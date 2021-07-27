1 out of 5 stars service Rating

My Chevy gets a reduced engine power error message. And it just shuts down. It won't drive at full power. On a highway. EXTREMELY dangerous and something that would NEVER happen with other brands. Chevy Service wants me to pay $115 just to look at the car. I just had my car in the shop one month ago and paid $2500 to get it fixed. Where's the loyalty? I will NEVER buy another Chevy again. I repeat the engine just shuts down when you are driving on the highway. Read more