My new 2008 Prius with HG package was just delivered and I couldnt be happier. After checking dealers in Southern CT who offered $300 to $400 discounts from list but outrageous documentation fees that virtually ate up the discounts I looked on line and found Berlin City Toyota of Gorham, NH. On their website [violative content deleted] I could check their inventory and MSRP- and click on a request quote button. I got a phone call the next day with a price way better than any of the local Connecticut dealers had offered. The salesman (John Belanger) was very low key- and straightforward- giving me a feeling of confidence. We talked about the packages available and he said they charged just $159 Documentation fee and would deliver the car to Connecticut (over 300 miles) for an additional $145! Furthermore if there was anything I didnt like about the car I could refuse it when it arrived or up to 3 days after and they would come get it at no charge. This was unbelievable so I agreed to the deal- but asked in passing about a Newspaper ad that they ran the previous week that had a lower price. He asked to put me on hold for a minute to check that - and came back and gave me not the excuse that I expected such as that unit was sold, or thats a stripped model, etc, - but a new lower price! He said they were advertising it again tomorrow and he would give me that better price. No haggling- just a question and he offered a better price. WOW! Needless to say I was sold- but the deal was so good that I held my breath to see what surprises the conversation with the Finance director would hold. To my relief he was as straight as the salesman. He offered the long term warranty and the paint and interior protection treatments but did not push them when I declined. That was this morning- and the car arrived this afternoon after its 305 mile trip. The delivery people (there were 2) were very pleasant and helpful- they had all the documents ready for signature and we completed the deal with two personal checks- another pleasant surprise. Oh yes- the price- It was $22,123 complete for the Prius with HG package (and cargo net) including all Doc fees and delivery! There is no sales tax on the Prius in Connecticut. List price on this car and package is $23,752 plus Doc and delivery fees. By the way they also are dealers for Chevy, Pontiac, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, Kia, Honda, the Mopar brands and Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury. I dont know if all the brands are equally easy to deal with but I imagine the good business ethic goes through the whole company. All in all this was the most pleasant car purchase of my life and I would recommend BERLIN CITY to anyone. Read more