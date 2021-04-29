1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience with Winner Ford. This is my experience that I wanted to share, (Disclaimer) and in no way am I telling anyone not to conduct business with Winner Ford . I currently lease a 2010 Ford Fusion Sport with 14300 miles. My plans were to purchase my vehicle at the end of the lease, turn around and sell it back to a car dealership to make a profit of the vehicle. I mean the dealerships is going to make money when they sell my vehicle. I could see that because they were stickering vehicle comparable to mine for more then $4000.00 and sometimes up to $7000.00. However, I was not prepared for just how much Winner ford thought they were going to make off of me. So here we go. The trade in value of my vehicle, as per KBB, is $17754 and in a private sale its $20744. My lease is up in June and the buy-out of my vehicle is $16800. I went to Winner Ford to see what they would purchase my vehicle for. I noticed a 2011 Ford Fusion SE (the lowest model fusion you can buy) on their lot. The vehicle had 25000 miles on it and it was stickered for $19800. I have seen other 2010-2011 Fusions, both SEL and Sports models, on their lot in recent months. Those vehicles had an average mileage of approximately 22000 miles. Those vehicles where stickered form $21000 to $24000. One of the managers, I believe it was the used car manager, comes out and inspects my vehicle. He then tells me he is going to give me the best deal possible. He sends one of the salesmen back to me and offers me $16500 for my vehicle. That is $300 less the buy-out of my vehicle, and $4000 to $7000 dollars less then what i have seen on their lot with vehicle comparable to mine. Now, I know that car dealships have to make money, but that much one one car sale. Oh and i would have then leased another vehicle and they would have made money off that deal too. I wonder how much? I also wonder how many other people they have done this to? WOW!!!! Thats all I can say. WOW!!!! Needless to say I will not be purchasing any vehicles or doing any type of business with Winner Ford. WOW!!! 2010 Ford Fusion Sport ----- Kelly Blue Book -- Trade in value ---------- $17754.00    Private Sale ----------------$ 20744.00    My end of lease buy-out------$ 16800.00 Winner ford Offer----------$ 16500.00    2010-2011 Fusion Sports and SELs models on Winner Fords lot in the past few months--- $20000.00 to 24000.00