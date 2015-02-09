5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In late September, I began the search for a new SUV to replace my '04 Volvo XC-90. My first stop was Sunnyside Acura where I found an RDX that I loved. The Sales Consultant, Idy, did a wonderful job educating me about the car and helping me compare it to similar vehicles. My wife and I were highly impressed with Idy's depth of knowledge of the RDX and of various SUVs of other brands. Idy was polite, informative, articulate and took the time to build a strong rapport with us. We weren't going to buy the very first car we saw, so we thanked him and continued on our way and shopped around. In our travels, we found that everything Idy told us about comparable vehicles was right on the mark. He never once bashed another brand, but gave us straightforward, fact-based information about each of the SUVs in which we were interested and we discovered that all of it was true. After our visit, Idy followed up with us by phone and email and, without being a pest, made it clear that he was there for us and willing to work with us on the RDX. After looking at and driving many vehicles, we made our way back to Sunnyside and, after some negotiation, purchased the RDX. After the deal was done, Idy gave us a very thorough tutorial on the SUV, answered every one of our questions and helped us program various technology functions to suit our preferences. We've owned the RDX for almost three weeks now and we love it. Idy has followed up a couple of times to see if all is good with the car and to offer his help we have any questions about the technology or other aspect of the vehicle. As best I know, Sunnyside has a good reputation in the service department and we are counting on that being the case. We are optimistic because, if the service experience is anything like our experience purchasing the car, we will be very happy. We wholeheartedly recommend Sunnyside and Idy as well as the Acura RDX. Read more