Berlin City Honda
Customer Reviews of Berlin City Honda
Great Experience with Dave Clifford at Berlin City
by 06/28/2018on
We had a great car-buying experience through Berlin City Honda. We worked with Dave Clifford and, even though the dealership is a few hours from our home, found that he was the easiest to work with and also offered us the best price. We especially appreciated his quick responses to our emails and inquiries as well as his laid-back approach to an often times uncomfortable (at best!) experience. Thanks, Dave!
NEW 2018 Honda Pilot - GOOD JOB!
by 06/01/2018on
After owning a Honda 2007 Ridgeline RTX, I went back to Honda looking at my choices based on ride , cost, and economics of owning. Test drove a CR-V and Pilot. Pilot was the sweet ride for this man. Cost, features, service dept were the reason I choose these people. Great Job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience
by 04/25/2018on
Dave Clifford is a great salesman! Not pushy, very understanding and just overall great! Ive found a wonderful car in my price range!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 03/08/2018on
Upon shopping around for a new Honda Pilot, we were contacted almost immediately by Dave Clifford who is new at Berlin City. He was very friendly, personable and wanted to help. We communicated over a couple of days and Dave was always very responsive. He worked with his manager, Jim who offered us a great deal on a new Pilot. Dave even offered to have them deliver the new vehicle to us to make things easier since we are over two hours away. Kudos to Dave and Jim. I would recommend Berlin City to anyone I know looking for a new vehicle. Thank you Dave and Jim!