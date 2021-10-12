Hampton Ford
Customer Reviews of Hampton Ford
Outstanding customer service from Ben!
by 12/10/2021on
Ben Spector was my sales rep, and through the shopping and purchasing experience Ben was polite, knowledgeable, and helpful. Not a single moment of pressure or unwillingness to help. Best car purchase experience I’ve ever had. In the past I worked with this dealership to turn in a lease that I had purchased elsewhere (but still locally) and that transaction was likewise as smooth as could be. No “games” played.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 03/18/2022on
Scott and sales team was amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Sales
by 01/26/2022on
Bought an F-150 from Michele a few months back. I had a minor issue and contacted her about what I should do. She set up a service appointment for me and the issue was fixed shortly after. It took a couple of days to take care of so I was put in a loaner vehicle so I was not without transportation. The whole process was quick and easy and Michele made that happen, she went above and beyond helping me out. Service department also top notch. Thank you Hampton Ford and thank you Michele.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Major Service Completed Successfully
by 01/14/2022on
No problem. It was a 90,000 service and required 6 hours. They provided a loaner car, which allowed us to complete some errands in the area. It was discovered that the car needed front brakes. Dan in Service called me to describe the situation and proceeded to provide the new pads/rotors as needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Family like business
by 12/20/2021on
I have never experienced a new car dealer that behaves like a small family Mom & Pop repair ship until I started using Hampton Ford/Hyundai. The old notion that one should never use the car dealership but use the local shop has been debunked. This place is great and prices are competitive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding customer service from Ben!
by 12/10/2021on
Ben Spector was my sales rep, and through the shopping and purchasing experience Ben was polite, knowledgeable, and helpful. Not a single moment of pressure or unwillingness to help. Best car purchase experience I’ve ever had. In the past I worked with this dealership to turn in a lease that I had purchased elsewhere (but still locally) and that transaction was likewise as smooth as could be. No “games” played.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service but one hiccup
by 12/06/2021on
The dealer did a great job on service but something happened on the way home. I was taking my wife to an appointment and we started hearing a clicking noise coming from the right front tires. I had all four tires replaced because the tread was worn. I dropped her off and went to a remote part of the parking lot and started doing turns. The clicking persisted. After looking under the good and the tire, I called the dealer to let them know what was going on. They told me that almost all of the service people had gone home but I could bring it in the following morning. After I hung up I decided to check the lugs nuts on the tires. Four of them were tight - the 5th one spun freely. I immediately called the dealer back and they told me to bring the car CAREFULLY back to the dealer ASAP and they would get the tire checked. After a 10 minute harrowing ride, a technician took the car in. About 10 minutes later he came back out and looked kind of sheepish. He said apparently the wheel had shifted a slight bit when it was remounted. They had taken the tire off and remounted it. All of the lugs were tight. I appreciated them taking that effort but that is something that should have been checked carefully.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NH Durham
by 12/06/2021on
Professional and courteous service. Took car on scheduled time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My first positive car buying experience!
by 12/01/2021on
I just recently came by this week to look at a very specific used car that I found through an inventory search. I should point out that in my case, having owned this model of vehicle previously, I already knew what I was getting and was considering making the trip up in the hopes that I could make a reasonable deal. I already have a daily-use vehicle so I had no predetermined plans to buy another but thought it might be worth the trip. I, like most people don’t particularly enjoy the overall process of car buying and decided to call before making the roughly hour long trip to Hampton to check out the vehicle. A member of the Sales Team, Ben answered the call. He was extremely friendly and engaging, and I was immediately at ease with my decision to drive up and check out the vehicle. I’m likely one of the easier sales to walk in. I knew I wanted the car, but just needed to get the numbers to fit my budget. Upon reaching the dealership we were greeted by Unchu, and she was very kind and accommodating while I waited to meet with Ben. I should say Ben in no way resembles the typical car salesperson that I’ve interfaced with in previous car buying experiences. I mean that in the most complementary way possible. He was helpful and willing to work the numbers to help me finance the used vehicle in the most affordable way possible. Kevin in the finance department took time to work out the necessary details and offer the warranty coverage that fit best. The whole process was relatively quick and painless. I didn’t get a chance to meet the rest of the staff that day, but I’m sure if my experience here was typical, they have a solid team at Hampton Ford-Hyundai. I’ll certainly consider making the drive up the next time I need a new or used vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service department
by 11/29/2021on
Reliable and on time, keeping my older car in good shape. Many thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hampton Ford Service
by 11/27/2021on
Timely exception quality service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Review
by 11/15/2021on
They have been servicing my vehicles for many years and mostly do a good job. Now they ask for a review each time. But if you submit a negative review... it get rejected and not posted. We will see how this one goes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hampton Ford Service
by 11/08/2021on
Prompt service for oil change, tire rotation, etc. (“The Works”). Also included new battery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy buying experience. Great dealership
by 10/30/2021on
I had Michele as my salesperson, the third car I have purchased from her. She's very knowledgeable and straightforward definitely no pressure and a pleasure to deal with. I won't buy anywhere else always the best experience I've ever had at a dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Always thankful for your great service department!
by 10/12/2021on
Always clear communication and booking over the phone. Great customer service dropping off and communicating any issues or status of car in service and time car will be ready. Great in and out Hasselgren free! I only wish your team cleaned cars as well with every service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a pleasure to deal with
by 10/04/2021on
I bought my car here and took my brother into buy a car and also one of my friends. All three times Michele was our salesperson. She was very knowledgeable very courteous and very friendly no pressure at all such an easy transaction all three times nothing like I've ever dealt with before. And thanks to her I service my vehicle here as does my brother and my friend. Service department is also top notch. If you need a car I highly recommend this dealership and going to see Michele.
Great Customer service
by 09/30/2021on
Purchased a used vehicle that had some trouble shortly after. They brought the car right in and fixed it. haven't had another problem. They were all great!!! Sales to Service were super efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recall on oil/engine
by 09/22/2021on
Took a little over 1 hour. good service,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 09/06/2021on
Professional and courteous service team. Took me on schedule and completed service as promised. I always service my car at Hampton Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Don't believe the Customer Satisfaction line, its all about the Bottom Line
by 08/30/2021on
I have been a Ford owner for many many years. I went to this dealership originally because of their "you are family" pitch and what seemed to be a focus on customer satisfaction. By all accounts this seemed true and I developed a lot of respect for the salesman, Ben Spector, whom I have worked with for two vehicles. However, this last time, he was not involved with selling me the Bronco, nor was he part of brokering the deal I took. That was the General Sales Manager and the Owner. While I am very happy with the vehicle, and I understand that it was my decision in the end to pay the price (which was 10k above msrp) I feel that the dealership exploited the situation by charging such a high price, which is contrary to their "pitch" that they put customer's first and want 100% satisfaction. And, to make it worse, not only did they charge me 10k over msrp, they then tried to sell me all of the extended service packages as well. All the while telling me that they would not sell the Bronco to me if I was going to exploit the situation by "flipping" it on ebay for a profit. Seems a bit hypocritical for them to exploit the shortage of Broncos by charging me such a substantial increase. While I know that times are tough in the car business now, exploiting your customer base does not seem like a solid long term strategy for success. Anyone can be "customer focused" when times are good, but it is how you treat people and run your business during the tough times that defines your business relationships. When the owner found out that was not happy with the deal I made, he simply emailed me and told me I could return it, and he would just sell it to someone else. As I said, I am happy with the vehicle, but will more than likely have to sell it in a year or two in order to not be so "upside down" on my loan as Bronco's become more available. If I do go back to a Ford again, unless something changes, I will not be going back to this dealership again, for service or a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Professional and Caring
by 08/27/2021on
This is my wife and I's forth time buying/leasing a car through Hampton Hyundai/Ford and our third time having Chu as our salesperson. I wouldn't have it any other way. Chu went above and beyond to make sure that my wife was happy with her new lease in terms of features, color, and price. As soon as the right vehicle became available, Chu grabbed it for us and had us driving away in it later that day. She worked with Joe to ensure that everything was in order before my wife and I drove over an hour to make the deal. Chu and Joe were both very professional, polite, prompt, honest, and made sure that we left very happy in our newly leased Tucson. The lease deal was as negotiated with no hidden fees, charges, or prices increases even given the limited inventory and high turnover of vehicles. We will definitely go back to Chu at Hampton Ford Hyundai for all our future car needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic Service Staff
by 08/27/2021on
Great knowlegeable staff. Reliable service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments