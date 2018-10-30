Nissan World of Denville
Pressured in a lemon!!
by 10/30/2018on
I went in to test drive a Nissan Rogue and ended up driving out of the dealership with a Murano. The sales associate was very aggressive with negations then after the purchase, he went back on his word about fixing a dent. He was extremely rude when I tried to remedy the situation. I ended up having to call Nissan's corporate offices to get the issue resolved. The worst customer service I have ever experienced.
Happy Customer
by 04/22/2018on
Felipe and Christina were great. Since EVERYTHING we do in life is through RELATIONSHIP, you want people like these two interacting with customers. They are very genuine!
Very friendly
by 04/15/2018on
Very friendly atmosphere. Lisa and Christina were great. Lisa got both cars I was looking at to take a test drive with no pressure.
Nissan Pathfinder 2018 Midnight edition
by 03/29/2018on
Friendly sales staff and no pressure to buy. We always feel welcome! We will definitively go back again (this is our 2 car from there)
Purchase
by 03/25/2018on
Not only did they go the extra mile to make the sale possible, but they went far beyond what I would have expected.
Nissan
by 03/24/2018on
Accomodating, explains everything,helpful, easy to deal with. Everybody is so nice. I will recommend them to my friends and family. Go back again there after the lease.
Great experience
by 03/21/2018on
The staff is very friendly and easy to work with. They also are experts on their products and have your best interest at heart.
Awesome Experience at Denville Nissan
by 03/18/2018on
Everything was perfect. Great price on my lease and terrific customer service! Chuck was a pleasure to work with. Great salesman, even better person!
Great Experience
by 02/12/2018on
I appreciated the professionalism that Denville Nissan's team displayed. They took time to listen to my preferences and updated me frequently about the potential arrival time of the vehicle I wanted. When they realized they did not receive the trim I wanted in the first batch they received of the vehicle, Nissan Denville's team worked with me on the pricing of a higher trim of that vehicle. I appreciated their effort, efficiency, and professionalism. In addition, I appreciated the fact that the Denville Nissan's team was extremely knowledgeable about the features of the electric vehicle I purchased. Other dealerships that I visited are still unfamiliar with these types of vehicles.
Loved it!
by 02/11/2018on
I truly liked Lisa's casual demeanor and overall friendly banter with me making me feel like she was in my corner helping me buy a car, not forcing me into a new vehicle. Christina was also so personable, making the transaction a breeze!
Awesome Dealership
by 02/07/2018on
Everyone was extremely nice, knowledgeable and went way above and beyond to accommodate. I am over the moon with my new purchase.
A truly AWESOME leasing experience!
by 01/30/2018on
The leasing process was EXEMPLARY! I have purchased many vehicles in my life and this was the BEST experience I have EVER had! My wife, who normally despises car shopping, even said it was painless and wonderful!
Great place to buy a car
by 01/03/2018on
This dealership had a very friendly, comfortable atmosphere. As busy as they were, my sales consultant, Nicole still took a lot of time with me explaining the car to me.
Disappointed
by 12/15/2017on
I financed a car 1 year ago today. Wanted to lease a rogue left financing a Sentra. My loan is thousands over the msp. They spoke a dream & sold me a nightmare. All to get their overstock off the lot. I'm now stuck with a ridiculous monthly payment. Lie after lie. Salesperson no longer works there. Tried a few months after to get out if the loan. Emails phone calls different sales associates. Same response. Stuck with it,because I'm too upside down to do anything with it. I just wish I did my research before signing those papers. Service dept.is amazing,but I doubt I'll purchase from this dealer again.
Nissan Denville Buying Experience
by 10/01/2017on
Honest, straight forward sales team. My sales manager Ross worked hard and was friendly. Ross was pleasant and not over bearing during the sales process. It was actually a nice car buying experience.
Survey
by 09/24/2017on
Excellent customer service! I was not planning on getting a new car, just was "looking" around. And I did get a new car. Very nice people to deal with. Not the usual pressure from car dealerships.
Courteous and Accomodating
by 09/16/2017on
transactions very fast and courteous and accommodating. Salesperson was very thorough in explanation of questions i had about purchasing a car
New article
by 09/14/2017on
No high pressure and made transaction a pleasant one. Chuck Metzger especially comfortable to deal with. Juan Barrera also very easy to do business with.
Nissan Sentra 2017
by 08/01/2017on
Everyone was nice and helpful. Denville Nissan has be so good to me with my car and they made it a pleasant experience.
Amazing!
by 07/24/2017on
The staff is amazing! Its like visiting with old friends! The entire dealership is very clean and well organized. You can trust in the product, service, and staff.
One of a Kind Experience!
by 07/23/2017on
Josh and Juan were great. They both were an intrical part of my car leasing experience! They got me exactly what I was looking for with in my means. Thank you Denville Nissan, Josh and Juan are an asset to your team!
