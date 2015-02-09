Customer Reviews of Sunnyside Acura
Great dealership, very pleased with my experience
by 09/02/2015on
The sales representative, Micheal Keane, was very helpful, reasonable, and pleasant. He had the car I wanted shipped to Sunnyside from another dealership, held it aside for me, and gave me an incredibly reasonable price for it. I like that I didn't have to negotiate. Our trip to the dealership was very quick and my car was ready for me in a couple of hours. I am very happy with my purchase.
Thanks Alexander!
by 07/17/2015on
The dealer called my current auto loan company with me to square away a payoff amount. When they consistently kept giving me (the owner) a lesser payoff than you (the dealership), he found a way to help me turn in my lease by working around the complication. Thanks Alexander!
High Praises for Sunnyside Acura!
by 07/02/2015on
The entire experience was great. Every person we met was friendly and helpful. Lucas Simmons did everything possible to get me into my new RDX. I will definitely be recommending Sunnyside Acura!
Always SunnySide in Nashua
by 06/29/2015on
Everyone at Sunnyside made my buying experience enjoyable and smooth. Staff was very courteous and helpful. They answered all of my questions. The financing process could not have been easier and they even delivered my car the next day. Thank you very much
Outstanding Customer Service and Vehicle!!
by 06/19/2015on
The customer service experience was outstanding and I had the pleasure of working with Sales Consultant Victor and Sales Manager Walid who went above and beyond to help me get into my first Acura!! I am proud to be part of the Acura family would highly recommend this dealership and purchasing an Acura to anyone looking to get into a very high quality, safe and reliable vehicle! The TLX is awesome and so was the sales experience that came with it!
You're Simply the BEST!
by 06/11/2015on
Jimmy Biddle, Mike Bloutis and Franklin treated me with such kindness, respect and sincerity. Joe Mitchell leads the way! I have been a customer of sunnyside for 13 years and the professionalism of this organization has always been the best!
Great experience
by 06/10/2015on
The process was easy, quick, and stress free! I never felt intimidated or pressured throughout the experience. The customer service after the purchase has also been superlative.
Great car shopping experience
by 05/09/2015on
Jimmy was very personable and professional. He did not push me at all to make a sale. He listened and worked hard to find a vehicle that would best suit me and my budget. Overall he made this an enjoyable car shopping experience. Franklin was also personable and professional. He took the time to explain the financial portion to me in great detail.
Another fantastic experience at Sunnyside Acura
by 04/29/2015on
This is the second time I have leased a car through Sunnyside Acura, and the second time I have had the pleasure of working with Michael Keane. Mike is the consummate professional and made every aspect of my experience absolutely comfortable. He is personable, helpful, low pressure, completely informed of all aspects of the vehicle, and more than willing to put forth any amount of extra effort that is needed, whether it be running to the back lot to check out another color option, or spending time helping me get my presets/bluetooth hooked up in the car. As an independent young woman who handles business affairs on my own, I felt completely respected and at ease in this dealership, which has not always been the case in the past with other car buying experiences elsewhere. I will not hesitate to recommend your dealership and Mike to my friends and colleagues. Additionally, Franklin Emerson, the Finance Director, and Nadi Malek, the General Manager were a delight to work with. I felt very welcomed by everyone at the dealership.
Sunny Side Acura my new tlx
by 04/26/2015on
They made me feel comfortable throughout the whole process. Never once felt pressured or any "salesy" pushes. Everyone from the consultants to the sales manager to the general manger always smiled and made it the best experience for me. Thank you Sunny Side Acura
Great experience with professional staff.
by 03/28/2015on
From beginning to end my experience at sunnyside was 1000% positive. I am a total skeptic when it comes to car dealers. I found the staff to be exceptional and true professionals. They adjusted to my needs and minimized my anxiety on the work going on behind the scenes. Alex and Idy were top notch, went above and beyond the call of duty. I would not only recommend the dealership, I would encourage my friends and family to go out of their way to experience a great car dealership.
Used Acura purchase
by 03/23/2015on
Very quick response to our initial internet inquiry. Everyone involved in the entire process of the deal was professional and responded quickly to our questions and requests. We felt confident the used vehicle we bought was serviced with care and cleaned immaculately just as if we had bought a new vehicle. Highly recommend Sunnyside Acura!
My Car-Buying Experience
by 03/11/2015on
It was clear cut and simple and fast. The salesman Alex Gad and Sunnyside Acura's financial person (sorry I can't remember his name?) were very professional and helpful and not pushy at all. I left there feeling no stress, no pressure and with a great car that I love.
Continue to be pleased with the Sunnyside experience
by 03/11/2015on
This is the 7th Acura that we've purchased or leased from Sunnyside Acura over the past 25 years. And as has been true every time, Sean Sullivan and the rest of the team have gone above and beyond to get us the vehicle we want with the best possible deal and finance terms. We are, and will continue to be, a satisfied member of the Sunnyside family!
Walk in knowing what you want and leave if you don't get it
by 03/07/2015on
Idi in Finance is awesome and he is the best!!!. He is so nice and understands the customers needs. He fought for a really good interest rate for me. He treated me with respect and understood my frustrations. Al in the service department. He is such a nice guy, he looks you in the eyes when he is talking to you. He said that he personally inspected my car that I wanted to purchase. He treats the cars as though he is selling them to a family member. I really appreciated his kind words. Rachel was great with returning my calls and communicating with me on her day off. Although there was some miscommunication on her end as to what the dealership could give me for my car. But hey, you guys have the secretary do the work for you not your sales guys. What can you expect. Sean was very nice about setting up my phone to Bluetooth, programing my home address into GPS and my test drive with him was good.
Recommend Sunnyside Acura Without Hesitation!
by 03/04/2015on
Sales person Alex Gad was most helpful as was the sales manager. Also, finance manager Franklin Emerson made the necessary financial arrangements very easy.
Frustrating at first but then smooth sailing
by 03/02/2015on
Our initial visit with Sunnyside was frustrating. However, after posting our concerns we had a great experience with upper management who saved the day. We ended up purchasing a new vehicle rather than the used vehicle we originally selected. Everyone we worked with was very accommodating, helpful and most pleasant. I wish these same individuals worked on the day of our first visit. Overall, I was very happy with my purchase and I appreciated the staff's efforts to make a wrong a right.
Certified Pre-owned from Sunnyside Acura
by 02/06/2015on
Our Sales Consultant (Samet Okyar) understood our needs and promised he would be able to deliver us with a pre-owned car that met our requirements. Sam kept us informed and ultimately did deliver. Sam - as well as the rest of the team - were a pleasure to work with. The entire process could not have been easier and we are extremely satisfied with our vehicle.
Unfriendly experience
by 05/28/2014on
I had been researching the TL for a while and was getting close to making a decision. Went to this dealer hoping I can get a better deal with them since I had previously purchased from them. I had actively been shopping around and had gotten different quotes from different dealers. Salesperson (Cara) responded by email/chat and was upfront telling telling me their quote. The salesperson (Cara) refer me to her supervisor to work on a deal,her manager was very rude and unpleasant. The same day I purchased a similar car somewhere else for much less. I strongly recommend Cara as a salespesonr; I really wanted to buy the car from her but I could not deal with her manager.
A Terrific Car-Buying Experience
by 10/10/2013on
In late September, I began the search for a new SUV to replace my '04 Volvo XC-90. My first stop was Sunnyside Acura where I found an RDX that I loved. The Sales Consultant, Idy, did a wonderful job educating me about the car and helping me compare it to similar vehicles. My wife and I were highly impressed with Idy's depth of knowledge of the RDX and of various SUVs of other brands. Idy was polite, informative, articulate and took the time to build a strong rapport with us. We weren't going to buy the very first car we saw, so we thanked him and continued on our way and shopped around. In our travels, we found that everything Idy told us about comparable vehicles was right on the mark. He never once bashed another brand, but gave us straightforward, fact-based information about each of the SUVs in which we were interested and we discovered that all of it was true. After our visit, Idy followed up with us by phone and email and, without being a pest, made it clear that he was there for us and willing to work with us on the RDX. After looking at and driving many vehicles, we made our way back to Sunnyside and, after some negotiation, purchased the RDX. After the deal was done, Idy gave us a very thorough tutorial on the SUV, answered every one of our questions and helped us program various technology functions to suit our preferences. We've owned the RDX for almost three weeks now and we love it. Idy has followed up a couple of times to see if all is good with the car and to offer his help we have any questions about the technology or other aspect of the vehicle. As best I know, Sunnyside has a good reputation in the service department and we are counting on that being the case. We are optimistic because, if the service experience is anything like our experience purchasing the car, we will be very happy. We wholeheartedly recommend Sunnyside and Idy as well as the Acura RDX.
Highly recommend Sunnyside Acura
by 09/04/2013on
After exhaustive research, the TL landed securely on the top of my list for a new car. I drove just 15 minutes to my local Acura dealer to make the purchase. The folks at the dealership could not have been more disinterested; they seemed entitled to my business and didnt do anything to earn it. There was no follow-up from the sales staff and at least one of my questions on standard features was answered incorrectly. Rather than conduct my business with a dealership that clearly didnt care, I did some online research and discovered Sunnyside Acura. Upon contact, I had immediate follow-up from Idy, a member of the sales staff. Idy was pleasant and knowledgeable from the beginning. He contacted me when he said he would and always provided timely answers to my questions. The car was perfect, of course! And the purchase itself was smooth and hassle free. Even though Sunnyside is approximately 2.5 hours away, Im glad I made the trip and will go there again when, and if, I decide to part with my TL. By far and away this was my best car buying experience yet!
