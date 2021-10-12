2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been a Ford owner for many many years. I went to this dealership originally because of their "you are family" pitch and what seemed to be a focus on customer satisfaction. By all accounts this seemed true and I developed a lot of respect for the salesman, Ben Spector, whom I have worked with for two vehicles. However, this last time, he was not involved with selling me the Bronco, nor was he part of brokering the deal I took. That was the General Sales Manager and the Owner. While I am very happy with the vehicle, and I understand that it was my decision in the end to pay the price (which was 10k above msrp) I feel that the dealership exploited the situation by charging such a high price, which is contrary to their "pitch" that they put customer's first and want 100% satisfaction. And, to make it worse, not only did they charge me 10k over msrp, they then tried to sell me all of the extended service packages as well. All the while telling me that they would not sell the Bronco to me if I was going to exploit the situation by "flipping" it on ebay for a profit. Seems a bit hypocritical for them to exploit the shortage of Broncos by charging me such a substantial increase. While I know that times are tough in the car business now, exploiting your customer base does not seem like a solid long term strategy for success. Anyone can be "customer focused" when times are good, but it is how you treat people and run your business during the tough times that defines your business relationships. When the owner found out that was not happy with the deal I made, he simply emailed me and told me I could return it, and he would just sell it to someone else. As I said, I am happy with the vehicle, but will more than likely have to sell it in a year or two in order to not be so "upside down" on my loan as Bronco's become more available. If I do go back to a Ford again, unless something changes, I will not be going back to this dealership again, for service or a new vehicle. Read more