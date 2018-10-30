5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I appreciated the professionalism that Denville Nissan's team displayed. They took time to listen to my preferences and updated me frequently about the potential arrival time of the vehicle I wanted. When they realized they did not receive the trim I wanted in the first batch they received of the vehicle, Nissan Denville's team worked with me on the pricing of a higher trim of that vehicle. I appreciated their effort, efficiency, and professionalism. In addition, I appreciated the fact that the Denville Nissan's team was extremely knowledgeable about the features of the electric vehicle I purchased. Other dealerships that I visited are still unfamiliar with these types of vehicles. Read more