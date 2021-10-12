Hampton Ford
Customer Reviews of Hampton Ford
Outstanding customer service from Ben!
by 12/10/2021on
Ben Spector was my sales rep, and through the shopping and purchasing experience Ben was polite, knowledgeable, and helpful. Not a single moment of pressure or unwillingness to help. Best car purchase experience I’ve ever had. In the past I worked with this dealership to turn in a lease that I had purchased elsewhere (but still locally) and that transaction was likewise as smooth as could be. No “games” played.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hampton Ford. Likes Customers
by 05/12/2022on
Expensive part repair. Service manager applied discounts to help defray some of the cost. Lengthy wait delayed by lunch but the job got done. Car sat unattended most of the morning . 9:00am appointment job completed at 2:30pm. Tech seemed grumpy and unconcerned perhaps he had a bad day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car detailed and maintenance
by 04/12/2022on
Great customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service - Hampton Ford/Hyundai. 4/8/2022, Hampton New Hampshire.
by 04/11/2022on
Routine service interval, 15,000, on 2021 Tucson. Greeted with friendly “hello” by Service Advisor. Vehicle taken promptly and completed in a timely manner. No upwelling. Great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 03/18/2022on
Scott and sales team was amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Sales
by 01/26/2022on
Bought an F-150 from Michele a few months back. I had a minor issue and contacted her about what I should do. She set up a service appointment for me and the issue was fixed shortly after. It took a couple of days to take care of so I was put in a loaner vehicle so I was not without transportation. The whole process was quick and easy and Michele made that happen, she went above and beyond helping me out. Service department also top notch. Thank you Hampton Ford and thank you Michele.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Major Service Completed Successfully
by 01/14/2022on
No problem. It was a 90,000 service and required 6 hours. They provided a loaner car, which allowed us to complete some errands in the area. It was discovered that the car needed front brakes. Dan in Service called me to describe the situation and proceeded to provide the new pads/rotors as needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Family like business
by 12/20/2021on
I have never experienced a new car dealer that behaves like a small family Mom & Pop repair ship until I started using Hampton Ford/Hyundai. The old notion that one should never use the car dealership but use the local shop has been debunked. This place is great and prices are competitive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service but one hiccup
by 12/06/2021on
The dealer did a great job on service but something happened on the way home. I was taking my wife to an appointment and we started hearing a clicking noise coming from the right front tires. I had all four tires replaced because the tread was worn. I dropped her off and went to a remote part of the parking lot and started doing turns. The clicking persisted. After looking under the good and the tire, I called the dealer to let them know what was going on. They told me that almost all of the service people had gone home but I could bring it in the following morning. After I hung up I decided to check the lugs nuts on the tires. Four of them were tight - the 5th one spun freely. I immediately called the dealer back and they told me to bring the car CAREFULLY back to the dealer ASAP and they would get the tire checked. After a 10 minute harrowing ride, a technician took the car in. About 10 minutes later he came back out and looked kind of sheepish. He said apparently the wheel had shifted a slight bit when it was remounted. They had taken the tire off and remounted it. All of the lugs were tight. I appreciated them taking that effort but that is something that should have been checked carefully.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NH Durham
by 12/06/2021on
Professional and courteous service. Took car on scheduled time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My first positive car buying experience!
by 12/01/2021on
I just recently came by this week to look at a very specific used car that I found through an inventory search. I should point out that in my case, having owned this model of vehicle previously, I already knew what I was getting and was considering making the trip up in the hopes that I could make a reasonable deal. I already have a daily-use vehicle so I had no predetermined plans to buy another but thought it might be worth the trip. I, like most people don’t particularly enjoy the overall process of car buying and decided to call before making the roughly hour long trip to Hampton to check out the vehicle. A member of the Sales Team, Ben answered the call. He was extremely friendly and engaging, and I was immediately at ease with my decision to drive up and check out the vehicle. I’m likely one of the easier sales to walk in. I knew I wanted the car, but just needed to get the numbers to fit my budget. Upon reaching the dealership we were greeted by Unchu, and she was very kind and accommodating while I waited to meet with Ben. I should say Ben in no way resembles the typical car salesperson that I’ve interfaced with in previous car buying experiences. I mean that in the most complementary way possible. He was helpful and willing to work the numbers to help me finance the used vehicle in the most affordable way possible. Kevin in the finance department took time to work out the necessary details and offer the warranty coverage that fit best. The whole process was relatively quick and painless. I didn’t get a chance to meet the rest of the staff that day, but I’m sure if my experience here was typical, they have a solid team at Hampton Ford-Hyundai. I’ll certainly consider making the drive up the next time I need a new or used vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service department
by 11/29/2021on
Reliable and on time, keeping my older car in good shape. Many thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hampton Ford Service
by 11/27/2021on
Timely exception quality service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 11/15/2021on
They have been servicing my vehicles for many years and mostly do a good job. Now they ask for a review each time. But if you submit a negative review... it get rejected and not posted. We will see how this one goes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hampton Ford Service
by 11/08/2021on
Prompt service for oil change, tire rotation, etc. (“The Works”). Also included new battery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy buying experience. Great dealership
by 10/30/2021on
I had Michele as my salesperson, the third car I have purchased from her. She's very knowledgeable and straightforward definitely no pressure and a pleasure to deal with. I won't buy anywhere else always the best experience I've ever had at a dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always thankful for your great service department!
by 10/12/2021on
Always clear communication and booking over the phone. Great customer service dropping off and communicating any issues or status of car in service and time car will be ready. Great in and out Hasselgren free! I only wish your team cleaned cars as well with every service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a pleasure to deal with
by 10/04/2021on
I bought my car here and took my brother into buy a car and also one of my friends. All three times Michele was our salesperson. She was very knowledgeable very courteous and very friendly no pressure at all such an easy transaction all three times nothing like I've ever dealt with before. And thanks to her I service my vehicle here as does my brother and my friend. Service department is also top notch. If you need a car I highly recommend this dealership and going to see Michele.
Great Customer service
by 09/30/2021on
Purchased a used vehicle that had some trouble shortly after. They brought the car right in and fixed it. haven't had another problem. They were all great!!! Sales to Service were super efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall on oil/engine
by 09/22/2021on
Took a little over 1 hour. good service,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 09/06/2021on
Professional and courteous service team. Took me on schedule and completed service as promised. I always service my car at Hampton Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
