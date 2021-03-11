Nielsen Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Nielson is exploiting people in the car shortage
by 11/03/2021on
We ordered a vehicle with an agreed upon lease rate and vehicle price. after waiting over 3 months we went to pick up the vehicle. Nothing was mentioned for the first hour as we are going through the process, but then they send us to finance only to find out they are asking for an additional $75 a month or another $4,000 down on top of the original agreed $4,000. Should have seen this coming when they would not allow my wife to see or document the initial paperwork and order sheet claiming it was for their records only. Do not work with this dealership they are all [non-permissible content removed]. Because of the car crisis they don't care because they now have a vehicle on the lot that they know will be easy to sell. I had my 4 year old son crying as we walked out from this hell hole because for months he thought we were getting a new vehicle.
Tried to lease a Cherokee
by 02/09/2021on
I went in to lease a 2021 Cherokee Limited. Everything was fine until it came down to cost. As an affiliate reward member, there is supposed to be no haggling, I’m entitled to 1% below the dealer invoice plus any specials at the time of purchase. The msrp, was 37k, when I modeled the monthly cost on the lease I used a cheaper trim of $30k which was around $100 per mo with a 10k down payment. I figured it couldn’t be much more with a higher trim. I quickly checked before heading over with the limited trim and it was in the $150 range but didn’t do a screen shot of the model using eshop.jeep.com. Nielsen came back with a $300+ monthly cost for the same terms, handwritten on a blank sheet of paper. When I told them that was drastically overpriced and I wanted to see the dealer invoice and the detail as to how the got to this value, they came and said it was a “mistake” they forgot to apply the affiliates rewards discount about it was reduced to the mid $200s. When I told that was still incorrect and asked to see the detail again, they told me “it doesn’t work that way” and that I needed to show them the website that was reflecting my expectations. I informed them that this wasn’t a game where someone would withhold until seeing what the other had. I told them I would rerun the calculation on my phone with the limited model and in the meantime they should go get the breakdown that I had now asked for 3x. At this point it was again, just a number scribbled on a blank sheet of paper. At their refusal, I walked out. I’m happy to say I closed today on the EXACT same vehicle, with the same terms (10k down, 15 miles per year, 36 mo) for $138 a month lease with a very reasonable buy back option at another dealership a few miles away. How this dealership initially expected me to pay close to 3x that and then 2x after their “mistake” while refusing to disclose any detail for that cost is obscene, manipulative and flat out predatory. Needless to say I will NEVER patronize this dealership and would strongly advise anyone thinking of buying a car or leasing to demand a full breakdown of their cost analysis.
BEWARE OF THIS DEALERSHIP
by 09/19/2018on
Brought my Jeep in because the check engine light was on. They came back with a $1900+ bill to fix it. When we asked the manager why, he said the bill was overbilled and he took $500 off. Total SCAM! Took it to my local guy who fixed it for $585 and did all the same diagnostic they did. BEWARE everyone!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service appointment
by 06/11/2017on
I brought my truck for a tire rotation, oil change, a leak in the roof, and a repair to my emergency brake cable. I find out after I drop it off that my cable was not covered under warranty, why did I bother paying for this warranty? Along with that the leak in the roof was fixed but the water damage was left in the interior. I'm very disappointed in the fact that they missed the details that are important to most people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 06/08/2017on
Brought in my vehicle and the service was the best I ever had
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10K synthethic oil change
by 06/01/2017on
Great service department. Recommend an express lane if there for oil change only.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive Purchase at Neilson
by 05/23/2017on
Bernadine and Mark at Neilson made buying a new Jeep Grand Cherokee easy. They were very competitive with their sale price and made sure I got the vehicle I wanted. Neilson has an impressive inventory of well equipted models at all model levels which made coming home with the vehicle I wanted very easy. Bernadine is very nice and easy to work with and will do everything possible to meet your needs. I really appreciated her approach and partnership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Renegade
by 05/05/2017on
I purchased a new 2016 Renegade from Nielsen. Overall pleasant experience. Patrick offered great customer service and a comfortable buying experience.
Continuous Exceptional Service
by 04/20/2017on
Always receive exceptional service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with my purchase!
by 04/19/2017on
Couldn't be happier with my new car! Had a great experience at Nielsen. Everyone is nice and attentive. Was referred here by a friend and I'm glad I listened.
Don't bother shopping anywhere else
by 04/11/2017on
Ask for Eli...After plenty of researching and shopping around with at least seven other dealers, I was glad to finish the deal at Nielsen Dodge...no bait and switch deals, no fast talk, and felt like we all wanted to make this deal. Besides the shop being spotless, and comfortable, it was as painless as it could be. When I said the amount I wanted to put down, Eli assured me that would be the number...I wouldn't come to the table and see fees, taxes, relocation charges, etc. added on...how refreshing. I felt they were honest and fair, and as long as I feel this way through my lease, I will most definitely continue here as a customer.
Jeep reapairs
by 04/03/2017on
I just had my Jeep in for a recall and a problem with my blue tooth. Roland my service adviser was very friendly and professional,He explained all work that was being done and updated me on the progress of the repairs.Roland made the whole process easy and pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new tires and alignment
by 03/26/2017on
Since Nielsen has installed the machines to measure your tire depth when you pull in to thier new drive I could see my wear increase. When I went through the last visit I had a couple of depths that were red so I had my tires replaced and they also recommended an alignment. No offense it felt good that those machines measured my wear every time I went in so I could see this coming. They gave me a very competitive price and I know they have great equipment and factory trained techs that know my Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ram truck for mark
by 03/25/2017on
I am very happy with Nielsen dodge They explain leasing better than the last dealership
RAM 1500 LTD
by 03/15/2017on
excellent, treated very fairly. Sales man very knowledgeable. Smooth process. good run down on how the options work in the ram.
Very Friendly
by 03/12/2017on
Lexy was very nice to me. She is very knowledgeable and took the time to answer any questions. She even helped me out with a big bow so I could surprise my wife with her new car. Jim the sales manager was also nice and fair. I left with a new car a good feeling inside about my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Randy McMaster review
by 03/06/2017on
Service was great. They explained the software upgrade needed to be done and how long. They were right on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cherokee Trailhawk
by 03/05/2017on
Erin is fantastic! Her customer service skills are on a level that few can achieve. The new Service Center is beautiful! All the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
leasing a ram
by 02/25/2017on
took quite a while to finally complete the process.
New Truck Purchase
by 01/28/2017on
Met at door by friendly sales person, asked about requirements, showed us a vehicle and was told it would meet and exceed our needs. We were specific on towing capability. After questioning several times were told one thing, after taking home and researching found out info giving by sales person was not close to what we were told, which is why we purchased this vehicle. Our truck was looked at for trade in value,did not speak to anyone after our truck was looked at for any final numbers or contract. Waited a while then was taken into finance person to sign contract without any explanation. When brought up to sales manager we were told we got such a good deal on truck that we could trade up in a year with out loosing any value. The only thing he said about being told the wrong info on vehicle was there is nothing he could do about it. He emphasized again what a good deal we had gotten. Regardless of what deal you get if it wont do what you want is it a really good deal! .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Experience
by 01/27/2017on
Bought my second new vehicle in 10 months from Nielsen, both times was treated fairly, and got the best deal I found anywhere. They also had best selection of inventory around, in both cases bought previous yr leftovers (2015 and 2016). Could not have been more pleased with experience and all follow-ups
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes