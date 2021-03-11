1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went in to lease a 2021 Cherokee Limited. Everything was fine until it came down to cost. As an affiliate reward member, there is supposed to be no haggling, I’m entitled to 1% below the dealer invoice plus any specials at the time of purchase. The msrp, was 37k, when I modeled the monthly cost on the lease I used a cheaper trim of $30k which was around $100 per mo with a 10k down payment. I figured it couldn’t be much more with a higher trim. I quickly checked before heading over with the limited trim and it was in the $150 range but didn’t do a screen shot of the model using eshop.jeep.com. Nielsen came back with a $300+ monthly cost for the same terms, handwritten on a blank sheet of paper. When I told them that was drastically overpriced and I wanted to see the dealer invoice and the detail as to how the got to this value, they came and said it was a “mistake” they forgot to apply the affiliates rewards discount about it was reduced to the mid $200s. When I told that was still incorrect and asked to see the detail again, they told me “it doesn’t work that way” and that I needed to show them the website that was reflecting my expectations. I informed them that this wasn’t a game where someone would withhold until seeing what the other had. I told them I would rerun the calculation on my phone with the limited model and in the meantime they should go get the breakdown that I had now asked for 3x. At this point it was again, just a number scribbled on a blank sheet of paper. At their refusal, I walked out. I’m happy to say I closed today on the EXACT same vehicle, with the same terms (10k down, 15 miles per year, 36 mo) for $138 a month lease with a very reasonable buy back option at another dealership a few miles away. How this dealership initially expected me to pay close to 3x that and then 2x after their “mistake” while refusing to disclose any detail for that cost is obscene, manipulative and flat out predatory. Needless to say I will NEVER patronize this dealership and would strongly advise anyone thinking of buying a car or leasing to demand a full breakdown of their cost analysis. Read more