Berlin City Chevrolet GMC Buick
Customer Reviews of Berlin City Chevrolet GMC Buick
Service
by 04/22/2021on
Berlin City Chevrolet has a great service department. I was asked if I had any concerns when making an appointment for an oil change, which I did. I told the Service Manager my concern . My appointment was the very next day and everything was taken care of to my satisfaction . GREAT SERVICE
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Spectacular Customer Service
by 03/10/2020on
Dealing with the staff at Berlin City Chevrolet Buick GMC was enjoyable. They were all friendly, attentive and got me exactly what I wanted. Zack Gonyer was easy going and as nice as could be. Russell Friedman coordinated the drop off and made sure everything was as smooth as possible. It was clear that everyone at Berlin City takes great pride in their customer service and it shows. Without a doubt it was the most enjoyable car buying experience I have ever had. Keep up the great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb
by 07/03/2019on
Berlin City was fantastic! Chad Crane the general manager and his staff were top notch. They were extremely patient and willing to work with us. We will always go back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes