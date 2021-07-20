Customer Reviews of Garden State Honda
service manager
by 07/20/2021on
I recently tried to schedule an appt. at your dealership in Passaic. I called several time but phone always just rang and rang. I called back got operator who just switched to service dept. with same result. I called again got a voice instructing to leave a message which I did. I never received a call back. Finally took the car to local repair shop with no hassle. I will never use your dealer ship in any way shape or form from now on. This is my 4th Honda and my last one! If I decide to trade in my Honda it will not be at a Honda dealer nor will it be a Honda! Very poor service!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Prices Around
by 11/23/2019on
I went to several dealerships in the area and nothing came close to the deal I got here. The sales team from top to bottom catered to our needs and worked with us to get us a monthly payment we could afford.
Great dealership
by 10/22/2019on
I came to this dealership looking for a specific car and my salesman Ahmir was very friendly and helpful and did everything in his power to help me get the car I wanted at a good price I had a positive experience with the whole staff in general and will be recommending you guys to friends and family thanks again guys for helping me get the car that I wanted and to be able to drive her out the showroom the same day.
Happy to be a 4-time lease-holder!
by 05/15/2019on
Garden State Honda is a terrific dealership to work with: from Gernell Johnson's welcoming smile on. David Russo is a pleasure to work with, very knowledegable, and got me the best deal. ( btw, the Fit is a terrific little car, great mileage and unbelievable cargo space for camping/hunting/fishing.) Bruno was helpful & efficient on the $$ side. Pleased to know GSH has a woman executive at the helm, and have no hesitation referring family & friends to GSH.
New car purchase
by 03/07/2019on
I dealt with Andre as my salesman. Very polite. Knowledgeable. Answered all my questions. Knew what he was talking about. And sales manager Lou came up with a deal that was fantastic. I highly recommend this dealership. I bought a beautiful Civic ex
They really do say YES!
by 02/13/2019on
I initially came to "just look around". Jeremy, my sales rep, helped me find the perfect car for me! Although my situation was a little complicated, he found a way. Everyone in the building was trying to help me so that I can drive off the lot with my new car. When I say they went above and beyond for me, they truly did. Mario, the business manager, really worked with me. Everyone here is so friendly and down to earth, they made me feel very comfortable throughout my entire experience! I recommend this amazing team to everyone!! Where other dealerships say no, they say yes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad Business practice
by 01/18/2019on
Always buy Honda’s, currently have three. Went to replace a car for my son they had pre owned certified Jeep latitude.Fair priced I didn’t bother negotiating although there was room to. Deals done,dealer paid ,I realize there is only 1 key,figure this must be an over sight. Went into to the dealer to pick up plates and I address the second key’s absence I was told “ the manager says we are only responsible for two keys when it’s a Honda re sale. Oh really ! Okay well then buyer beware if they are only doing the right thing when they represent Honda. To get an extra key fob $566 from local dealer,for key and programming , not kidding! Still love Honda’s , not this dealership
Amazing!!!!
by 06/04/2018on
This was my first big purchase and at first I was nervous about purchasing a car but I knew its what my son and I needed. Through it all I didn't feel pressured and everything went smoothly. My sales guy along with the entire amazing staff were friendly and excited to help you with your needs. Thanks guys for the amazing 1st time experience.Thanks KC , best sales guy ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Discrimination
by 06/01/2018on
I dropped my car off at 7am , I had an appointment at that time , then I get a call from the manager called Dena , I don’t understand well English so I made a three way with my girlfriend so she can translate for me , she said my car needed gas so I accepted that and confirm I would drop off the money later on today and then the manager said there was a whole lot of confusion that she prefers not checking the car at all because I spoke no English . Also they did not want to call my phone number because it was from another state ? Seems to me like I’m being discriminated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great place
by 04/24/2018on
If you are choosing to go to Garden State Honda it is highly recommended. My whole experience was hassle free and everyone was friendly while I was in the process of getting my car. Brian was a great salesperson and worked with us for exactly what we wanted! Highly encourage him as a salesperson to anyone looking to get a car from this dealer because he was so pleasant and nice!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible service
by 11/05/2017on
I was treated terribly and lied to. Went for an airbag recall, and had told them prior that I needed a renter car- was told to ask when I went to my appointment. Service tells me they don't give loaner cars for recalls, then I told him that is not true, so he says he can't because I have never used their service before. Then I tell them I have to leave because I can't wait 2 hours for the airbag to be replaced because I have to pick up my kids, and he tells me if he had entered one more page on his computer he wouldn't have given me back my car because it would have been too late. I almost started to cry- who was going to pick up my kids??? Horrible horrible service- will never go back there- to be lied and threatened with not returning my car is unacceptable and totally unprofessional. I hope everyone stays away from this service center. Will never recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing Debbie
by 10/20/2017on
Purchase my second vehicle with garden state Honda Clifton and Debbie the manager is amazing she cares for her customers and always delivers on her word. A true professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceptive practices and lies
by 10/09/2017on
Let me tell you about how this dealership used deceptive tactics to rob a mother of a newborn for $1500. This place will use very deceptive practices and do anything to get you to sign on the dotted line. Do not trust them and go somewhere else or you will end up like me with $1500 in collections because you got robbed by a car dealership. Go to Paul Miller or Planet Honda. Hopefully, I can keep this from happening to you too. They will lie to you in order to make a sale. My wife has leased >6 cars from here. Each time, they've waived the mile overage because they know if she didn't, she would just pay the bill and go get a better car somewhere else. We made sure both the sales rep and finance manager were well aware since I just had Paul Miller in Caldwell waive some miles for me when I leased a new HRV. My deal with Paul Miller is documented and I can provide the documentation of the deal that was closed in late April. Well, this time around, we received an overdue bill for $1500 from Honda Financial. When I called them, it turns out no one at Garden State Honda even attempted to call them about the mileage (weird). So, we go to Garden State Honda on October 4 and Debbie, the only person who can handle this, has left early for a party. Sweet. We leave our name with a manager and he says Debbie will call us in the morning. The next day rolls by and Debbie doesn't call us. Eventually, I track down the GM Ed who says Debbie is working on this. This is one in a string of incidents of Garden State Honda saying one thing and then doing the complete opposite. So, Debbie finally calls back on Columbus Day and is just sort of "Well you signed on the dotted line, sucks for you LOL!". Again, keep in mind, we are not some one off customer. We have bought a half dozen cars from this dealership and every time they have delivered on their word - NOT THIS TIME. In conclusion, Garden State Honda took a longtime customer and lied to them in order to make a sale. When contacted to fix the issue, they ran and hid until we were able to track them down. When we finally tracked them down, they said YOU SIGNED THE CONTRACT SEE. This place will use very deceptive practices and do anything to get you to sign on the dotted line. Do not trust them and go somewhere else or you will end up like me with $1500 in collections because you got robbed by a car dealership.
Very solid sales experience
by 09/07/2017on
Great team. Angelica helped us all throughout the day. No complaints at all. Experience here was seamless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Accord LX
by 06/29/2017on
Hector was very professional and polite, explained everything about the car as well as the functions on the car. He answered all my questions about the car and made the experience enjoyable. I was able to test drive this car and feels comfortable to drive. This dealer has good service and would recomend anyone to speak with Hector.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Honda Civic Coupe
by 06/27/2017on
My experience at Honda was great, I am a first time buyer walked in at 7pm and by 9pm I was driving home with my new car. Thank you so much to Jeffery and the Sales Managers! Anthony J
Amazing service
by 11/17/2016on
I needed a car ASAP and Sergio was able to meet all My needs. I'm very happy with my purchase. Definitely recommending him to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oustanding Service!
by 07/14/2016on
Garden State Honda has reignited my belief that people who have the best interest of others still exist. My fiancé and I walked in with a plethora of concerns, questions, and pretty strict demands for what we wanted. I would sometimes put my head down because my fiancé would bombard the manager (Alejandro) and the seller (Gerry) with so many "what ifs", that I would almost feel embarrassed; it was such a breath of fresh air to see how understanding, and willing they were to find a deal that suited our needs. We had a car ready to take home, but after looking at it we decided it was not exactly what we were looking for. Alejandro and Gerry did not hesitate to relocate another option (which was exactly what we wanted) within hours! This place is filled with clear air, in other words, nothing is hidden from you and the people will jump through hoops in order to keep you happy. I can honestly see this Honda Dealer becoming one of the best selling (if it is not already) because of the extraordinary service they provide to their guests. Calling it "Customer Service" is almost not accurate, one doesn't feel like a mere customer who goes in and out with a less heavy pocket; the treatment is that of a friend who gets to know you and deals with all of the problems you throw at them. One of our biggest concerns was that of pricing, and not having a high monthly pay for our new leased vehicle, if looked with a black and white perspective, our desired amount was almost impossible to get, but the team worked together to make it happen for us. I cannot recall a time where I heard the word "no" from the Garden State Team! I want to commend the entire team at Garden State Honda! Finance was a breeze and our finance agent was outstanding! I especially want to thank Fernando and Gerry for making our experience a smooth and enjoyable one. I will recommend this Honda Dealer to all of my friends and collegues! Continue the outstanding work Garden State Honda! From your friends, Luisa D. And Jose U.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 01/26/2016on
We have a friend who lives close by this dealer, so when my family and I decided to get a new card we went there. Elvis O. helped us so much, he was friendly and very helpful. Although, my mom doesn't speak English and he doesn't speak Spanish, he tried his best to make himself clear enough. We love our new Jeep!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 12/17/2014on
like most Japanese car dealers, they'll lie & be deceptive as much as needed to make a sale. I guess that's part of life as a car dealership but it just sucks that their main goal of everyday is to financially-hurt every person who walks through their door. LIE, STEAL and CHEAT, as much as possible, from every customer. And Garden State Honda is really good at it!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very deceptive
by 05/09/2014on
They list the price show you the car then say "price listed is a mistake" bump it up 3k. Very deceptive marketing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
