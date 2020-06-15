Customer Reviews of Kindle Ford Lincoln
Incompetent
by 06/15/2020on
I will never take my vehicle back here. My date of completion was continually delayed. I was called at 5 pm to come in and pick my car up. When I got in the car to go home it wouldn't start. They told me they could jump the battery for me but couldn't guarantee it would start the next day. Only after becoming very upset did they replace the battery, which took another 45 min. 6 months later when I got a flat tire, I discovered one of the lug nuts they put on was cracked and stripped. The four remaining lugs were brand new. The tire that went flat was on the wheel that was involved in the accident 6 months previously. Someone was lazy with that fifth lug.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Purchased a 2017 Ford Mustang, Great Experience
by 11/19/2018on
After doing a lot of research and looking around, I found a perfect deal on a 2017 Ford Mustang at Kindle Auto. After contacting by email to inquire, there was a quick response from a contact agent. I was quickly informed about all of the details on the vehicle, and it made it easy to decide that this vehicle would be a great purchase. I was then quickly put in touch with a sale agent, Tony Turse, who took care of all of my needs with ease and respect. I was buying out of state so I needed the vehicle delivered and the dealership took care of that for me, and it was delivered in perfect condition. Procession to purchase took less than a week after deciding to purchase. The dealership also took care of the out of state registration after the vehicle had been delivered so I was able to inspect and enjoy as soon as possible. Entire process for out of state buy was done within a month, but I had the car within a week of purchase, which was more than satisfactory. The dealership and salesman were kind, quick, respectful and fair with pricing. No hidden fees, and vehicle/fees were competitively priced. This was my second vehicle purchase, and it was a far better experience than my first vehicle purchase in town. Glad I found Kindle Auto, they provided an easy and stress free experience, and Tony did a great job keeping me updated about the purchase, even emailed me during his off hours and during weekends from time to time. Would 100% recommend doing business with Kindle Auto.
Leasing quick and easy!
by 09/24/2018on
Salesman Bill Rodgers was fabulous! Professional, knowledgeable and a real pleasure to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new Ford Escape
by 09/09/2018on
Excellent service and delivery of new vehicle . Albert is highly professional and a pleasure to work with.
Best Dealer Around
by 09/05/2018on
I met my Salesperson, Stephanie Shaw, in 2015 when another dealership sold the truck I went to pick up to another person (we had previously made the deal over the phone).She got me exactly what I wanted then. Now, I see these new 609 Performance F150s and fall in love. She helps me again without any Bull and the typical salesman stuff. I got exactly what I wanted at the price I needed because she didn't give up on finding ways to make it happen. Won't ever go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant & Respectful Sales Team Delivers
by 07/31/2018on
This is the second time we got our Ford in Kindle. They called all over the country to get us the exact model and color that we wanted. X-plan pricing was no hassle as Brian really worked with us to get the best price possible with all promotions currently being offered. I'd get my next Ford here too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overcharged 1 hour for service
by 06/21/2018on
Kindle service got me back on the road in a day. For that I am grateful and that is the good part. The bad is I was charged one hour for totally unnecessary diagnostics. There was nothing to diagnose. The ignition switch, (not a key switch) located at the base of the steering column had broken. It is in a step van and totally exposed. I disconnected the connector from the broken pieces while waiting for the tow truck. If it took anyone an hour to determine what the cause was, especially after I handed them the broken pieces, I shudder to think what experience level that person had. I had no problem with the hour for the actual work, the tow, or the part. I had to be towed to the dealership from a block away (sort of fortunate). I walked into the service department with the pieces in my hand which the person at the desk seemed to recognize. I asked if they wanted me to leave them but they said no they knew what it was. Fortunately I kept the pieces as the next day they called to ask me if I still had them as they needed a part number. It did not have any numbers at all. I did an Internet search and found a replacement with part numbers at a local auto supply. I printed out that information and took the broken pieces they requested and the printout with part numbers to the service department. They called that same afternoon and said they would have the van ready the next day. Two thumbs up for that. The next morning they called and said van was finished. When I saw there was an hour (approximately $114.00 charge) for basically looking at the broken pieces I brought in and determining they were broken I was less than happy. Enter a very smug and smirky service manager that kept parroting how this was a legitimate charge. It was not and his persistence did not make it so. He likewise insisted I was given an estimate but that was absolutely not true. There was never a mention of the charges. If there were, I may very well have had it towed home where I could have removed the two nuts holding the switch and replaced it with a new one myself. This was not a technical job. I could have paid a tow truck driver for doing something rather than a fraudulent charge for doing nothing and it would have still cost less. I did complain to the owner of the dealership but, not totally unexpectedly got nowhere. Too bad. Sometimes it isnt the best tactic to defend your own. Be very aware of what you are being charged for and watch for hidden charges or add on work. This job was as complicated as fixing a flat tire or changing a headlight but being billed an hours time to diagnose the tire was flat or the headlight was out and another hour to repair the flat/replace the light.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Another Satisfied Customer
by 06/17/2018on
Professional and clean dealership. If you need a truck, they will make it happen. Albert was extremely helpful, professional and easy to work with. I would definitely recommend a friend to do business at this dealership and with Kindle Team. Thank You!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
exceptional service and value
by 05/23/2018on
Denise Kennedy Watson gave us exceptional service and value. I highly recommend her and the Kindle dealership!
Found my new vehicle
by 05/02/2018on
Albert was as always more than helpful, I wanted a specific vehicle and he located it in Virginia and had it brought up for me, I have leased 3 vehicles thru Kindle and have been pleased each time. Albert goes the extra mile to assure you are happy with your new vehicle and explains everything about operating all options in the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest and Caring Dealership
by 03/27/2018on
I purchased a used car from Kindle this past weekend. Kindle had been recommended as a great Dealership from some of my friends. My sales person, Stefanie was friendly, honest and kind. Geoff, the sales manager, was friendly and helpful in accepting the price that was affordable and fair. I believe the integrity of a Dealership is rated on how they address your concerns. Even a few days after the sale Kindle responded with speed and honesty. This was greatly appreciated. I am most pleased with my purchase. I would recommend Kindle to everyone for their care and honesty.
Car serviced
by 02/20/2018on
Very professional and clean place and everything gets done quick and fast. I always have the best customer service every time I go and couldn’t be any happier. I definitely would recommend anyone that needs their car service to go there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Denise Kennedy Watson!
by 01/02/2018on
Thanks to Denise Kennedy Watson my family now has a Safe reliable vehicle. Denise worked so professional with us, gave us all the attention we needed, answered all our questions, provided all the information we needed during our experience at Kindle, she went above and beyond to make sure all our expectations were met and we were getting the best deal possible for our 2016 Dodge Journey SXT. For all those who think car sales are best with men are wrong, never have I had a lady sales person for a car before but, trust me when I say Denise knew more then I ever thought, with many years of experience at Kindle Denise knows history and facts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience at Kindle Ford
by 12/26/2017on
My experience at Kindle was great. My salesperson Denise Watson was the greatest help. She worked very hard to get me the car I wanted. She gives her undivided attention. She was able to help my wife get a car also. She is very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 12/13/2017on
Bill Rodgers is knowledgeable, cordial and a makes buying a car enjoyable. Thanks to Bill and kudos to Kindle Ford Lincoln.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 11/27/2017on
This was our first visit to Kindle Ford Lincoln. From the moment we walked in to meeting our Sales Representative to purchasing our car turned out to be an enjoyable, professional and pleasant experience. No pressure and all our questions and concerns were addressed. And we are very happy with our new car. Will not hesitate to recommend this dealership.
My Experience with Kindle and J.Cazier
by 10/12/2017on
Shocking. After near 3 months of searching for the right vehicle and the right deal, I kind Of consider myself a subject expert. I didn't find a vehicle at Kindle, but what I did find made me wish I had. I dealt with dealerships from Shrewsbury to Cape May, and it was a parade of shifty individuals who thought to save grace by pointing out how shifty their competition was. Until I spoke to Jim Cazier from Kindle. I was inquiring about a Renegade Trailhawk they had a fantastic price on, and Jim gave me the information I needed. He then listened to what I had to say and offered earnest advice. It was refreshing, and others in the industry should take note. It didn't stop there though. I was too slow to move on that Trailhawk, but even though I hadn't purchased a vehicle, Kindle staff checked in on me just to see if Jim had provided good service. Yes, he did, outstanding in fact. A week or so later Jim followed up with me also, not to pitch me some scripted bit of flim flam, but just to see if I had made out alright and if there was anything he could do to help. Kudos to Jim and the staff at Kindle. America is sick of the way the auto industry does business, and they should all be looking to this dealership as an example of how it's done right. Thanks again. Ceasar
2017 Ram Pickup
by 10/08/2017on
I just leased a 2017 Ram Quad cab from Kindle. This is the fourth vehicle I've purchased/leased from Kindle in the last 13 years. What a great experience. Jim Cazier was one of the nicest and knowledgeable salesman I have ever dealt with. He did an excellent job of helping me pick the right truck for my needs. Kevin Perry did a great job of crunching the numbers to get to the monthly payment I wanted. Kevin's helped me with my last two and he always goes above and beyond .Scott Brown was very helpful in explaining the paper work and warranty options. He made things quick and easy. I will definitely go back to Kindle for my next vehicle.
Once again perfect sale and delivery
by 09/05/2017on
Albert Thalheimer is the consummate professional in his own right, but add sales manager Fran Adelizzi into the mix and another new car purchase for me and another sale for Kindle!!! This is my fifth purchase from kindle and the experience has been the same. Total professionalism and knowledge and the ability to know the buyers needs and wants. Kudos to a great organization!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another Car leased from Kindle
by 08/25/2017on
I just leased a 2017 Ford Explorer Sport from Denise Kennedy Watson. This was my second time getting a vehicle from her and once again she came through for us. I think we got the best deal and she answered all the questions my wife and I had. She was always there for me by phone if I had any other questions as well. Nice job! I definitely will be purchasing from her again.
Stress-free Car Shopping
by 08/24/2017on
I recently leased a vehicle from Kindle Ford. They're service, from start to finish, was exceptional. Everyone I dealt with, especially Bill Rogers, was friendly, knowledgeable and made a normally stressful experience completely stress free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
