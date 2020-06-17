5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Was interested in a Hyundai Kona. Made an appointment online and met with Dana he showed us a couple of options then gave us some pricing including a very fair offer for our trade in. Absolutely no pressure. We took the info home and called him a couple of days later and made our offer. Called us within 15 minutes and the deal was done. Pick up was easy and even Jess in finance was great; offered us different options for extra maintenance but did not pressure us at all; we passed on the extras. Out in a 1/2 hour with our new car. Thank you Irwin Huyndai. Read more