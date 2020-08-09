Skip to main content
Route 18 Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

400 State Rte 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Route 18 Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(79)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
79 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car sale

by Mark on 09/08/2020

Maria worked so hard to facilitate a deal with me. She really went above and beyond. Really made this car buying experience a pleasure, Thank you so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car review

by Gkouk on 08/10/2019

New truck is awesome! Matt Bruno the sales man was amazing, master of his trade... thank you very much! Great experience from beginning to end!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don't Believe What the Service Manager Says

by Daniels on 08/09/2019

Service manager is not honest. As a manager, you are suppose to represent the owners. And if you say something, then remember what you stated. As a member of that team, failure to keep your word. Is like a used car salesman, saying an older lady, drove the car from home to the church, yet the Carfax, shows she went Cross country. If you buy from here, make sure, you get all statements in writing, from all member of this team.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful experience

by Kdkhrbdjeh27376464 on 08/04/2019

This is our second lease from route18 auto. We started out with a salesperson who we were extremely disappointed with. Took a deposit from us and we never heard from him. We called the dealership and got in touch with who we got our first lease from at route 18 auto and she saved the day. She was wonderful, patient and held strong on what we expected out of the deal. We couldnt have asked for a better sales person. We were extremely pleased with the finance part of the deal. He was extremely organized and efficient and didn’t waste any time. After a terrible time wasting start it ended with us being very satisfied..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bryt.G

by Roman on 08/02/2019

Had the best experience working with Bryt. She is very knowledgeable with all make and model in the dealership. She works extremely hard to get you the best deal. I would highly recommend her.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience - Again!

by Sue on 07/26/2019

There are reasons my family purchases our cars at Rt. 18 Auto - the people, the people, the people. We'd previously purchased a Jeep Wrangler & a Cherokee there, & when we got a call that a beautiful, mint Mercedes S550 had found its way into the dealership, we knew it would be perfect. From the impressive test drives right through the paperwork process, Bryt (sales consultant), David (finance director), & Jason (sales manager) made the car buying experience a true pleasure. No stress, no games, no pressure. The staff at Rt. 18 Aito once again exceeded our expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Sales Person i have every worked with

by APlus on 07/24/2019

Darrell was the most caring sales person i have ever dealt with at a dealership. I drove over an hour to go to his dealership and he provided a completely different experience. He was not pushy and was truly looking to help us get the best deal for our car. I will recommend anyone to use him and this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Jeep Cherokee - Two Car Deal!

by Emily on 06/16/2019

Tommy was such a great help at Route 18 Chrysler and helped me and my dad get our dream cars! Thank you so much for all of your help, and was able to work with out of state tags. Would recommend Route 18 Auto to all my friends and family in the New Jersey area!!! Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy transaction

by Jlitterer1 on 06/07/2019

I have been doing business with this dealership for many many years. I have bought two jeeps this year alone. They are credible, no games and a great selection. You can trust them and know you are being treated fairly and respectfully. I highly recommend them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great cars and service

by jgmaynard88 on 06/04/2019

I contacted Glenn. He responded quickly honestly and always was polite and helpful. This is the second car I got from Glen and it won't be the last.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by KC on 05/16/2019

my experience was great. Darlene was so friendly and extremely helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Jeep Rendon

by Rendon on 03/26/2019

I was looking for an affordable car as I knew firsthand what my budget was and what vehicle we had in mind. I worked with Darlene Keats and she was able to get me the car we had in mind without any hassles and a very easy process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car, great service

by NYChristopherC on 03/23/2019

My fiancÃ©e and I were introduced to the sales rep Darlene. She was patient, professional and very sweet. We were able to lease a Grand Cherokee for the price we wanted. I highly recommend visiting this dealership if anyone is interested in a Jeep or Dodge truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Purchase Experience EVER!!!!

by JCampo on 03/15/2019

From the moment i walked in, i knew this car purchase was going to be different. My sales manager and finance manager were absoutely top notch. No pressure to buy, reasonable offer on my trade in and I LOVE MY NEW CHEROKEE. I have already spoke to 3 family members and 3 friends about buying their new cars at Route 18. Mike and Jason were AMAZING.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing!

by NewJeep1 on 03/06/2019

Amazing staff, especially Mike A. Helped with everything I needed and ended up walking out with exactly what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Really easy purchase process

by Pclarkjr on 02/25/2019

It was very straightforward and easy to lease my new Jeep Compass here. All taxes and fees are included and nothing is hidden. The salespeople felt honest and there was no surprises. They even were the ones to mention an affiliate program and because of my brothers employment I saved $500

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Kgetz2142 on 02/03/2019

Kelly was great and made the process smooth and easy. Wonât go anywhere else for a car moving forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Eileen426 on 01/14/2019

I can honestly say if was definitely one of the best car purchasing experiences I have ever had. I was not there all night. Alan Maynard was a great person to work with! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tommy and Sophia - Great Job and Thank You!

by Chet on 12/29/2018

I went to Rt 18 Auto to see a Jeep Grand Cherokee that caught my eye online. I had no intention of buying a car but I did. I have 2 people to credit for this namely salesperson Tommy did a great job and made the process seamless. I then met with Sophia Saracino who really made the administrative process really easy and she was so professional. Love the vehicle and was amazed what a pleasant process it was dealing with 2 such nice people and they were both very professional. Thank You! Chet

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Surprisingly quick, pleasant experience

by RJShook on 11/25/2018

I don't usually write reviews, good or bad, but my car buying experience at Route 18 Chrysler Jeep Dodge was by far the best. I would recommend them to anyone looking for a new vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Darlene: very happy

by Alex0322 on 11/18/2018

Darlene was great! Helped my husband and I find exactly what we were looking for and made the experience as easy and quick as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

