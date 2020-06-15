2 out of 5 stars service Rating

Kindle service got me back on the road in a day. For that I am grateful and that is the good part. The bad is I was charged one hour for totally unnecessary diagnostics. There was nothing to diagnose. The ignition switch, (not a key switch) located at the base of the steering column had broken. It is in a step van and totally exposed. I disconnected the connector from the broken pieces while waiting for the tow truck. If it took anyone an hour to determine what the cause was, especially after I handed them the broken pieces, I shudder to think what experience level that person had. I had no problem with the hour for the actual work, the tow, or the part. I had to be towed to the dealership from a block away (sort of fortunate). I walked into the service department with the pieces in my hand which the person at the desk seemed to recognize. I asked if they wanted me to leave them but they said no they knew what it was. Fortunately I kept the pieces as the next day they called to ask me if I still had them as they needed a part number. It did not have any numbers at all. I did an Internet search and found a replacement with part numbers at a local auto supply. I printed out that information and took the broken pieces they requested and the printout with part numbers to the service department. They called that same afternoon and said they would have the van ready the next day. Two thumbs up for that. The next morning they called and said van was finished. When I saw there was an hour (approximately $114.00 charge) for basically looking at the broken pieces I brought in and determining they were broken I was less than happy. Enter a very smug and smirky service manager that kept parroting how this was a legitimate charge. It was not and his persistence did not make it so. He likewise insisted I was given an estimate but that was absolutely not true. There was never a mention of the charges. If there were, I may very well have had it towed home where I could have removed the two nuts holding the switch and replaced it with a new one myself. This was not a technical job. I could have paid a tow truck driver for doing something rather than a fraudulent charge for doing nothing and it would have still cost less. I did complain to the owner of the dealership but, not totally unexpectedly got nowhere. Too bad. Sometimes it isnt the best tactic to defend your own. Be very aware of what you are being charged for and watch for hidden charges or add on work. This job was as complicated as fixing a flat tire or changing a headlight but being billed an hours time to diagnose the tire was flat or the headlight was out and another hour to repair the flat/replace the light. Read more