. There was unconscious bias to my background throughout the dealing with remarks such as "I know you guys", "the interest charge is better than where you come from"... When I provided the bad rating in Honda's survey and next visited their premises to have the promised free accessory installed, I was asked to leave at once (for giving bad ratings in manufacturers survey) while my car was still in Service centre. Never had such a terrible and insulting sales experience ever in my life. Bunch of rude and dishonest people in finance and management. Would NOT recommend going to this place to buy a car. Lesson learnt too late- read all their negative reviews on google, yelp.com, consumeraffairs.com before purchasing.. If you're already trapped, you should highlight that in manufacturer survey, report to BBB, file a complaint with State Attorney General, etc all, see below article for useful tips to deal with such fraudulent and rude sales practices [html removed]
Very Bad Experience
by 02/18/2017on
I bought a used car from Open Road Honda. The dealer is very dishonest, misleading customer, hiding the true condition of the vehicle, failed to disclose the right of customer, refuse to refund over charged tax, ignore customer phone call. It was a very bad experience to purchase the car from Open Road Honda. I will never go back to this dealer and I will spread the word to friends to avoid this dealer.
Dis honest sales
by 11/19/2016on
WOREST EXPERIANCE EVER.......I leased Accord 2015 in april and the sales person-VJ stated that my deal includes 3 year service for free.....when I went for my 1st service ...No one knew any thing about that,I went to VJ and the manager they tried for one hour to convince me that I am wrong and that they don't give such a thing ( laying is their profession in that place) so after informing them that I will report to handa and write a review they gave me my 1st service for free and assured me that it's now in the system....now after 6 months I came back to do the 12k service to find out they only included the oil change ...[non-permissible content removed] DONT TRUST THEM......if you find car for free don't get it from them....
Beware of Bait and Switch
by 09/12/2016on
Asked for a quote by VIN number, received an internet quote, arrived ready to pay, sign, and drive. I arrived over an hour earlier than my appointment, and while starting the paperwork, was advised that the exact car was just sold 5 minutes ago, but other models were available at great prices. Their internet team bait-and-switched me with a below invoice price for a car that did not exist. If you are an educated consumer, that researches prior to buying in order not to waste time at multiple dealerships, avoid this location at all costs. Caveat Emptor
Do Not Recommend
by 05/10/2016on
They treat you as if they don't need the business and you always have this feeling as though there's something shady going on. Things change, stories shift, and there's always a 'manager' behind the scenes that has to be checked with for everything. I was not treated well at Open Road and went to another dealership who treated me with respect and therefore got my business. Do not recommend.
Andy Zhang was excellent
by 03/26/2016on
I recently purchased a car from Andy Zhang and the experience was nothing but wonderful. He was polite, patient, and really helped me get the best deal possible. I would recommend him to everyone I know!
Honda Representative sucks.
by 02/13/2016on
We went to the showroom with an appointment to look for a new civic and Honda Accord for a friend and there came the sales representative, Andy Zhang. He asked which car were we looking for and we told him we are yet to decide but we are interested in the new civic. He told us about the price and trust me just the price and not the variations available in the model. When we asked for variations, the only question he asked was do you want turbo engine? Sure, every Tom Dick and Harry knows what's the difference between a turbo engine and a regular one? Isn't it the duty of the representative to tell the customer what's the difference and how to go about it ???? And then we asked if we can see the car and he said its outside. He escorted us out and showed the parked car, without getting the cars key. Forget about the test drive, Did he expect us to just look at the exterior and not the interior? And we again asked if we can see the interior and text drive the vehicle once and then he headed inside to get the keys. All he did was instructing the one test driving to turn left or right and he spoke nothing about the car's featured at all. Once we headed inside and asked him for the price quote, he took a minute and on a piece of paper he wrote ex = sensing = $22875. And nothing else. We asked him if we could get a quote for Honda Accord too and in a really loud voice he said "sir, you first need to decide on which one,". We totally lost it then, i just said you can't tell us to decide on a vehicle le when we are here looking for our options. That's no way a sales representative e gets to behave with the customers who come by to see a car. Honda is supposed to have really good representatives around but I don't know how we came across Andy Zhang at Open Road Honda, Edison NJ. This has been my worst experience ever and I'm gonna tell everyone I know about my experience. Sorry Mr.Zhang but you disappointed us to to the core.
Rep said their AD lies, forced me to buy at much higher price
by 01/31/2016on
I wanted to trade in my Mini Van to lease a new Honda pilot. we couldn't find common ground on trade-in value and end up leaving empty handed. But Open Road Honda girl named Carolina kept on calling me, she kept on trying to convince me to come back again. One time she said she have spoken to her manager and he is willing to offer the trade in price, so i agreed to come in again. When i reached there, I was greeted by their sales Rep and I started the process with that sales Rep. they had promotion on site saying $995 down + fees and Taxes. I did my research and was prepared to pay MV, Docs, bank and acquisition fee, final price due on leasing $2800+. and that what they offered me on my first visit when they tried to low value my Van. Open road Honda site still shows that promotion, but sales Rep Randy told me that their AD is a lie, He presented me with all the costs associated with leasing (it had a bunch of made up services, but required). Which was totaling in $4100+Taxes+first month payment. They just want you to visit their dealership, they will not owner any deal offered you on phone. Beware! check all the values around before going to this place.
Accord Lease
by 12/13/2015on
Great experience, Yong Shin was extremely helpful and made the experience easy. Easy to deal with, no forced up-sale and honest about everything. Will come back again.
Terrible place, does not own up there mistakes.
by 10/22/2015on
I would do less then 1 star if i could.. Bought a used car from here, and i wish i didn't. 1) after purchase and before pick up the license plate mount was removed, and ripped out the mounting holes in the bumper. Then new holes were drilled into bumper to mount the temp license plate.(didn't find out till i put real license plates on) 2) Breaks were shaky at test drive. Asked sales person (Vito) to have mechanics repair breaks before i pick up car the next day.. When i pick it up sales person said that they check it and everything meets its multiple point inspection standard.. Took the car to my mechanic that weekend (this was on a Thursday) and he saw that the breaks were bad without putting it on a lift.. The breaks were dangerously rusted and just barely able to get milled down. cost me $300. 3) charged me $150 for registration. Had to renew registration 2 months later.. Realized on registration they only paid $4.50 for the registration... So they screwed me in price, and they didn't renew registration, just continued old one(i didn't know this was possible till i talked to DMV). general manager ignored my voice mails (2 of them) and 2 emails. sales person took a week to leave me a voice mail in regards to my email. He said it was up to standard and it is a used care can't do anything.. So there standards don;t include customer safely and a fully functional car. to save $300 for reimbursement, they lost my future purchased in a year or 2 and 2 of my friends that planned on going there this year.
For Yong Shin
by 09/14/2015on
This was my second time leasing a car. I had leased an Accord in June. Yong Shin was our sales representative and gave us excellent service. Three months later we unexpectedly needed to replace an older car. I immediately called Yong Shin. He was again helpful. He reviewed several options with me, and we arrived at a good solution to my need. I was very pleased to do business with him again.
Honda Odyssey 2015
by 09/11/2015on
Yong Shin was very helpful and informative while making a purchase... Though we didn't do any research, the process went smooth...
Great experience!... Again!!!!
by 09/11/2015on
I Bought my 2015 Honda Odyssey from Open Road Honda this Labor day week and had a wonderful experience. This is my second car from them. The general Manager, Barry Magnus and Young Shin were made sure the whole process was smooth for us. He was so helpful and knowledgeable.
Very Bad Sales Team
by 08/07/2015on
The sales team is completely knowledge less. Do not believe what they say, do you own homework before buying a car. Also ask them to put things on paper before you make your final decision about buying here. Also do not believe in their offering while negotiating the final price. Or ask them to give in written to avoid all kinds of future confusions. The Honda cars are good, but not "Open Road Honda".
Honda Sales excellent and amazing service
by 07/21/2015on
This is my second and my families 8th car with Honda. My entire process took about two hours and I was on my way to my appointments for the day. Mr Patel and Mr Shin, Yong are two very professional and extremely helpful senior memebers of the team there. No other dealer staff is as nice as Open Road Honda.
Go somewhere else!
by 07/14/2015on
A couple of years back, I put rchased a CR-V and was persuaded to buy a bumper-bumper service agreement for 1,500.00. My sister and I were told that it was refundable if there were no claims made during the extended warranty period. When we went back, seeking reimbursement we were told no such thing existed!!!! The salesman just wanted to sell the product no matter what. Yesterday my family purchased another CR-V at another dealer. No more new or used car purchase at this dealer!,
WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT FROM A USED CAR DEALER
by 07/01/2015on
I bought a high mileage 2009 Honda Element from Open Road in June of 2015. We just need it as an extra vehicle when we have large packages. Hameed my sales person was very pleasant to deal and what I am about to say should not reflect poorly upon Hameed. However, the old sales manager with the white hair whose name I don't know is pretty slippery. During our negotiations he insisted I look at the computer screen to show me how much the dealership had invested in the vehicle to justify the selling price. He showed me a figure of 1200 dollars that he claimed was the amount invested in the car. When I asked what did they do for 1200 dollars he said "I can give you that information later." After making a deal and as I was waiting for the car to be prepped just for the hell of it I checked with the service department. What was they did for the 1200 dollars? They did was an oil change. A regular engine oil change. On the other hand the guys in the service department are gems and I can't say enough good things about them especially Stan. He really goes out of his way to make you feel like a valued customer. I have bought several cars from the dealerships at Open Road and I have to say this was the first bad experience I had. It is especially bad because these types of representations reflect poorly upon the entire dealership most of most of whom do a great job. The one thing the sales manager did well was to knock what should have been a 5 star rating down to three. The term CAVEAT EMPTOR if shopping for a used vehicle from Open Road.
Misleading marketing ploy.
by 07/01/2015on
Was just at the dealership and see if we could make a deal on Honda Odyssey. Days ago used edmunds to find a price for the vehicle, the initial quote from the edmunds was more compared to the other dealership, so ignored their pricing. A few day later got an email with a quote cheaper than the initial quote. Got to the dealership, showed my email. Low and behold the fine print on the email says price does NOT include destination charge. Checked the original quote, it reads price INCLUDES destination charge. Misleading marketing ploy. Not going back there again.
