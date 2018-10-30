Skip to main content
Nissan World of Denville

3057 Rte 10 E, Denville, NJ 07834
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nissan World of Denville

70 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pressured in a lemon!!

by LPeters22 on 10/30/2018

I went in to test drive a Nissan Rogue and ended up driving out of the dealership with a Murano. The sales associate was very aggressive with negations then after the purchase, he went back on his word about fixing a dent. He was extremely rude when I tried to remedy the situation. I ended up having to call Nissan's corporate offices to get the issue resolved. The worst customer service I have ever experienced.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by Edombrowski on 04/22/2018

Felipe and Christina were great. Since EVERYTHING we do in life is through RELATIONSHIP, you want people like these two interacting with customers. They are very genuine!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very friendly

by Mpetit152 on 04/15/2018

Very friendly atmosphere. Lisa and Christina were great. Lisa got both cars I was looking at to take a test drive with no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan Pathfinder 2018 Midnight edition

by Isabellecote71 on 03/29/2018

Friendly sales staff and no pressure to buy. We always feel welcome! We will definitively go back again (this is our 2 car from there)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Regina181959 on 03/25/2018

Not only did they go the extra mile to make the sale possible, but they went far beyond what I would have expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan

by Carmelito on 03/24/2018

Accomodating, explains everything,helpful, easy to deal with. Everybody is so nice. I will recommend them to my friends and family. Go back again there after the lease.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by JillianScap on 03/21/2018

The staff is very friendly and easy to work with. They also are experts on their products and have your best interest at heart.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience at Denville Nissan

by NickP1015 on 03/18/2018

Everything was perfect. Great price on my lease and terrific customer service! Chuck was a pleasure to work with. Great salesman, even better person!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by NJLeaf2018 on 02/12/2018

I appreciated the professionalism that Denville Nissan's team displayed. They took time to listen to my preferences and updated me frequently about the potential arrival time of the vehicle I wanted. When they realized they did not receive the trim I wanted in the first batch they received of the vehicle, Nissan Denville's team worked with me on the pricing of a higher trim of that vehicle. I appreciated their effort, efficiency, and professionalism. In addition, I appreciated the fact that the Denville Nissan's team was extremely knowledgeable about the features of the electric vehicle I purchased. Other dealerships that I visited are still unfamiliar with these types of vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Loved it!

by SBrandt030791 on 02/11/2018

I truly liked Lisa's casual demeanor and overall friendly banter with me making me feel like she was in my corner helping me buy a car, not forcing me into a new vehicle. Christina was also so personable, making the transaction a breeze!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Dealership

by brendalla10 on 02/07/2018

Everyone was extremely nice, knowledgeable and went way above and beyond to accommodate. I am over the moon with my new purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A truly AWESOME leasing experience!

by purduealum1991 on 01/30/2018

The leasing process was EXEMPLARY! I have purchased many vehicles in my life and this was the BEST experience I have EVER had! My wife, who normally despises car shopping, even said it was painless and wonderful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a car

by Rogue18 on 01/03/2018

This dealership had a very friendly, comfortable atmosphere. As busy as they were, my sales consultant, Nicole still took a lot of time with me explaining the car to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Disappointed

by katherine81 on 12/15/2017

I financed a car 1 year ago today. Wanted to lease a rogue left financing a Sentra. My loan is thousands over the msp. They spoke a dream & sold me a nightmare. All to get their overstock off the lot. I'm now stuck with a ridiculous monthly payment. Lie after lie. Salesperson no longer works there. Tried a few months after to get out if the loan. Emails phone calls different sales associates. Same response. Stuck with it,because I'm too upside down to do anything with it. I just wish I did my research before signing those papers. Service dept.is amazing,but I doubt I'll purchase from this dealer again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan Denville Buying Experience

by thaupt19 on 10/01/2017

Honest, straight forward sales team. My sales manager Ross worked hard and was friendly. Ross was pleasant and not over bearing during the sales process. It was actually a nice car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Survey

by Robintheprof on 09/24/2017

Excellent customer service! I was not planning on getting a new car, just was "looking" around. And I did get a new car. Very nice people to deal with. Not the usual pressure from car dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Courteous and Accomodating

by EVEMANDRZ on 09/16/2017

transactions very fast and courteous and accommodating. Salesperson was very thorough in explanation of questions i had about purchasing a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New article

by Gmaarjo on 09/14/2017

No high pressure and made transaction a pleasant one. Chuck Metzger especially comfortable to deal with. Juan Barrera also very easy to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan Sentra 2017

by MostafaJ on 08/01/2017

Everyone was nice and helpful. Denville Nissan has be so good to me with my car and they made it a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing!

by JustineJaque on 07/24/2017

The staff is amazing! Its like visiting with old friends! The entire dealership is very clean and well organized. You can trust in the product, service, and staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

One of a Kind Experience!

by lmurr6543 on 07/23/2017

Josh and Juan were great. They both were an intrical part of my car leasing experience! They got me exactly what I was looking for with in my means. Thank you Denville Nissan, Josh and Juan are an asset to your team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
