Very honest and professional staff.
by 02/22/2021on
Very honest and professional staff. Hunter Reeves answered all of my questions regarding the various vehicles, and Armando Lopez was very helpful with the financing issues.
Positive and Pleasant
by 02/16/2021on
Yesterday, February 15, President’s Day weekend, I had a wonderful experience at D.C.H Kay Honda in Eatontown NJ. I was having a really difficult time deciding what to do about my Honda CRV that I had been leasing, and thanks to the help of my wonderful salesman, Hunter Reeves and Sales Manager David Radice I purchased my Honda that I had been leasing. Hunter was able to explain everything so well to me, and I was actually able to understand what he was telling me, because he made a very complex process so much easier for me. Dave was also amazing and really worked with me to meet my financial goals. This is the second time that I have worked with Dave, and both he and Hunter, are so knowledgeable, and made the experience positive, informative, and seamless. This is my second Honda CRV, and I probably will not have any problem going back and getting a third one there. I am so pleased, and happy!
Made car buying easy!
by 02/09/2021on
Hunter in sales was awesome! Made the whole process easy! Very knowledgeable about all the different cars and trim packages.
Would not buy a vehicle here
by 05/08/2019on
This review is going to be rather mixed. My most recent interactions with DCH Kay Honda were excellent. However, the car purchasing experience was not and I would warn potential car buyers that these guys will say anything to get you into a vehicle without giving you the best price possible. I bought a 2019 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid exactly a year ago from DCH. Over the past year I have had nothing but issues with the infotainment system. If you search the Internet, you will find wide-ranging issues with this system and the fact that it constantly reboots. Contacting Honda and DCH to fix the issue resulted in nothing but wasted time. Honda does not stand behind their vehicles when issues like these arise and DCH refused to answer my inquiry when I wanted to sell the car back to them. I got so disgusted with the vehicle that I sold it to my local Lincoln dealer and got an MKZ hybrid. I am never looking back. I will say that in the past few days, Kal Ismail in the finance department did an excellent job of helping me get refunded on my extended tire warranty after I ditched the vehicle. I will also say my visits for general service issues were excellent thanks to people like Tiffany Wessler, who was very accommodating and energetic. There should be more people like Tiffany working for dealerships. However, my experience with my salesman, Ronald Marino, and manager Mike Lyttle was anything but satisfying. Both of them were absolutely willing to see me walk out of there with the worst deal possible. Not knowing much about leasing, they excitedly agreed to a leasing proposal which I found out later that day was highway robbery. I decided instead to purchase the vehicle but walked out of the dealership unsatisfied with the price I was being offered. Mike Lyttle and I had a phone conversation where he laid on some heavy BS to me about how great the deal he was giving me was, and that since he was from my home town, he would never give me anything less than the best price. Well, I fell for that BS, bought the vehicle, and was aghast to find that the very next day, DCH was advertising the same hybrid touring model for $1,000 less than what I paid. Similar negative Google reviews about DCH confirm that this is not the first time these guys have lured customers into sales with this kind of sales tactic. While DCH has a wealth of positive reviews, I am sure the negative ones come from people like me that walk into the dealership, have no idea what they are getting into, and are taken full advantage of by the salesmen. I have a friend that leased her vehicle from DCH in Freehold, and she said the salesmen there were completely different and much more willing to make an honest deal. For that reason, if I ever consider purchasing a Honda again (which I probably won't), it certainly won't be from DCH Kay Honda. The fact that they lied to me about getting a great deal and would not even respond to inquiries when I was having great difficulties with one of their vehicles tells me this is not a place to do business with again.
I love Armando And Andres! They were great
by 02/06/2018on
after having a terrible hit on my build for an 88 civic, i was looking for something different. i have aleats driven cadillac, from xts to escalade and cts. I found a great car priced at 12k. armando and andres were a great double hitter team!! they have been on point since my FIRST inquiry in cargurus and have made me feel comfortable. they took their time out to make sure all their "i's" were dotted and "t's" were crossed. they r very patient. this is a great dealer and everyone there was beung helped and looked being taken care of. this dealer can multitask while taking care of your deal and also making sure others r satisfied too. im very excited i made my purchase there. im deffff coming back!! ty guys!!!
Best salesperson ever
by 04/12/2017on
I've purchased about 7 Honda vehicles from different dealerships and this was definitely the most pleasant experience. I just purchased a 2017 Honda Pilot Touring from DCH Kay Honda the salesman Ron Marino was by far the best salesperson I ever dealt with. He was knowledgeable, professional, and didn't pressured me in any way. Ron's calm demeanor made me feel like you've known each other for years. Not only will I purchase a car through Ron again, but I will highly recommend him to anyone I know that is looking to buy a car. And not leave anyone out, the sales manager,Justin, and the finance manager, Lindsay, were both helpful and easygoing.
Great Buying Experience
by 11/28/2016on
Before buying a car from DCH Kay Honda, Maria Calabrese helped me with price and testing my 2017 Ridgeline. There was very little pressure to purchase and she was extremely helpful. Once I decided to buy, I walked in and she immediately started the processing the purchase. I ended up with an extremely good deal on the car and was in and out fairly quickly.
Great Customer Service
by 10/12/2016on
This is the second time I've purchased a used car from DCH in Eatontown. I worked with Arthur on both occasions and he professional, helpful and worked hard to get me the best value for my money. I have referred him to many family and friends who were also extremely pleased. They have a great selection of cars that can meet any budget. To be quite honest I wouldn't shop anywhere else.
Great Experience
by 08/30/2016on
Purchased a used Benz and it was the easiest car buying experience I have ever had. Mel is an experienced salesman and a gentleman. No games, just honesty Will return to DCh next time I am looking for an auto.
Happy Car Buyer
by 07/29/2016on
I bought an Accord from Mel Kling. He was understanding and patient and gave me a really great deal. I feel like I was treated very well.
Vinnie at Kay Honda
by 07/22/2016on
What a pleasure it was working and dealing with Vinnie and others at Kay Honda. Bought the same Model Crv at Kay and saved 2200 dollars then two other Honda Dealers. Again, what a pleasure. GARY and Andrea
Fantastic
by 04/04/2016on
I recently bought a 2013 Honda Civic And the entire experience was very great. The staff was friendly, honest, understanding, and extremely relatable. They explain everything so you understand and keep in contact after you purchase to check up on you.
They Stink as a dealership DCH Kay Honda in Eatontown NJ
by 02/27/2016on
The people answering the phones are rude. Our salesperson Cara Zawadzki was very pleasant when we were in the process of buying the vehicle, after we purchased it her whole attitude changed as she was of no help at all. I had to go through numerous other people to get anything done. Patrick Connelly the financial manager tried being a BULLY by harassing us to finance the vehicle when we wanted to pay Cash only. The icing on the cake was the dealership LOSING OR MISPLACING our REGISTRATION. We will never buy another vehicle from DCH Kay Honda in Eatontown NJ nor will we Recommend them to anyone.
Purchasing Our Car
by 10/08/2015on
We had a pleasant experience at DCH Kay Honda. We purchased a pre-owned car and dealt with Jeff Gutkind. He was very professional and treated us with respect. The purchase went very smoothly and everyone we dealt with (Vinny and Pat) were very professional. We are very satisfied with our car and experience.
Zero pressure sale
by 09/25/2015on
We saw the special internet price on a civic lease told Scott that is what we wanted and that is what we got! Everyone at the dealership was friendly.
Thanks Honda!!!
by 08/29/2015on
Purchasing my new car was a great experience thanks to my salesman, Scott. The process was quick and painless, and I got everything that I was looking for out of the experience. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a vehicle. Ask for Scott!
Excellent Sales Experience
by 07/24/2015on
Scott Wendling was a pleasure to deal with during my recent purchase of a 2015 Honda CR-V. From the test drive to the final review of features Scott was well versed on the product and process.
Excellent Service and Willing to Negotiate
by 06/21/2015on
My Sales Associate and Sales Manager were both very personable, easy to deal with and patient. All of my questions/concerns were addressed appropriately. I ended up with a price, trade in value and finance terms that were satisfactory to me. I purchased a new 2015 Honda Civic EX. I would not hesitate to use DCH Kay Honda again and would recommend them to anyone looking for a good deal on a Honda.
Wonderful service
by 05/19/2015on
We had a great experience and got the car that we wanted as fast as possible. Scott was so helpful and followed up on our needs and was able to deliver as promised. Thank you for making this a pleasant experience!
thank you Phil and Patrick
by 03/15/2015on
Phil and Patrick treated me with courtesy and respect. They were cognizant of car preferences. They made it a delightful experience.
Easy experience
by 01/31/2015on
Cara Z was nice and relaxing to work with. She was extremely professional and knowledgeable about the Pilot. Would highly recommend seeing her if you go to Kay Honda. Setting up an appointment before hand saved a lot of time as well.
