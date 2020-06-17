Customer Reviews of Irwin Hyundai
Best car buying experience ever!
by 06/17/2020on
Was interested in a Hyundai Kona. Made an appointment online and met with Dana he showed us a couple of options then gave us some pricing including a very fair offer for our trade in. Absolutely no pressure. We took the info home and called him a couple of days later and made our offer. Called us within 15 minutes and the deal was done. Pick up was easy and even Jess in finance was great; offered us different options for extra maintenance but did not pressure us at all; we passed on the extras. Out in a 1/2 hour with our new car. Thank you Irwin Huyndai.
Recalls handle quickly
by 03/03/2022on
The dealership has a unique way of selling vehicles (Read their sales philosophy). Found buying a vehicle very easy and fun. This service was a recall for a trunk latch. It was replaced quickly and the work was percise.
Great service
by 02/25/2022on
Very friendly, amenable to a change in plans, alerted me to a recall.
best service in town
by 02/16/2022on
Excellent service as always from Bob Cote. He goes above and beyond to meet customers needs.
Great service team
by 01/14/2022on
Went in for my first scheduled maintenance, and was immediately greeted by Bob Cote. He was very pleasant and polite, and dispatched my vehicle immediately to the technician. My vehicle was finished in about 30 minutes, and I was on my way home with a free car wash coupon. Bob, and the service team at Irwin Hyundai made my day! Thank you for a job well done.
Bargain Hunter
by 12/23/2021on
I wanted to get some winter tires so I stopped in at the Hyundai dealership. Usually, I see Bob at the check in window. Bob is always so pleasant and helpful. Well, he did all the research and explained the benefits of each tire. I went with the tires that Bob recommended. I couldn’t be happier. With the kind of service I got from Bob, I will definitely return whenever I need service.
Will definitely be back
by 12/21/2021on
Great friendly service. Safety protocols in place Never have to wait long. Highly recommend.
Years of Great Service
by 12/18/2021on
We have going to Irwin Hyundai to service both cars, Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota Matrix, for years. Have found them friendly, helpful, courteous and above all else reliable always delivering on their promises.
Perfection
by 12/15/2021on
Bob Cote at Irwin Hyndai is 100% professional - exceptional personality - he obviously cares that the customer is satisfied . He notified me of all procedures before they started the solution. He then made sure I understood what procedures the technician performed, and made sure I was happy. I couldn’t ask for better service. I came to Irwin Hyundai because other dealers made up things to fix, charged me, and didn’t fix it. Irwin performed my repairs on time, and no hidden costs - unlike others who give huge surprises when paying the bill. Bob is my go-to guy when I need service.
Review
by 10/06/2021on
Fantastic as always. The service team is why I drive an hour.
Treated with respect
by 09/30/2021on
Had appointment for 11 but didn't get serviced until 1130. They apologized and made effort to adjust final bill accordingly. Thanks for the concern it was appreciated.
Bob at service was great.
by 09/23/2021on
My service appointment was scheduled quickly and Bob and his team had my car done quickly. They are very friendly and professional at Irwin Hyundai. I would highly recommend them
great service
by 09/15/2021on
As always, the service team at Irwin Hyundai are so helpful and pleasant, in and out in no time at all!
Nice visit
by 08/11/2021on
Very well professional people
Rober . Always is pleasant to work with and is extremly helpful, & listens.
by 07/28/2021on
Clean dealership, courteous, gives me a printout of all work completed on my vehicle. Tells me about any work that may have to be completed on my vehicle so I can make an educated decision.
Never a hot seat don’t sit long enough to get one.
by 07/12/2021on
Bob Cote is one of a kind. Very nice personality and very helpful. Any problems I could of had were fixed without any worries to me.
A Warm Welcome at Irwin Hyundai
by 06/23/2021on
Very friendly and helpful service manager in Bob Cote. Took his time in explaining work to be done and possible options. I really felt he listened to my concerns as well. Thanks!
Best Service in Lakes Region!
by 06/16/2021on
This dealership stands behind the cars they sell. They have serviced my 2 cars purchased at Irwin Hyundai and I believe their service department is outstanding. When I look for my next vehicle, I will be staying with Irwin because of the service. Kaylynn Brown is always smiling and willing to go the extra mile. Her outstanding service makes all my service needs simple and easy. I know she will take good care of me. Irwin is lucky to have such an outstanding employee.
Great Service, As Always
by 06/15/2021on
Kaylynn never fails to disappoint. She is warm and friendly, greeted me by name. Was very personable. Always a pleasure to go into Hyundai Service. Car was inspected in 20 minutes.
Friendly staff
by 06/15/2021on
The staff at Irwin Hyundai is always so friendly. I had the pleasure of dealing with Kaylynn in service and she is amazing. She always has a smile on her face and is extremely knowledgeable.
Good experience
by 06/10/2021on
Kaylynn is always friendly and smiles when you walk up to the window. Tries to accommodate my schedule. Explains what is going on with my vehicle.
The Best
by 06/09/2021on
Friendly fast professional curtesy. That is the truth of this dealership. Plus a nice clean place to wait for you car.
