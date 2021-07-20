1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let me tell you about how this dealership used deceptive tactics to rob a mother of a newborn for $1500. This place will use very deceptive practices and do anything to get you to sign on the dotted line. Do not trust them and go somewhere else or you will end up like me with $1500 in collections because you got robbed by a car dealership. Go to Paul Miller or Planet Honda. Hopefully, I can keep this from happening to you too. They will lie to you in order to make a sale. My wife has leased >6 cars from here. Each time, they've waived the mile overage because they know if she didn't, she would just pay the bill and go get a better car somewhere else. We made sure both the sales rep and finance manager were well aware since I just had Paul Miller in Caldwell waive some miles for me when I leased a new HRV. My deal with Paul Miller is documented and I can provide the documentation of the deal that was closed in late April. Well, this time around, we received an overdue bill for $1500 from Honda Financial. When I called them, it turns out no one at Garden State Honda even attempted to call them about the mileage (weird). So, we go to Garden State Honda on October 4 and Debbie, the only person who can handle this, has left early for a party. Sweet. We leave our name with a manager and he says Debbie will call us in the morning. The next day rolls by and Debbie doesn't call us. Eventually, I track down the GM Ed who says Debbie is working on this. This is one in a string of incidents of Garden State Honda saying one thing and then doing the complete opposite. So, Debbie finally calls back on Columbus Day and is just sort of "Well you signed on the dotted line, sucks for you LOL!". Again, keep in mind, we are not some one off customer. We have bought a half dozen cars from this dealership and every time they have delivered on their word - NOT THIS TIME. In conclusion, Garden State Honda took a longtime customer and lied to them in order to make a sale. When contacted to fix the issue, they ran and hid until we were able to track them down. When we finally tracked them down, they said YOU SIGNED THE CONTRACT SEE. This place will use very deceptive practices and do anything to get you to sign on the dotted line. Do not trust them and go somewhere else or you will end up like me with $1500 in collections because you got robbed by a car dealership. Read more