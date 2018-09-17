Peters Nissan
Customer Reviews of Peters Nissan
Best dealership!
by 09/17/2018on
Ronnie helped me make a great decision. He goes above and beyond making sure his customers are taken care of. Love my car. Ali is so wonderful and takes care of you. Just overall great experience!
First time getting a car, easy as pie
by 12/02/2015on
This was my first time looking into getting a car and they made it easy as possible. There was no hassle and they explained all my options to me. They answered all my questions and went out of their way to help make sure I understood all the information I needed to know. Chinda helped me through the process of a test drive and laying out the options between leasing and buying and she is still there when I have any questions or concerns. And Pam made sure I understood everything in my leasing contract and explained everything in a way I could understand. Everyone was extremely helpful and friendly and I am happily enjoying leasing my Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time leasing
by 11/17/2015on
I highly recommend buying or leasing your next vehicle from Peters Nissan of Nashua. I traded in my old car to lease a 2015 Nissan Rogue Select and I could not be happier. Kim, Steven and Geoff went out of their way to help me understand everything I needed to do when it came to the whole process of trading and leasing. They pretty much did all the dirty work of switching over cars with my insurance and getting my plates for me from the registry. Who doesn't like a no hassle experience. I was able to test drive vehicles and see what options I had price wise. I'm finally driving one of my dream cars and it was a short and painless process! Thanks everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely painless!
by 05/12/2015on
I recently bought a new car at Peters, and it was the easiest and most pleasant car buying experience I've ever had. Because they now provide their best price up front,there was no haggling, and any info I found online indicated the price was spot on. They found me the car I wanted within a couple of days. Mike Jandrew was my sales rep and was very helpful & responsive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This dealer cannot be trusted!
by 12/03/2014on
This dealer is dishonest and down and out lies!! they infer costs and fees and then when you call them out they LIE!! we received various bills from them after the sale/lease that we were not expecting and they will not man up and take care of them like they said they would. We had been loyal customers, but now we will let everyone we know to stay away from this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Dealership
by 12/02/2014on
GREAT! Experience. Fast, easy to work with, and very professional. Hands down, the best car buying experience ever! Would definitely recommend this dealership and our salesman, Mike Jandrew.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 11/19/2014on
My buying experience at Peters Nissan was very pleasant. I feel like I got a good value for my 2013 Rogue. The customer service was, and continues to be, impeccable. Mike Jandrew was fantastic; I felt at ease and in the hands of a true professional. I absolutely recommend Peters Nissan and would use their dealerships for future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome first-time leasing experience!
by 09/17/2014on
From the moment I stepped inside the door of the dealership, my sales consultant, Laura H., made me feel at ease. I immediately knew I was in good hands because of Laura's attention to detail. She really listened to my priorities and concerns, worked with my budget, and got me the best deal possible. I had never been new car shopping before, so I was a little nervous on the drive down to Peters. But you can bet I had the best drive home, happy in my new car and elated with the awesome sales experience I had at Peters with Laura!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A pleasant car buying experience...really!
by 01/30/2014on
On Sunday 1/29/13 my wife and I stopped in to test drive a 2013 Nissan Rogue. We were seriously looking but not intending to purchase on that day. Emma T was our sales consultant and she made our test drive & purchase experience really enjoyable, which I've never said about buying a car! She knows the product and is exuberant about it without going over the top. We found dealing with her to be a very pleasant experience free of the high pressure, gimmicks and BS we experienced elsewhere. We drove away that day very happily in our new 2013 Nissan Rogue without feeling frazzled or worn out by the car buying experience. And we love the Rogue. For the first time that I can remember buying a new car was a pleasant experience. Kudos to Emma & the folks at Peters Nissan. Have a good day, Sincerely, Mike Cote
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
mixed fellings
by 07/03/2013on
My wife and I went to Peters on a Sunday to look at a 2013 Juke that she was interested in buying. The salesman was very helpful, set us up with a test drive, sat down and ran through some numbers with us, and let us know that they would need to search for a vehicle, since they didn't have the color we wanted. He also ran our trade-in vehicle through their on-line quoting system and came up with a trade-in offer that was very fair. We left a $500 refundable deposit check so that they could perform the search. They were able to locate the vehicle that we wanted the next day, with just a couple of extra options that we hadn't planned on purchasing. We had been researching the Jukes on-line, so we had the invoice and MSRP pricing available. Since this vehicle would be more expensive than the one we had been discussing with the sales person, we sent him an e-mail with a very detailed offer that we wanted to make on the vehicle, which was about $500 over invoice and $1000 under MSRP. Received a call on Tuesday that that the car was ready, so we made an appointment for after work to go through all the paperwork. That experience was much less pleasant than the initial visit, though. We were left sitting alone in the showroom for 45 minutes while the finance folks did their initial work behind closed doors, and were not really given any opportunity to discuss the final price before the paperwork was all done. The first finance person showed us a pricing summary that looked like it had our desired price on it, but it was in a fairly difficult to read format. I do have to give her a big thumbs up for going to bat for us with Nissan financing, because she got us the promotional 1.9% finance rate, even though our credit score didn't quite qualify for it. But then she had to go home, and we did all of the rest of the paperwork with a different finance guy who was supposedly new and not as familiar with all of their systems. We sat through the inevitable sales pitch for the ridiculously overpriced additional warranty and protection services and declined all of them. Then we ran through all of the forms, signed our lives away, and drove the new car home. There were 2 things that happened during the whole process that turned me off to the dealership, and I doubt that I'd ever buy anything from them again, or recommend them to friends or family. The first thing was that they changed the price in the middle of signing all the paperwork. I didn't notice at the time, because I was really tired from a long day at work, but when the finance guy re-did the forms a couple of times, he changed the price from our offer to full MSRP. It's not a huge difference -- less than $20 a month on a 60 month loan -- but it's a pretty shady thing to do and definitely leaves a bad taste in the customer's mouth. They were already going to make $1300 on the car between hold-back and the offer being $500 over invoice, so it was a pretty short-sighted decision to write off any future business from us, our family, and our friends to squeeze another $1000 out of the deal. The second thing was that we left them a $500 depost check Sunday afternoon, and they cashed it on Monday. I've bought numerous new cars over the last 30 years, and have never seen a dealership actually cash a deposit check. They normally hold it and give it back at the closing, or give you the option to apply it to the deal. It's now been a week since we bought our new car, and we haven't seen the refund check yet. My wife called the salesperson this morning, and he told her that they were going to put it in the mail today. She asked if she could drive up there after work and pick it up, since we're leaving on vacation in a couple of days, and could use that money back in our account. So to summarize the mixed feelings, we were very happy with our salesperson and the initial finance person who got us the good interest rate. We were a lot less happy with the second finance person, and with whoever decided to cash the deposit check and then take over a week to think about refunding the money. That's the sort of bad customer service that can make or break a business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best car buying experience!
by 06/22/2013on
Of all the dealerships & sales consultants I've ever purchased a new vehicle from, my experience at Peters was second to none. Art O. helped make this possible by exceeding all of my expectations. He was extremely knowledgeable about the Maxima that I was interested in and that helped to make my purchasing decision an easy one. Art is a true professional and knows exactly what customer satisfaction is really all about. If you want a great car buying experience, go to Peters Nissan and ask for Art!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car, great service
by 07/06/2012on
I knew I wanted to buy a Nissan Altima, but of course I had to do some research first to find the best price. I feel I got the best price and I absolutely LOVE my new car. I was assisted by Scott Walters throughout the vehicle delivery process and he was great. He answered all of my questions, explained all the features and every inch of my car, and I truly felt like a valued customer. My experience at this dealership felt like the "red carpet" treatment, and I know that I got the most honest and fair price for my Altima. I recommend this dealership and Scott Walters because I know you will drive away very happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I give them 5 stars
by 07/05/2012on
Myself and my fiance went into Nissan in Nashua after going to the Dodge dealership on Exit 1 in Nashua. We were treated so horrible at the dodge dealer, that we walked out and to be honest, I was very cautious of our visit to Nissan. I had made an online inquiry and Jeff called me back and answered all my questions. He set up an appointment for us to meet with Scott Walters and after 2 missed appointments (my fault), we finally made it in. Immediately, I felt comfortable but still wary. My fiancee said I was a little abrupt that was because of my previous experience with salesmen at car dealerships. He was so polite and accomodating and organized. Everything went so smoothly. I looked at a few pickups (Frontier), and finally decided what options I wanted and I already knew what my price range was. The original sticker price was immediately reduced but was still not to my liking and I told Scott that I was ready to walk and he went back to his superior and came back one minute later with a generous price discount and an increase in my trade in value. I was very happy and relieved to know that we were not going to sit in the dealership going back and forth all evening with numbers. He understood how I felt and helped me get my lowest agreeable price in the matter of minutes. I couldn't have asked for a better experience and I would recommend him to a friend in a second. He even threw in a remote car starter for free because the truck I chose didnt have one and he knew I wanted one. I will definitely go back there for future purchases and without a doubt give him a 10 star across the board. He was courteous, polite, funny, personable, social and extremely knowledgable of the vechicles and if he didn't know the exact answer to a question, he made it a point to find out quickly. I give them a thumbs up in all areas. When you walk in, everyone is very friendly and you just get that feeling that you finally found the right place. Thank you for my new truck. I love it and without scott's knowledge and social skills, I would not be in a new truck right now! Thanks Scott...:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 06/20/2012on
Speaking as a female, my recent experience of buying a vehicle at Peters Nissan in Nashua was excellent. The salesman I worked with, Dan Bonenfant, spoke to ME not my husband. He quickly figured out who the vehicle was for and dealt with me. He was extremely polite and engaging to my husband but it was clear he understood who the vehicle was for. I cannot stress enough how important this "little" aspect was in determining where and what I purchased. I had my heart set on a Ford all the way. But my experience earlier that day at that dealership had me leave mad and upset. I did not have an intention to look at a Nissan as it wasn't something I was interested in. However, for comparison, we stopped to "look around". I love my new vehicle but I love even more the experience I had with Dan. I bought a vehicle I wasn't even intending on considering because of his treatment of and towards me. He was courteous, funny, straight-forward, and didn't try to "sell" me something. He was honest about what options I would need based on our discussions of what I needed and what I like. If only all salesMEN could figure out that talking TO or WITH the woman buyer instead of AT her or only to her male companion then perhaps dealerships would have better reputations. Kuddos to Dan for knowing this and executing a sale that was no sale in the making when I first arrived.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Star sales and service
by 06/20/2012on
I have been going to Peter's Nissan for vehicle purchases for 10 years now. Last week I purchased my 4th vehicle from Peter's Nissan, and received the 5 star treatment I have always received and have come to expect. I had very specific vehicle and payment needs, and Dan Bonenfant was able to meet them both without any issues. I was never pressured into making a decision and was treated with respect. This was yet another successful vehicle purchase from Peter's Nissan, and I will be back for all my service needs on my new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
first class service all the way
by 04/13/2012on
seamless experience , a nice surprise , these guys are great , Cheryl and Dan were so polite and courteous and made the buying experience fun and fast, It was a nice touch when the general manager came over to introduce himself and thank us , thank you Rob. you guys rock..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Altima
by 02/17/2012on
I was nearing the end of my lease so began to look at my options. I looked at Toyota, Honda and Nissan - and even though my husband sells cars of another make - I thought the Altima 2.5S had everything I wanted. Stylish on the outside - tons of amenities on the inside - drives great, has a large truck and a payment that is lower than what I pay now. Plus the managers - Cheryl and Dave took excellent care of me from start to finish. Never trash talked my other car choices - just pointed out the Altima's best features and let me make my choice in my own time. I highly recommend doing business at Peters Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unethical and Unprofessional
by 10/25/2011on
I was selling my car to the dealer. The sales manager Steve Amirault checked the papers and the car. Made an offer of $15k on Monday 24-Oct-11 and this was in the evening. I asked for 1 week time to which he agreed. I called him today 25-Oct afternoon to fix an appointment, he said Monday 31-Oct would be good. We ended the discussion saying I will meet him on Monday afternoon. Soon after within 5 mins I receive a call from Steve that he is no more interested in buying the car. By then I had made all arrangements to switch out which included finance committments. I would not recommend any transaction with this dealer. Now I am back to square one searching for a prospective buyer. I have to now bear finance losses for no fault of mine.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
excellent buying experience
by 03/21/2011on
I used e-mail to communicate with Nissan dealers (what was more convenient to me than phone calls). With Peters Nissan all my questions was answered in timely manner and quite straight. Three other Nissan dealers were kind of elusive communicating through e-mail, bragging about their free carwash, free coffee etc. I have an impression they tried to get me in the office and to talk me there into purchase with inflated price (an old way). With Peters Nissan I was able to make almost all bargaining ahead of office visit. It is the furthest of four Nissan dealers from my home, but I felt much more comfortable dealing with this one. At office sales agent Samantha Sula explained all options to me, was patient and friendly, not invasive. It took me around an hour and half for a test drive, discussion, estimate for my trade and to come to a decision. I believe I got quite a good price for Nissan Rogue. I definitely recommend this dealer to everybody.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
