3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I went to Peters on a Sunday to look at a 2013 Juke that she was interested in buying. The salesman was very helpful, set us up with a test drive, sat down and ran through some numbers with us, and let us know that they would need to search for a vehicle, since they didn't have the color we wanted. He also ran our trade-in vehicle through their on-line quoting system and came up with a trade-in offer that was very fair. We left a $500 refundable deposit check so that they could perform the search. They were able to locate the vehicle that we wanted the next day, with just a couple of extra options that we hadn't planned on purchasing. We had been researching the Jukes on-line, so we had the invoice and MSRP pricing available. Since this vehicle would be more expensive than the one we had been discussing with the sales person, we sent him an e-mail with a very detailed offer that we wanted to make on the vehicle, which was about $500 over invoice and $1000 under MSRP. Received a call on Tuesday that that the car was ready, so we made an appointment for after work to go through all the paperwork. That experience was much less pleasant than the initial visit, though. We were left sitting alone in the showroom for 45 minutes while the finance folks did their initial work behind closed doors, and were not really given any opportunity to discuss the final price before the paperwork was all done. The first finance person showed us a pricing summary that looked like it had our desired price on it, but it was in a fairly difficult to read format. I do have to give her a big thumbs up for going to bat for us with Nissan financing, because she got us the promotional 1.9% finance rate, even though our credit score didn't quite qualify for it. But then she had to go home, and we did all of the rest of the paperwork with a different finance guy who was supposedly new and not as familiar with all of their systems. We sat through the inevitable sales pitch for the ridiculously overpriced additional warranty and protection services and declined all of them. Then we ran through all of the forms, signed our lives away, and drove the new car home. There were 2 things that happened during the whole process that turned me off to the dealership, and I doubt that I'd ever buy anything from them again, or recommend them to friends or family. The first thing was that they changed the price in the middle of signing all the paperwork. I didn't notice at the time, because I was really tired from a long day at work, but when the finance guy re-did the forms a couple of times, he changed the price from our offer to full MSRP. It's not a huge difference -- less than $20 a month on a 60 month loan -- but it's a pretty shady thing to do and definitely leaves a bad taste in the customer's mouth. They were already going to make $1300 on the car between hold-back and the offer being $500 over invoice, so it was a pretty short-sighted decision to write off any future business from us, our family, and our friends to squeeze another $1000 out of the deal. The second thing was that we left them a $500 depost check Sunday afternoon, and they cashed it on Monday. I've bought numerous new cars over the last 30 years, and have never seen a dealership actually cash a deposit check. They normally hold it and give it back at the closing, or give you the option to apply it to the deal. It's now been a week since we bought our new car, and we haven't seen the refund check yet. My wife called the salesperson this morning, and he told her that they were going to put it in the mail today. She asked if she could drive up there after work and pick it up, since we're leaving on vacation in a couple of days, and could use that money back in our account. So to summarize the mixed feelings, we were very happy with our salesperson and the initial finance person who got us the good interest rate. We were a lot less happy with the second finance person, and with whoever decided to cash the deposit check and then take over a week to think about refunding the money. That's the sort of bad customer service that can make or break a business. Read more