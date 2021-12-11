4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My 2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT is the 3rd Subaru Outback I have purchased from this dealership. Each time the sales person was very knowledgeable and extremely helpful. This time my sales person was Craig Enslin. Not only is he fully versed in the workings of my car, he is engaging, witty, very professional and a pleasure to do business with. You should ask for him when you are thinking of buying a Subaru. The newer computers are somewhat confusing but Craig takes the time to explain and reexplain without making me feel foolish, even after I took possession of my car. Read more