5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealer deserves every bit of this five star review. From start to finish my entire buying experience was perfect. I came across a vehicle i was interested in through their website and asked to deal with Mike Mateo because I had seen his name come up on a couple of positive reviews. He lived up to the reviews 100% and i could not thank him enough for everything. I had been to about 5 to 7 dealers before this one (new and used) and without a doubt Bridgewater NIssan stands above the rest. The used car manager, business manager, and Mike made the entire buying process so simple. After the test drive they were able to offer me a price on the car exactly were all of my research said it should be and even worked in an extra care plan for the light colored seats in the truck. We were shacking hands on this deal within 20 minutes of the test drive, i could not believe it. I think even above this though the biggest thing has to be how they stand behind their cars and really care about their dealerships reputation. Their service department was just as great as the sales dept. I was so excited about the truck and the price i got it for that i forgot to check the tire tread depth. Even a week later after having signed everything the dealer looked at the tires and agreed to swap them out for practically new one (9/32 tread) at no additional cost to me. Mind you the paperwork said the truck has at least 5/32 tread which is exactly were it was, even so they still swapped them out commenting that it wouldn't be fair to have to buy new tires for a truck only 6 months later. I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking for a car in the area new or used. Even if they don't have what your looking for call them up and they'll offer to watch the auctions and try to get something in like they did for my sister. Read more