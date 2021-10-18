5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just leased my sixth Murano, five of which came from Port City Nissan. For a steadfast lover of the Murano like me, deciding on a model and options is never the challenge. Getting a very competitive deal, respectful treatment and great follow-up service from the dealer is what matters to me. That's what I've always found at Port City Nissan, and that's why I've gone back for five new automobiles. My 2021 Murano SL is a beautiful vehicle. New Muranos are currently in rather short supply, so the PCN staff had to look far and wide to find me what I wanted. My salesman, Tim Merritt, along with Brian Lehman, Chris Nash and Eric Haley all did their best to make the entire process as pleasant, straightforward and efficient as possible. They really go above and beyond to treat their customers as customers want to be treated. Best of all, the PCN folks are honest and fair-minded professionals who do their very best to meet the customer's expectations. I'll be going back to Tim, Brian, Chris and Eric for Murano #7!