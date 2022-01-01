1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchase and Sales agreement in hand and signed by the dealership and myself. Deposit was collected by the dealership and items placed in the car by me in anticipation of a delivery. I also have texts confirming the deal with Chris Geer (Internet Sales Manager) and had more than a fair share of conversations to iron out the specifics. Handshakes don't mean anything. We want your business banter is also just part of the game they play.... Bob M (Preowned Manager) kept talking to me about what a great deal this was and that he never would have done it as a dealer representative. I guess at the end of the day his weight in this trumped Chris Geer. Valeriy Goldenberg (General Sales Manager) was texting with me on here at 11:30'one night that they wanted to make me a customer and was involved in coming up with the final numbers with Chris Geer. Went in on Saturday, June 15th to sign paperwork for a Father's Day delivery. Was told there was a problem by Chris with the trade and they would get back to me on Monday after contacting BMWFS about the MMR on the trade. They appraised the car twice and looked at the brand new tires I have on it and never an issue. Just told me in text not to drive to Florida. I have that text. Was also told by Chris that this was an issue he was not concerned about and that it would be taken care of. In the interim I reached out to Peabody and Stratham and they told me that Tulley was way too aggressive on their deal and that was why they were backing out. I was informed that the purchase contract was something they must honor but the waiting continued. Just got a call this am after having a 45 minute conversation with the COO/GM advising him of the situation the other day. While on with the COO I was told that Brian Tulley handed this off to him as I reached out to him via VM and email. I guess the owner didn't want to get involved and is ok with these business practices. Val was rude and abrasive and told me the deal was dead when he called me and told me I should take my business elsewhere. Really? Sales man texted me on Wednesday, June 26th because some of his customers wanted to know what happened. I guess the internet is a forum to voice the facts so others don't suffer. He said his name is on the purchase contract and that he posts BMW videos so people see items from this dealership. He told me he was on my side on this and was going to go talk to management upstairs. Since that time I have been asking him for an update and I have heard NOTHING. I guess he actually is no better than the rest here. I understand he wants his job and these people problem told him to keep his mouth shut. Again, I reiterate, I DID NOTHING WRONG HERE..... If they said here is the deal we CAN DO I would have listed to them but they are not the type of dealership to admit to a mistake. I guess that is why at least one dealership that I know wont even trade cars with the... Too many issues and the GSM has quite the reputation from all the GMs I have talked to since this matter got to the point I was told the deal was off. I guess a contract is a mute point at this place and ethics are not a requirement. Read more