Tulley Mazda
Customer Reviews of Tulley Mazda
AVOID THIS DEALER
by 02/01/2021on
They damaged my car... They lied to me... they insulted me... and their sales manager ignored my phone calls... I purchased a 2017 CPO Mazda CX-5 from Tully this past June. The dealer took a month to obtain the plates for my car and during that time my car was damaged, before I took receipt. Their staff was quick to buff out the scuff marks but they would do nothing for the paint damage on the bumper and side mirror. When I asked them about repairing the paint they told me that I was misremembering and that this damage existed when I purchased the car. They also went further to lie to me by saying other customers had noticed the scratches at least a few days before I purchased the car, despite previously telling me the car just got on their lot the day they sold it to me. I have written copies of both statements from the dealer and a copy of the CPO inspection indicating NO DAMAGE to the car's exterior.
Exceptional experience from the Tulley Mazda crew!
by 08/11/2019on
I was lucky enough to find an unclaimed MX5 30th Anniversary RF at Tulley, and they were very accommodating in putting together a great deal on a car that is arguably very difficult to find. I was treated so well during the entire process that I was indeed surprised. Tulley is a family owned enterprise and it shows... from the internet sales team to sales management and the Mazda brand ambassador who delivered the car. Very impressed... Tulley has a new customer.
Deceived into getting unnecessary service
by 05/07/2017on
At the 30k maintenance service appointment I was told I needed $377 worth of work that I wasn't expecting. I was told that if I didn't get it my warranty would be in jeopardy. I found out when I got home it was not required maintenance on my model and the service manager didn't offer any restitution. They lie to make a sale. I will not be going back
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Would not recommend: Bait and switch tactics
by 02/05/2017on
Sleazy dealership. Used bait and switch tactics on me. We agreed on a price for 2017 Mazda 6 through text messages. When I go in to do the paperwork, they offer me the 2016 for that price instead of the 2017. I show the salesman the text conversation I had with internet sales rep, he calls the manager, and the manager refuses to honor it. Manager comes back to me with a quote that is $1200 more than what we agreed on for the 2017 model. In addition to that, they wasted my time without outright informing me that they would not honor the price. The sales guy came up with an excuse that the stock number I gave them was for 2016 (I did not even give them a stock number). He later pressured me into taking a test drive instead of getting the paperwork ready. The manager introduced himself as Manager for the sister GMC dealership and informed me that the Mazda's manager was conveniently on vacation. After coming back home, I checked their staff page and he is the Mazda sales manager. And the internet sales rep I was initially in touch with did not even offer an apology when I called her out on the bait and switch tactics.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Total shock.. And oh ya, total frustration
by 06/17/2015on
I am not one to go on the Web and hate on someone or a company, but this place needs to be called out. This is actually my first time writing a negative review on anything, and I usually don't pay attention to reviews. But I probably should have paid attention to the 1 star reviews this place got before we went there. Literally, the worst dealership I've ever experienced. The people who gave 5 stars are either employees faking the accounts, or customers that are not aware of what customer service should be. The only positive I can say is that I had a pleasant experience speaking with Monica in the Internet sales department when I originally called the dealership, but other than that, my wife and I came in contact with someone we had to hunt down to greet us (even though we had an appointment), and a random sales guy named Carl Ingraham who quite literally was the single worst salesman I've ever seen. The person who greeted us walked us to a waiting area, said "hello, nice to meet you, Drew, follow me" and completely ignored my wife. Great start. We sat down, and the sale rep who said they would be there for our appointment and had our whole story plus all info was not there. So we get stuck with this guy Carl. We sit down and explain our whole story, what we want to trade and what we want to get into for a new car. We asked to take a test drive, he looked at his inventory and said "What you want isn't here unfortunately. How about we just wait and see what the value of your trade is gonna be before we do anything. Let's not waste each other's time." Wow dude, you really want my business!! Eventually, after sitting there killing time talking with him awkwardly, he gets up, goes and gets the paper the used car manager gives him for a quote on our Cx9. He comes back. He says, "you might wanna keep your car for awhile, you ain't gonna like it." He tells us the value, and we were shocked since other Mazda dealers in the area we visited prior came above that by at least a few grand. And this is supposed to be one of the biggest Mazda dealerships in new England! We of course tell him that. He replies with, "Well, you might wanna take them up on that offer!" He then stands up, shakes our hands as we're saying "ok?" and tells us our car is out and to the left. "Have a good day!" he says. My wife and I were in such shock that it literally took us all the way until we got home to realize what craziness just happened. I figured I'd call Monica the next day since she was the original one I talked to. She was just as shocked as I was. I did not want to get her in the middle of it, so I asked her to transfer me to the sales manager, Mr Joe Cordaro. Apparently, Carl was notified that I wasn't happy, and decided to cover his behind and lied to the manager and Monica about what transpired, saying that we left and we didn't give him a chance to see what he could do for us! That was to be expected. Anyway, Mr Cordaro decided he would just let me vent and hear my side of the story when he conveniently called me back. I'd say he did absolutely nothing for me. Didn't tell me to come in so they could remedy the situation, didn't apologize or seem concerned at all, didn't seem like he wanted my business and or wanted to make sure we didn't go to a competitor over them... Nothin! He of course said he would look into it. I haven't heard anything back. Seriously people, save yourselves a horrible experience. I dug around and went in person to 3 dealerships that will treat you way better. North Shore Mazda is on the top of my list, and will be who we trade with and lease with (oh ya, they're giving us 5K more for our car than Tulley), Lannan is decent, and Quirk is good. Thanks so much for the pleasant experience guys!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing service experience!
by 02/20/2015on
I had my car serviced at Tulley Mazda last week and the overall experience seriously exceeded my expectations. Not only was I able to call and get an appointment for the next day, I was greeted by a very friendly and helpful staff. From there, Chris assisted me, explained everything and when I told him I had to have the work completed by a specific time, he assured me that once they assessed the situation, he would ensure that they could either meet my timeframe or schedule a follow up visit. The assessment was done very quickly and Chris came over to explain everything, including the fair price. He also spoke to my husband on the phone to explain the details of the work to be done. Additionally, he assured me that the work would be completed within the timeframe that I had designated. He kept me updated while the car was being serviced and the work was all completed earlier than promised. My car is once again humming along - great Mazda CX-9, great service from Tulley Mazda. Kudos to the great team! I will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wouldn't Recommend
by 01/05/2013on
I give Tulley two stars because they were helpful when they were trying to make a sale. Once I purchased the vehicle I realized the Sales Rep had made an error. Upon trying to resolve the situation the Rep never followed through and I had to resolve it with the sales manager myself; and to be fare the sales manager was helpful. From my experience, the dealership will be very helpful in getting you to give them your money. Once they have your money you are no longer of any value to them, even if THEY had made a mistake.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Tulley for Sales & Service
by 11/17/2012on
Tulley is the BEST for Sales & Service. Started out with VW (Thank You Dave--now in VW service) have switched to MAZDA (Thank You Johnny K). This is my 3rd MAZDA-drive a ton of miles & love the advances in technology. Driving is soooo enjoyable. Yes I've been a Tulley believer from day one. The staff is very helpful, knowledgeable, always going above & beyond. This includes the Operator, Sales Staff, Service Mgrs., Mechanics & Admin. Service is great- always able to get an apt. that works with my crazy schedule, greeted with smiles, work is done promptly & done correctly the 1st time. If an issue occurs during visit that isn't on the list to attend to, the service dept. always calls before doing anything without permission. Once a relative had an issue with a rental car from Boston- we were in the Nashua area- gave Tulley service a call & they fixed the issue promptly & graciously. Tulley isn't just a car dealership---Tulley is Family treated you & I like Family. If you haven't met them yet---What Are You Waiting For???? Simplfy your car search-- go say Hi!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Johnny K!
by 11/15/2012on
We had a great sales experience due to the professionalism and kindness shown to us by Johnny K. Our car was broken down, so he came to our home and picked us up, kids and all. We drove home in a new Mazda 5 that day. Couldn't have done it without him! The guy from Werner didn't even return my phone call... Tulley is the place to be in the Southern NH area. Thanks again Johnny!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased Mazda Tribute - very satisfied
by 11/15/2012on
When it came time for my Wife to replace her V8 Jeep we looked at many mid sized SUV's and decided upon the Mazda Tribute. This was just after my work anounced Mazda was not going to support X-Pricing. Needless to say the dealership got the x-Pricing for us. Note we first purchased a 2005 VW Passat TDI from Tulley and that experiance is why we came back for the Mazda purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
stands by their work, as well as mishaps
by 02/08/2009on
I've been to this dealership 100 times for service/sales/purchase visits. My first visit was as random/new-guy-returning-to-town in 1995 with my Chevy Z28 that had shredded a pinion-gear as I idled it back from California at 80 mph or so. Tulley isn't a Chevy dealer but diagnosed for free and treated me WAY nicer than the nearby chevy dealership service dept down the street which had rudely kicked me to the curb because I had no appointment. Also I know from a particular mishap a decade later that they stand by their work big-time, and beyond -such as when another customer or a skid-steer t-boned my car in the open/public parking lot. Now I stop at Tulley first when buying new cars and bought 4 VW TDIs as well as a Pontiac so absurdly fast that the owners manual recommends astronaut-diapers for passengers. Unfortunately I don't have own a BMW or GMC truck yet but again for those I'd stop at Tulley first , no doubt. This is no-fabrications review here , I am a legit return-customer and am not related to the ownership at Tulley, but I'm hoping maybe they might adopt me if I'm wicked lucky.
Awful experience with Tulley VW Service
by 09/22/2008on
I had a very unsatisfactory experience with their VW Service department. I originally went in for a VW recall campaign, and as a result of an error made by their tech my car was flooded during a rainstorm, requiring over $2000 in repairs. When I complained and asked Tulley to make it up to me, they treated me like a criminal trying to run some sort of scam on them. Their service manager was particularly rude. I recommend avoiding this dealer. Prior to this debacle, when bringing in my other Passat for the same recall campaign, they scheduled me and I dropped off the car, only to find out that they didn't have the necessary parts. All in all, very frustrating.
