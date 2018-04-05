5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The leasing of our Infiniti was a little shaky at first, but it all turned around with amazing customer service! We thought our car was going to include two specific features that were not optional for us. The Add on packages and features were not adequately explained as they were at competitor car dealerships when we were shopping around. After purchasing the car, our intro session at the dealership to explain the car features was rushed and incomplete. So it wasn't until we got home that we realized that these two features were missing which we thought were included with packages that we bought. I then contacted the dealership to discuss the matter and I ended up speaking with 3 individuals which immediately put my mind at ease as they said they would take care of us in which they did! I spoke with Dave Kasliner in customer relations who put me in touch with the product specialist Kevin Tonero who knew all about the car features and he clearly understood and knew what I was referring to and instantly realized we should have received a different car with those features. Due to this he immediately made sure the general sales manager contacted me to discuss next steps. George Rodriguez literally called me back 30 minutes later to explain how to get us into the right car. They backed out our lease at no cost to us and by the third day we picked up our correct car and Kevin kindly took as much time as we wanted to go over every single feature in the car! This has been the best customer experience and I highly recommend the Salerno Duane Infiniti dealership in Denville. These are stand up guys and are committed to superb customer service! Read more