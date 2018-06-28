5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Upon shopping around for a new Honda Pilot, we were contacted almost immediately by Dave Clifford who is new at Berlin City. He was very friendly, personable and wanted to help. We communicated over a couple of days and Dave was always very responsive. He worked with his manager, Jim who offered us a great deal on a new Pilot. Dave even offered to have them deliver the new vehicle to us to make things easier since we are over two hours away. Kudos to Dave and Jim. I would recommend Berlin City to anyone I know looking for a new vehicle. Thank you Dave and Jim! Read more