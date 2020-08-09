Route 18 Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Route 18 Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
New car sale
by 09/08/2020on
Maria worked so hard to facilitate a deal with me. She really went above and beyond. Really made this car buying experience a pleasure, Thank you so much.
New car review
by 08/10/2019on
New truck is awesome! Matt Bruno the sales man was amazing, master of his trade... thank you very much! Great experience from beginning to end!
Don't Believe What the Service Manager Says
by 08/09/2019on
Service manager is not honest. As a manager, you are suppose to represent the owners. And if you say something, then remember what you stated. As a member of that team, failure to keep your word. Is like a used car salesman, saying an older lady, drove the car from home to the church, yet the Carfax, shows she went Cross country. If you buy from here, make sure, you get all statements in writing, from all member of this team.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wonderful experience
by 08/04/2019on
This is our second lease from route18 auto. We started out with a salesperson who we were extremely disappointed with. Took a deposit from us and we never heard from him. We called the dealership and got in touch with who we got our first lease from at route 18 auto and she saved the day. She was wonderful, patient and held strong on what we expected out of the deal. We couldnt have asked for a better sales person. We were extremely pleased with the finance part of the deal. He was extremely organized and efficient and didn’t waste any time. After a terrible time wasting start it ended with us being very satisfied..
Bryt.G
by 08/02/2019on
Had the best experience working with Bryt. She is very knowledgeable with all make and model in the dealership. She works extremely hard to get you the best deal. I would highly recommend her.
Great Experience - Again!
by 07/26/2019on
There are reasons my family purchases our cars at Rt. 18 Auto - the people, the people, the people. We'd previously purchased a Jeep Wrangler & a Cherokee there, & when we got a call that a beautiful, mint Mercedes S550 had found its way into the dealership, we knew it would be perfect. From the impressive test drives right through the paperwork process, Bryt (sales consultant), David (finance director), & Jason (sales manager) made the car buying experience a true pleasure. No stress, no games, no pressure. The staff at Rt. 18 Aito once again exceeded our expectations.
Best Sales Person i have every worked with
by 07/24/2019on
Darrell was the most caring sales person i have ever dealt with at a dealership. I drove over an hour to go to his dealership and he provided a completely different experience. He was not pushy and was truly looking to help us get the best deal for our car. I will recommend anyone to use him and this dealership.
2019 Jeep Cherokee - Two Car Deal!
by 06/16/2019on
Tommy was such a great help at Route 18 Chrysler and helped me and my dad get our dream cars! Thank you so much for all of your help, and was able to work with out of state tags. Would recommend Route 18 Auto to all my friends and family in the New Jersey area!!! Thank you!!
Easy transaction
by 06/07/2019on
I have been doing business with this dealership for many many years. I have bought two jeeps this year alone. They are credible, no games and a great selection. You can trust them and know you are being treated fairly and respectfully. I highly recommend them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great cars and service
by 06/04/2019on
I contacted Glenn. He responded quickly honestly and always was polite and helpful. This is the second car I got from Glen and it won't be the last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 05/16/2019on
my experience was great. Darlene was so friendly and extremely helpful.
New Jeep Rendon
by 03/26/2019on
I was looking for an affordable car as I knew firsthand what my budget was and what vehicle we had in mind. I worked with Darlene Keats and she was able to get me the car we had in mind without any hassles and a very easy process.
Great car, great service
by 03/23/2019on
My fiancÃ©e and I were introduced to the sales rep Darlene. She was patient, professional and very sweet. We were able to lease a Grand Cherokee for the price we wanted. I highly recommend visiting this dealership if anyone is interested in a Jeep or Dodge truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Purchase Experience EVER!!!!
by 03/15/2019on
From the moment i walked in, i knew this car purchase was going to be different. My sales manager and finance manager were absoutely top notch. No pressure to buy, reasonable offer on my trade in and I LOVE MY NEW CHEROKEE. I have already spoke to 3 family members and 3 friends about buying their new cars at Route 18. Mike and Jason were AMAZING.
Amazing!
by 03/06/2019on
Amazing staff, especially Mike A. Helped with everything I needed and ended up walking out with exactly what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Really easy purchase process
by 02/25/2019on
It was very straightforward and easy to lease my new Jeep Compass here. All taxes and fees are included and nothing is hidden. The salespeople felt honest and there was no surprises. They even were the ones to mention an affiliate program and because of my brothers employment I saved $500
Great
by 02/03/2019on
Kelly was great and made the process smooth and easy. Wonât go anywhere else for a car moving forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/14/2019on
I can honestly say if was definitely one of the best car purchasing experiences I have ever had. I was not there all night. Alan Maynard was a great person to work with! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tommy and Sophia - Great Job and Thank You!
by 12/29/2018on
I went to Rt 18 Auto to see a Jeep Grand Cherokee that caught my eye online. I had no intention of buying a car but I did. I have 2 people to credit for this namely salesperson Tommy did a great job and made the process seamless. I then met with Sophia Saracino who really made the administrative process really easy and she was so professional. Love the vehicle and was amazed what a pleasant process it was dealing with 2 such nice people and they were both very professional. Thank You! Chet
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Surprisingly quick, pleasant experience
by 11/25/2018on
I don't usually write reviews, good or bad, but my car buying experience at Route 18 Chrysler Jeep Dodge was by far the best. I would recommend them to anyone looking for a new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Darlene: very happy
by 11/18/2018on
Darlene was great! Helped my husband and I find exactly what we were looking for and made the experience as easy and quick as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
