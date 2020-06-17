Skip to main content
Irwin Hyundai

Irwin Hyundai
446 Union Ave, Laconia, NH 03246
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Irwin Hyundai

4.9
Overall Rating
4.92 out of 5 stars(198)
Recommend: Yes (89) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!

by Beth on 06/17/2020

Was interested in a Hyundai Kona. Made an appointment online and met with Dana he showed us a couple of options then gave us some pricing including a very fair offer for our trade in. Absolutely no pressure. We took the info home and called him a couple of days later and made our offer. Called us within 15 minutes and the deal was done. Pick up was easy and even Jess in finance was great; offered us different options for extra maintenance but did not pressure us at all; we passed on the extras. Out in a 1/2 hour with our new car. Thank you Irwin Huyndai.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
198 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recalls handle quickly

by Pete on 03/03/2022

The dealership has a unique way of selling vehicles (Read their sales philosophy). Found buying a vehicle very easy and fun. This service was a recall for a trunk latch. It was replaced quickly and the work was percise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Njs on 02/25/2022

Very friendly, amenable to a change in plans, alerted me to a recall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

best service in town

by Bob Donovan on 02/16/2022

Excellent service as always from Bob Cote. He goes above and beyond to meet customers needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service team

by Keith Forni on 01/14/2022

Went in for my first scheduled maintenance, and was immediately greeted by Bob Cote. He was very pleasant and polite, and dispatched my vehicle immediately to the technician. My vehicle was finished in about 30 minutes, and I was on my way home with a free car wash coupon. Bob, and the service team at Irwin Hyundai made my day! Thank you for a job well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bargain Hunter

by Bargain Hunter on 12/23/2021

I wanted to get some winter tires so I stopped in at the Hyundai dealership. Usually, I see Bob at the check in window. Bob is always so pleasant and helpful. Well, he did all the research and explained the benefits of each tire. I went with the tires that Bob recommended. I couldn’t be happier. With the kind of service I got from Bob, I will definitely return whenever I need service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Will definitely be back

by J on 12/21/2021

Great friendly service. Safety protocols in place Never have to wait long. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Years of Great Service

by Al And Angie Butt on 12/18/2021

We have going to Irwin Hyundai to service both cars, Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota Matrix, for years. Have found them friendly, helpful, courteous and above all else reliable always delivering on their promises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Perfection

by Python on 12/15/2021

Bob Cote at Irwin Hyndai is 100% professional - exceptional personality - he obviously cares that the customer is satisfied . He notified me of all procedures before they started the solution. He then made sure I understood what procedures the technician performed, and made sure I was happy. I couldn’t ask for better service. I came to Irwin Hyundai because other dealers made up things to fix, charged me, and didn’t fix it. Irwin performed my repairs on time, and no hidden costs - unlike others who give huge surprises when paying the bill. Bob is my go-to guy when I need service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Wendy on 10/06/2021

Fantastic as always. The service team is why I drive an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Treated with respect

by Treated fairly on 09/30/2021

Had appointment for 11 but didn't get serviced until 1130. They apologized and made effort to adjust final bill accordingly. Thanks for the concern it was appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bob at service was great.

by CMO on 09/23/2021

My service appointment was scheduled quickly and Bob and his team had my car done quickly. They are very friendly and professional at Irwin Hyundai. I would highly recommend them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service

by joyce on 09/15/2021

As always, the service team at Irwin Hyundai are so helpful and pleasant, in and out in no time at all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nice visit

by Jackie cloud on 08/11/2021

Very well professional people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Rober . Always is pleasant to work with and is extremly helpful, & listens.

by Robert Cote on 07/28/2021

Clean dealership, courteous, gives me a printout of all work completed on my vehicle. Tells me about any work that may have to be completed on my vehicle so I can make an educated decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Never a hot seat don’t sit long enough to get one.

by Camille Kimball on 07/12/2021

Bob Cote is one of a kind. Very nice personality and very helpful. Any problems I could of had were fixed without any worries to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A Warm Welcome at Irwin Hyundai

by Guy C on 06/23/2021

Very friendly and helpful service manager in Bob Cote. Took his time in explaining work to be done and possible options. I really felt he listened to my concerns as well. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service in Lakes Region!

by Jodi on 06/16/2021

This dealership stands behind the cars they sell. They have serviced my 2 cars purchased at Irwin Hyundai and I believe their service department is outstanding. When I look for my next vehicle, I will be staying with Irwin because of the service. Kaylynn Brown is always smiling and willing to go the extra mile. Her outstanding service makes all my service needs simple and easy. I know she will take good care of me. Irwin is lucky to have such an outstanding employee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service, As Always

by Chattcars123 on 06/15/2021

Kaylynn never fails to disappoint. She is warm and friendly, greeted me by name. Was very personable. Always a pleasure to go into Hyundai Service. Car was inspected in 20 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly staff

by KL on 06/15/2021

The staff at Irwin Hyundai is always so friendly. I had the pleasure of dealing with Kaylynn in service and she is amazing. She always has a smile on her face and is extremely knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good experience

by Flora on 06/10/2021

Kaylynn is always friendly and smiles when you walk up to the window. Tries to accommodate my schedule. Explains what is going on with my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Best

by The best on 06/09/2021

Friendly fast professional curtesy. That is the truth of this dealership. Plus a nice clean place to wait for you car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
85 cars in stock
53 new20 used12 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

New Hampshire’s Favorite Hyundai Specialists...

When you’re shopping for a brand-new or pre-owned Hyundai in Laconia, NH, bring your shopping list to Irwin Hyundai. Our product specialists will help you find your perfect car—even if we don’t have it in our inventory—because your happiness is our priority.

It Starts With Value...

As a smart shopper, you always look to get the most value for your money. We do too: by prioritizing overhead expenses, we can focus on giving you the best deal possible on your vehicle. Our Live Market Pricing technology gives us real-time pricing information from competitors within 100-250 miles so that we can confidently give you the best price on your new Hyundai. We’ll also make sure you’re getting the best value on your trade-in by providing a professional appraisal and showing you what the actual cash value of your car is, not the trade-in value.

Amenities
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
Authorized Parts Store

