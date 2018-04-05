Salerno Duane INFINITI of Denville
Customer Reviews of Salerno Duane INFINITI of Denville
Phantom upcharges
by 05/04/2018on
The price I discussed with the salesman was not the price reflected on the sales contract. Missing this very important detail is 100% my fault. I am, however, of the mind that this was done deliberately by the finance manager, Joseph. It's possible that my salesman, Henry, is culpable. I purposely excluded their last names out of respect for their privacy. In any event, this mistake is one I will not repeat. Beyond this unfortunate mishap, I agree, the service at this dealership is a cut above the rest. They get you in an out about as quickly as one can expect, and they take their time to show you the vehicle and such. *Update* The salesman tells me the inflated price is due to a "NJ preparation fee" that is incorporated into the price of the vehicle. Coincidentally this fee completely offsets the lower price I thought we agreed upon during the bargaining phase of the used car purchase. That seems awfully convenient, especially since this fee is not broken out and itemized. I reached out to Michael the store's general manager. He is not pleased with my negative review on the dealership and responded with the following in an email. Nigel I will not help you if you do not remove that review. You have not given I chance to look into your transaction. Please advise. Michael R. Podell General Manager Salerno Duane Auto Group Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram & Ford
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Just Leased a 2017 Q50
by 05/01/2017on
I was planning on visiting three dealerships but Salerno Duane Infiniti was my first and last stop. All of the people I dealt with were professional, honest and courteous. They made me feel welcome. In particular, Samantha Cannici the Sales Consultant I worked with was well versed in all of the Q50 trims as well as all financing arrangements. She even took care of all of the paperwork after I made my decision. She did a great job and it was a pleasure working with her. She made the whole experience fun. Thanks Samantha. I highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Q50
by 11/07/2016on
We recently moved into our new Q50 Lease with Salerno Duane and Michael Machado. The process we went through could not have gone any easier and without any problems. Everyone from Michael, David and all the staff at Salerno Duane made our new Q50 lease very enjoyable. Which is why we would recommend Michael and Salerno Duane to anyone looking for a new or used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do Not Do Business Here
by 09/16/2016on
I purchased a car less than 9 months ago. For physical reasons (injury) the car no longer works for me. Knowing this, they offered me less than 1/2 of what I paid for a 9-month old car with less than 15,000 miles in perfect condition. They don't stand by their product, and don't know what customer care is. Unless you want the stereotypical "used car salesman" experience, don't do business here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Another great vehicle exchange
by 08/21/2016on
Another great experience with Salerno Duane Infiniti and in particular my sales person Kevin Tonnero. This is my seventh car from this dealership and my fifth with Kevin.He and the dealership epitomize how a car dealership should be run. Courteous knowledgeable and buyer first. I highly recommend Salerno Duane for buying a new car.
Great Dealership Bob was fantastic salesman
by 03/02/2016on
I had a great experience here at Salerno Duane Infiniti. My mom and I have been to 2 other dealerships and found that Salerno Duane Infiniti was the most helpful and caring. Bob is a great salesman that understood what we wanted and found the perfect vehicle with a great price. Right before we signed the paperwork we were brought into a nice well lit room to inspect the car for any imperfections. The finance manager was funny and entertaining during the purchase process. Afterwards Bob showed me how to work the vehicle by setting up the bluetooth, showing car features, and explaining how to access the different menus. I left excited and happy with the infiniti Q50 with the color and options that we wanted. This is the 1st Infiniti that our family has had. Bob if you read this thank you again and hope to see you soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service!
by 09/02/2015on
Scott and team took the time to explain all of the options and was open and transparent on the pricing. It was a true no haggle deal and I got the best price for the car! The way all car dealerships should be!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to purchase my car!
by 06/17/2015on
Travis, my salesman, has been truly exceptional helping and providing the assistance with decision making regarding pricing, packaging and timing of the purchase of my vehicle. Finance also went very smooth. No pressure to buy unnecessary adds-on. The dealership provides friendly atmosphere and helpful assistance. Definitely recommend it to any friends and families!
Well done
by 04/06/2015on
Kevin took care of me during the purchase of a Q50. Very professional, fast responces, and no surprises. Treated me like a valued customer. I live closer to other Infinity dealers but when the time comes I go to Salerno Denville.
Stellar Customer Service
by 04/05/2015on
The leasing of our Infiniti was a little shaky at first, but it all turned around with amazing customer service! We thought our car was going to include two specific features that were not optional for us. The Add on packages and features were not adequately explained as they were at competitor car dealerships when we were shopping around. After purchasing the car, our intro session at the dealership to explain the car features was rushed and incomplete. So it wasn't until we got home that we realized that these two features were missing which we thought were included with packages that we bought. I then contacted the dealership to discuss the matter and I ended up speaking with 3 individuals which immediately put my mind at ease as they said they would take care of us in which they did! I spoke with Dave Kasliner in customer relations who put me in touch with the product specialist Kevin Tonero who knew all about the car features and he clearly understood and knew what I was referring to and instantly realized we should have received a different car with those features. Due to this he immediately made sure the general sales manager contacted me to discuss next steps. George Rodriguez literally called me back 30 minutes later to explain how to get us into the right car. They backed out our lease at no cost to us and by the third day we picked up our correct car and Kevin kindly took as much time as we wanted to go over every single feature in the car! This has been the best customer experience and I highly recommend the Salerno Duane Infiniti dealership in Denville. These are stand up guys and are committed to superb customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!!
by 03/09/2015on
I dealt with Lori, and she was nothing less than a joy to work with. Never once did I feel the pressure others complain about when dealing with car sales. She made the process easy and honest. Thanks again!
Betsy Starch Sales and Leasing Consultant
by 02/06/2015on
I recently purchased my G37xs from Salerno Duane Infiniti and I must say I was extremely happy with their service and hospitality. Betsy was a pleasure to do business with. She was pleasant and informative with regards to my vehicle. At no time did she make me feel pressured to buy. On the contrary she wanted me to be happy with my decision. I highly recommend going to Salerno Duane if you are just looking or are in need of a car. Everyone at Salerno was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Betsy Starch
by 12/29/2014on
What a great experience We had, having been to several other dealers we walked in with a here we go again attitude and to pleasant surprise!!! we walked out with the car we wanted at the price we wanted. thank you for your exceptional help.. I would recommend speaking with Betsy she goes above and beyond to get the deal you want.
Well intentioned, but not up to luxury expecations
by 08/15/2014on
Customer service is very good from everyone, but dealership amenities are lacking what you expect from a luxury car center. Deal we got for lease was very good, car itself was not to our liking.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car and warranty purchase
by 07/01/2014on
Purchase a used car in December along with the supreme warranty package, paid full price no haggling to lower the numbers. Didn't finance just wrote a check. A few months later had an issue while traveling to NJ. I called the warranty people and was told that there was never an insurance policy listed for this vehicle. Called dealer for 6 hours, no one returned my calls. NO ONE. I finally got testy and they took the call and told me it was too late for them to do anything. Advised me they would look into in the morning after he came in sometime after 9. Told me it was obvious that I was going to need to pay for a tow to a service center and if I wanted to go home, I should get a rental. Seriously, it was night time and I am supposed to do all of this now. In the meantime, they don't know what happened to the 3 plus grand that I laid out for a warranty package. I told them that if I never had a policy, they better activate this policy as of this date. They told me, "Let's not get ridiculous. When I asked to speak to any of the bosses throughout the day. I was told they are all too busy writing up sales. Beware! This has become a nightmare and so far, the check that was cashed doesn't mean a thing to them. HORRIBLE SERVICE after the sale. Obviously, they don't care about you after they cash your checks.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wonderful Buying Experience
by 04/05/2014on
We went to test drive the QX50 and felt welcome in the beautiful showroom. Our salesperson, Kevin T., was very knowledgeable and not pushy at all. He provided us with a lot of useful information on the car during our test drive. He even suggested that my wife test drove the car while I was doing the driving. He gave us a great price that was better than the TrueCar price. The no-haggling on the purchase price made the buying experience wonderful from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Salerno Duane infinity sales team
by 02/24/2014on
Andy G. once again provided my family and I tireless service in the delivery of not one but two vehicles. Andy contacted us as soon as a promotion was available for the new infinity Q series that fit our budget. As a result we also recommended that my son and his fiancé pursue purchasing a vehicle with Andy, which they did. Additionally, finance manager Steven W. provided a seamless transition ensuring all documentation was prepared for a timely delivery of our new vehicle. Once again, thank you to the team at Salerno Duane infinity for providing excellence in customer service. Your loyal customers, The Raimo Family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 01/10/2014on
I 'stopped by' the dealership after giving up at the Acura place next door, not knowing anything about Infiniti cars. It was late. I was just comparison shopping. No intention to even test drive. Mike R. greeted me at the door, and in 45 minutes had me convinced. I was getting an Infiniti. No pressure, just honest and helpful. Very knowledgable about the models features, and how to make it fit in my budget. The entire process was just, easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Q 50 Duane Salerno Lease
by 01/05/2014on
This is my 3 rd lease and it was a pleasure working with Andre G. And David K. All professional and above board with this lease. easy/peasy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome Experience
by 12/09/2013on
Awesome experience. We did our research online before calling Kevin at Salerno Duane. He was a pleasure to work with since he provided me with all the info I needed to do my analysis and make a buy decision. However the service didn't stop there. He walked us though the car and made sure we knew everything we wanted to before driving off. Overall a 10+ and we will definitely go back to Salerno and in particular Kevin for our next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Straightforward sales team and great deal!
by 09/25/2013on
Had a great experience, after shopping around at many places. Highly recommend this dealership! Kevin was open about everything and made the experience easy and I got a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
