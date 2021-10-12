5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just recently came by this week to look at a very specific used car that I found through an inventory search. I should point out that in my case, having owned this model of vehicle previously, I already knew what I was getting and was considering making the trip up in the hopes that I could make a reasonable deal. I already have a daily-use vehicle so I had no predetermined plans to buy another but thought it might be worth the trip. I, like most people don't particularly enjoy the overall process of car buying and decided to call before making the roughly hour long trip to Hampton to check out the vehicle. A member of the Sales Team, Ben answered the call. He was extremely friendly and engaging, and I was immediately at ease with my decision to drive up and check out the vehicle. I'm likely one of the easier sales to walk in. I knew I wanted the car, but just needed to get the numbers to fit my budget. Upon reaching the dealership we were greeted by Unchu, and she was very kind and accommodating while I waited to meet with Ben. I should say Ben in no way resembles the typical car salesperson that I've interfaced with in previous car buying experiences. I mean that in the most complementary way possible. He was helpful and willing to work the numbers to help me finance the used vehicle in the most affordable way possible. Kevin in the finance department took time to work out the necessary details and offer the warranty coverage that fit best. The whole process was relatively quick and painless. I didn't get a chance to meet the rest of the staff that day, but I'm sure if my experience here was typical, they have a solid team at Hampton Ford-Hyundai. I'll certainly consider making the drive up the next time I need a new or used vehicle!