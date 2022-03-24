1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We went to the showroom with an appointment to look for a new civic and Honda Accord for a friend and there came the sales representative, Andy Zhang. He asked which car were we looking for and we told him we are yet to decide but we are interested in the new civic. He told us about the price and trust me just the price and not the variations available in the model. When we asked for variations, the only question he asked was do you want turbo engine? Sure, every Tom Dick and Harry knows what's the difference between a turbo engine and a regular one? Isn't it the duty of the representative to tell the customer what's the difference and how to go about it ???? And then we asked if we can see the car and he said its outside. He escorted us out and showed the parked car, without getting the cars key. Forget about the test drive, Did he expect us to just look at the exterior and not the interior? And we again asked if we can see the interior and text drive the vehicle once and then he headed inside to get the keys. All he did was instructing the one test driving to turn left or right and he spoke nothing about the car's featured at all. Once we headed inside and asked him for the price quote, he took a minute and on a piece of paper he wrote ex = sensing = $22875. And nothing else. We asked him if we could get a quote for Honda Accord too and in a really loud voice he said "sir, you first need to decide on which one,". We totally lost it then, i just said you can't tell us to decide on a vehicle le when we are here looking for our options. That's no way a sales representative e gets to behave with the customers who come by to see a car. Honda is supposed to have really good representatives around but I don't know how we came across Andy Zhang at Open Road Honda, Edison NJ. This has been my worst experience ever and I'm gonna tell everyone I know about my experience. Sorry Mr.Zhang but you disappointed us to to the core. Read more