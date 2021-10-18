Customer Reviews of Port City Nissan
Great Vehicles, Great Service Pros!
by 10/18/2021on
Just leased my sixth Murano, five of which came from Port City Nissan. For a steadfast lover of the Murano like me, deciding on a model and options is never the challenge. Getting a very competitive deal, respectful treatment and great follow-up service from the dealer is what matters to me. That's what I've always found at Port City Nissan, and that's why I've gone back for five new automobiles. My 2021 Murano SL is a beautiful vehicle. New Muranos are currently in rather short supply, so the PCN staff had to look far and wide to find me what I wanted. My salesman, Tim Merritt, along with Brian Lehman, Chris Nash and Eric Haley all did their best to make the entire process as pleasant, straightforward and efficient as possible. They really go above and beyond to treat their customers as customers want to be treated. Best of all, the PCN folks are honest and fair-minded professionals who do their very best to meet the customer's expectations. I'll be going back to Tim, Brian, Chris and Eric for Murano #7!
Worst experience
by 02/02/2019on
I came I after they told me they would get an approval based on the info they had after they got me to drive down they failed to deliver on said promise and did not get an approval. The business manager was not professional and had a snooty attitude towards anyone that was below him and did not speak to us as if we were equal to him or that we were worth his time to deal with
service
by 08/25/2018on
i was very pleased with the car that i am financing
Great Experience!
by 04/09/2018on
I had a great experience purchasing a 2017 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk here. The Jeep was already well below the KBB value and I was even able to negotiate a lower price. Noah Bly was the salesperson who took care of me. Noah was very nice, honest, and easy to talk to. It was very refreshing. The whole staff seemed very friendly and nice and created and peaceful environment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
wonderful customer service
by 03/22/2018on
Our salesman went above and beyond to get us into a vehicle within our budget. We are very happy with our choice to purchase with Port City and will go back when its time for another car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Juke service
by 03/11/2018on
Great service and very helpful providing a loaner car! Thanks--
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Nissan Leaf
by 01/26/2018on
I recently purchased a pre-owned, 2015 Nissan Leaf from Port City Nissan. The 2 sales reps I worked with, Kip and Darren, did an excellent job educating me about electric vehicles, and the Leaf in particular. They gave me a very fair price, and they were professional and knowledgeable to work with. I love my beautiful, quiet and no toxic emissions new car. It's like stepping into the future, and it is the envy of my whole neighborhood. I am very happy with my experience with Port City Nissan.
Exceptional Service at Port City Nissan
by 01/22/2018on
I have always enjoyed the service at Port City Nissan. They are extremely professional and very good at the job they do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Straight forward and very curtious
by 01/19/2018on
Everything was straight forward; Jessica, Mike and Tyler were all very personable. I was comfortable in the dealings with the dealership and purchased a new vehicle that I am very happy about. I have and will recommend them to anyone looking for a Nissan.
Good service
by 01/11/2018on
Sales guy Noah was very helpful and down to earth type of guy. He provided us with the best service even willing to drive home with me to picked up my nissan sentra that we traded in. Overall it was a great experience, keep it up.
Bought a new car here today
by 01/08/2018on
Excellent experience here today! I only had today available to purchase a vehicle and the staff was exceptional in helping me and was able to quickly yet thoroughly take me through the process. I really appreciate their professionalism and would reccomend them to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as always!
by 12/17/2017on
The service at Port City Nissan was excellent as always!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Satisfied Customer!
by 09/23/2017on
Port City Nissan Delivers! Our exceptional salesperson, Noah,(who was gracious, polite and welcoming) was attentive to our needs and concerns, and the deal was completed in a timely and professional manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service sales associate
by 09/16/2017on
I'm just glad I switched from somersworth. Great customer service. Lovely people and great advive. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Rogue Lease
by 08/26/2017on
I purchased my 3rd vehicle from Port City on 8/20 and had great service as always. This was the second vehicle I purchased with the help of Noah Bly. He was very helpful, friendly and made my buying experience fun and easy.
Fast friendly service
by 08/14/2017on
I had an oil change and state inspection performed in about an hour. They have a really good service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service
by 08/12/2017on
Port City Nissan has an excellent Service Department. They not only accomplished the work I asked for, but went through with me the things that need attention, fixed my cold air intake free of charge, replaced a few things I hadn't noticed to keep my car running to it's peak. I recommend Port City Nissan to any family and friends for not only the professional customer service, but the care and attention to detail all vehicle owners deserve when servicing their cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend!
by 07/26/2017on
It was easy to get an appointment and they finished my car quickly and brought it back to me washed, very nice touch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/23/2017on
I brought in my 2012 Juke for service and knew I would need tires but....there were several other issues that needed to be addressed. They provided a loaner, were able to do the work in the same day and the bill was less than originally quoted. Thanks for keep ing my vehicle safe on the road!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 07/20/2017on
Had a small issue under the hood and my truck wouldn't start when I was leaving Best Buy. Port City came and picked me up, gave me a loaner car for the night, and when it was towed to their service department, they took care of the issue. There was no cost because I was still under their bumper to bumper warranty! Great people to deal with! So far, so good!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
How I met Noah!
by 07/04/2017on
I had been looking at cars for 21/2 months , I had spoken to the cut throats and the liars then i drove into Port City and met Noah. By then I knew I was going to buy the Rouge and exactly what I wanted for options. Noah treated me with respect not his next
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
