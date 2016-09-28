1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently signed a P&S to buy a used Cayman with a Porsche Assured 100K mile 6 year warranty that would cover all mechanical parts including some after market parts installed by the dealer. When I went to collect the car with a bank check for $40K the finance person, Jared [violative content deleted] and salesman Harry Robinson, told me that the Porsche Assured 100K mile warranty was being replaced with a Fidelity third party extended warranty. Jared told me how he felt this third party warranty was better than the Porsche warranty but I disagreed as that is not what was sold to me on the P&S. The most insulting part was when Jared told me they actually knew about this issue the day before but management decided to wait until I came in to tell me they would not honor their original agreement. Having know sooner would have saved me lots of grief and extra work to cancel my car loan and stop the insurance. The only option they offered me was to deceive the Porsche Technician by replacing some after market springs to certify the car then re-installing the after market ones later. They could not tell what happens when I go to a dealership for warranty work. At this point I lost total trust in anyone there and decided to leave. I still do not understand what happened and am shocked that a Porsche Audi dealership could do business like " Bob's discount used car lot." I am writing a formal letter to Porsche and am happy to talk to anyone about this issue as it is true. Read more