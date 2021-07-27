Burlington Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Burlington Chevrolet
2012 Equinox
by 07/27/2021on
Michelle was wonderful to talk to about replacing the engine on my 2012 Equinox. She answered all my questions and was fantastic with keeping me updated on the progress of the engine’. I did not speak with the service tech but he did a magnificent job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
In and OUt!
by 01/06/2021on
Service is always good just wish that Labor cost wasnt so high, but what you gonna do. Keep up the good work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
by 07/06/2019on
Employees were courteous, and service was efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TERRIBLE
by 12/14/2017on
My Chevy gets a reduced engine power error message. And it just shuts down. It won't drive at full power. On a highway. EXTREMELY dangerous and something that would NEVER happen with other brands. Chevy Service wants me to pay $115 just to look at the car. I just had my car in the shop one month ago and paid $2500 to get it fixed. Where's the loyalty? I will NEVER buy another Chevy again. I repeat the engine just shuts down when you are driving on the highway.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Repair Fraud
by 07/13/2017on
The tech that worked on my convertible top hot glued a failed body part back together and stated that new parts were used. This was discovered by another dealership after the part failed a second time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing Experience and Customer Service
by 05/25/2017on
Burlington Chevrolet has awesome service and truly cares about their customers. This was our third time working with Bobby Williams. He is helpful, patient, works hard to find you the best deal and is honest. We love our 2018 Equinox. Thank you :)
worst purchase experience ever
by 05/04/2015on
This was the worst experience I ever had all they did was inconvenience me from day 1 to day 30 and didn't care at all about what I was doing only thing they cared about was the purchase I had to handle everything I say go somewhere where they appreciate your business not expect it
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Five Star Experience
by 12/05/2014on
I felt like the sales professional, David Crawford and John Broderick, went to great lengths to help me get the car I wanted. I never felt like I was being pressured or "sold" to. Everyone was courteous and friendly. This has been a fabulous experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Silverado purchase
by 09/16/2014on
I recently purchased a Pre-Owned 2014 Silverado from Burlington Chevrolet. Mike R. was extremely helpful, very laid back and made me feel comfortable. Everyone I dealt with was very polite. I am very pleased with my new truck and hope to get many years of enjoyment out of it.
No pressure sales people! Great experience!
by 12/31/2013on
I visited the dealership to find out the value of my trade and find out about current incentives. The staff was very friendly and everyone I had contact with was very friendly and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A very satisfied customer.
by 09/22/2013on
I scheduled my appointment on line. It was quick and easy. I arrived just before my appointment time and was checked in quickly. The service was finished in a very reasonable time and I was on my way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Malbiu Experience
by 02/20/2013on
Everyone at Burlington Chevy was a pleasure to deal with. Our sales rep. Jaqueline explained all of the features of the car before our test drive. Not like some dealers that throw a set of keys at you and say I'll see you when you get back. The sales manager worked with us to keep within our budget.We were even able to take the car home with us. Thanks to all the staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Competitive pricing compared to Chevrolet dealers and to off brand repair facilities.
Convenient and comfortable waiting area.
Close to all major bridges and local trains (Riverline)
Trained service consultants that know your vehicle and can make the right decisions on how to have your vehicle repaired.
Certified Corvette, Diesel and Hybrid technicians on staff.